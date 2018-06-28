Podcast: The Death of New York City
In this inaugural episode of The Harper’s Podcast, Kevin Baker and Jeremiah Moss discuss the decline of New York City
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
In this inaugural episode of The Harper’s Podcast, Kevin Baker and Jeremiah Moss discuss the decline of New York City
Bank-owned bikeshares and empty condos. Record numbers of homeless families and “curated” pop-up shops. A poverty level that’s higher than the “Fear City”–era. Such are the realities of living in New York City in 2018. In his July cover story “The Death of a Once Great City,” Kevin Baker peels back the veneer of urban affluence and reveals how public amenities have been gradually destroyed by private interests and neglect from politicians. In this inaugural episode of The Harper’s Podcast, Web Editor Violet Lucca is joined by Baker and Jeremiah Moss, author of Vanishing New York: How a Great City Lost Its Soul, to discuss the neoliberal underpinnings of this decline and how to reverse it.
More from Violet Lucca:
Weekly Review — June 26, 2018, 12:05 pm
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is asked to leave a farm-to-table restaurant in Virginia, North Carolina’s bathroom bill returns, and Rodrigo Duterte calls god “stupid”
Years that the National Security Agency’s new head of research held the same position at Disney:
National Security Agency (Fort Meade, Md.)/The Walt Disney Company (Burbank, Calif.)
A Welsh geobiologist discovered immense populations of prokaryotic cells, which may individually be more than 100 million years old, living a mile beneath the ocean floor. The buried cells are possibly equal in biomass to all plant life on the earth’s surface.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is asked to leave a farm-to-table restaurant in Virginia, North Carolina's bathroom bill returns, and Rodrigo Duterte calls god "stupid"
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
"Gun owners have long been the hypochondriacs of American politics. Over the past twenty years, the gun-rights movement has won just about every battle it has fought; states have passed at least a hundred laws loosening gun restrictions since President Obama took office. Yet the National Rifle Association has continued to insist that government confiscation of privately owned firearms is nigh. The NRA’s alarmism helped maintain an active membership, but the strategy was risky: sooner or later, gun guys might have realized that they’d been had. Then came the shootings at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, followed swiftly by the nightmare the NRA had been promising for decades: a dedicated push at every level of government for new gun laws. The gun-rights movement was now that most insufferable of species: a hypochondriac taken suddenly, seriously ill."