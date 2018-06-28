Years that the National Security Agency’s new head of research held the same position at Disney:

2

OCTOBER 2002 > SEARCH > National Security Agency (Fort Meade, Md.)/The Walt Disney Company (Burbank, Calif.)

A Welsh geobiologist discovered immense populations of prokaryotic cells, which may individually be more than 100 million years old, living a mile beneath the ocean floor. The buried cells are possibly equal in biomass to all plant life on the earth’s surface.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is asked to leave a farm-to-table restaurant in Virginia, North Carolina's bathroom bill returns, and Rodrigo Duterte calls god "stupid"