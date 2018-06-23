Inside the July Issue
Kevin Baker, Imani Perry, Michael Green, and more
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Kevin Baker, Imani Perry, Michael Green, and more
New Yorkers live to complain. Get them going on the subject of their city and you’ll hear about how much better it used to be from residents as young as twelve and as old as ninety-two. Provide a writer with the eloquence of Kevin Baker the space to air his thoughts on the matter and you end up with the lyrical lament that is Harper’s July cover story. In “The Death of a Once Great City,” Baker identifies a disease plaguing those American towns where wealth has quashed diversity; he calls it “the urban crisis of affluence.” Efforts to make New York City a better place to live have rendered the town shiny and boring. “We have signed on to political scams and mindless development schemes that are so exclusive they are more destructive than all they were supposed to improve,” Baker writes. “The neighborhoods themselves look much improved; it’s just the people that were lost.” What’s happening in New York is indicative of a national problem. “We now live in an America where we believe that we no longer have any ability to control the system we live under.”
Imani Perry, a professor of African-American Studies at Princeton, returns to her home state of Alabama and experiences another kind of domestic longing, one that is less despairing than Baker’s. “As the South goes, so goes the nation,” the saying goes, but Perry finds that for every Roy Moore there is a Doug Jones or a Randall Woodfin, the progressive mayor of Birmingham. She looks to the works of Gordon Parks and Zora Neale Hurston and their vision of black life in the state. “The echoing horror of slavery cuts both ways,” Perry writes. “The South is disaster and it is also miracle.”
For years, Australia shipped refugees and asylum seekers who arrived on its shores to a detention center where the conditions amounted to imprisonment and abuse. Late last year, the facility, on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea, was abruptly closed, but the 400-some men living there refused to leave. Michael Green was one of only a few journalists to follow the ensuing standoff with the Australian government, the violent removal of the men, and their current trajectories. In “No Exit,” he depicts an unlikely brotherhood created in the face of hopelessness.
Rebecca Solnit explores the ways in which current political labels no longer line up with political realities. The terms “left” and “right” originated during the French Revolution, so why are we still using them to define where we stand? Since the election of 2016, countless debates have exposed the splintering among both Democrats and Republicans. Solnit calls for new descriptive language as a way to reconcile those disagreements.
In this month’s Annotation, Jeff Sharlet explores America’s authoritarian inclinations as expressed in the Thin Blue Line flag, the banner of the Blue Lives Matter movement. A violent, compelling short story by Jess Walter is set in mid-nineteenth-century Washington State, as two thieves are chased down the Spokane River by the men they have robbed. The narrator, who uses an antiquated vernacular, is one of the culprits, a seventeen-year-old who finds a mysterious and poignant bond emerging between himself and one of his pursuers.
Elsewhere in the issue: the riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma that is Michael Cohen; the United States’ shoddy record on human rights; and fun with Google algorithms. Lidija Haas reviews Christian Kracht’s latest novel, Nat Segnit critiques critic James Wood’s return to fiction, and Joanna Biggs considers Deborah Levy’s foremothers and heiresses.
More from Ellen Rosenbush:
Editor's Note — May 10, 2018, 3:50 pm
Seymour M. Hersh, Zora Neale Hurston, Rabih Alameddine, and more
Editor's Note — July 21, 2016, 3:35 pm
Martin Amis on the rise of Trump, Tom Wolfe on the origins of speech, Art Spiegelman on Si Lewen, fiction by Diane Williams, and more
Editor's Note — June 16, 2016, 3:38 pm
Tom Bissell on touring Israel with Christian Zionists, Joy Gordon on the Cuban embargo, Lawrence Jackson on Freddie Gray and the makings of an American uprising, a story by Paul Yoon, and more
Acres of mirrors in Donald Trump’s Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City:
Frank Dumont (Atlantic City)
Former foster children are twice as likely as Iraqi war veterans to suffer post-traumatic stress syndrome.
Donald Trump admires North Korean state TV, the Supreme Court upholds Ohio's ability to purge voters from its rolls, a woman sues NASA to keep her moondust
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
"Gun owners have long been the hypochondriacs of American politics. Over the past twenty years, the gun-rights movement has won just about every battle it has fought; states have passed at least a hundred laws loosening gun restrictions since President Obama took office. Yet the National Rifle Association has continued to insist that government confiscation of privately owned firearms is nigh. The NRA’s alarmism helped maintain an active membership, but the strategy was risky: sooner or later, gun guys might have realized that they’d been had. Then came the shootings at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, followed swiftly by the nightmare the NRA had been promising for decades: a dedicated push at every level of government for new gun laws. The gun-rights movement was now that most insufferable of species: a hypochondriac taken suddenly, seriously ill."