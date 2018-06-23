|
Art, Monday Gallery — June 18, 2018, 11:43 am

Yellow Glow Sunset and Pink Wind and Sky

By

Yellow Glow Sunset and Pink Wind and Sky Sarah Anne Johnson

“Yellow Glow Sunset” and “Pink Wind and Sky,” photographs by Sarah Anne Johnson, whose work is on view this week at Julie Saul Gallery, in New York City.
© The artist. Courtesy Julie Saul Gallery

More from Sarah Anne Johnson:

Art, Monday Gallery January 11, 2016, 11:26 am

Explosions

From the February 2012 issue

Black smoke

From the August 2010 issue

Snow pile

