Just as the framers of the Constitution had no way of conceiving of a gun like the AR-15, it’s also unlikely they could’ve imagined that the average American lifespan would become so long—or that nominating Supreme Court justices would become so coveted an opportunity by the executive branch. Even when Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement was merely hypothetical, the White House had publicly named Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh a possible replacement. Given his response to a question about a particular Supreme Court decision in the January-February 1999 issue of Washington Lawyer, it’s easy to see why he would be of interest to the Trump Administration: “[United States v.] Nixon took away the power of the president to control information in the executive branch by holding that the courts had power and jurisdiction to order the president to disclose information in response to a subpoena sought by a subordinate executive branch official.” Yet after Kavanaugh’s nomination, there has been little resistance from the commentariat—with the New York Times, Boston Globe, and Los Angeles Times each only publishing one op-ed opposing his confirmation. As protests against Kavanaugh have taken place inside the chambers of Congress and online, United Progressives took a very different tack, purchasing an advertisement in the print edition of the Washington Post. When reached for comment, Steve Clapp, their co-founder, wrote:
“I’ve been a progressive for fifty years. I fought (that’s what protests were then) in the streets of Oakland, San Francisco, Palo Alto, and London against involuntary conscription (the draft), against the longest war in American history and for setting standards of what chemicals and pollutants could be put in the air, the water and land … I’ve interacted with progressives at all levels throughout the years, meeting with some of the national leaders. And though I support Our Revolution, DFA action, Indivisible, Justice Democrats, and Color of Change, and interact with them on social media, I have no official relationship with them. Like the Sixties, progressive action mounted from every corner of the country with individuals and groups initiating their own actions to deal with this historical moment calls for all hands on deck. That’s true grassroots action and pure politics addressing a serious present need—there are no rules, you just do it. The seriousness of the swing vote turning to a consistent fifth vote to roll back all of the social and political progress of the last seventy years is why I wrote the letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. There is an absence of leadership and a clear path forward in this historical moment where a monumental decision is being made while there has effectively been a coup in the executive branch of government. We actually don’t know who is running the United States government. I believe that’s why President Obama came loose and jumped into the fight. With the president under criminal investigation and people in and out of his own administration attesting that he is not mentally fit to discharge the duties of his office, measured leaders should not be taking monumental decisions based on the recommendations of this unstable and perhaps unlawful president. It’s a violation of congressional responsibility, and it is being conducted unlawfully and should be postponed until the new Congress has been seated, and the issue of whether the president is fit to legitimately exercise the duties of his office has been resolved.”
We reprint the ad in full below.
Having already determined in Citizens United that corporations are people, the Supreme Court decided in May that people, at least working people of vulnerable status, can be prevented from acting as corporations. In three consolidated cases involving disputed wage claims, the Court ruled that employers can force workers to accept individual arbitration instead of joining together in class-action lawsuits. Writing for the majority, Trump-appointed justice Neil Gorsuch maintained that the 1925 Federal Arbitration Act was more pertinent to the cases at hand than the 1935 National Labor Relations Act, which asserts that workers have a right to “concerted activities” for the purpose of “mutual aid or protection.”[caption id="attachment_270125" align="aligncenter" width="630"] Illustrations by Richard Mia[/caption]
In actuality, as this ruling and others before and since have made abundantly clear, workers don’t have any rights at all except those they wrest through disciplined organization and militant struggle. Although the Supreme Court’s decision does not affect workers in unions, it does amount to an ominous, ideologically motivated attack on the principle of collective action from which unions derive.
As expected, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke for the dissent. Noting that in 1992 only 2 percent of non-unionized employers used mandatory arbitration agreements, while 54 percent use them now, Ginsburg said that by upholding these “arm-twisted” and “take-it-or-leave-it” contracts, the Court had all but guaranteed “the under-enforcement of federal and state statutes designed to advance the well-being of vulnerable workers,” a weakening that some attorneys worry will extend to cases of discrimination and sexual harassment. Gorsuch dismissed Ginsburg’s objections as “apocalyptic.”
Mohammed Akhlaq went to bed early on the night he was murdered. His wife, Ikraman, stayed downstairs to clean up the kitchen and help her mother-in-law onto the cot in the living room. Around ten, Ikraman was laying out mattresses for her daughter and herself when she heard a loudspeaker crackling nearby: “People, assemble near the electric transformer. Go quickly, quickly!” She didn’t pay attention; it was probably the priest at the Hindu temple in their village, Bisada, and as a Muslim she was used to letting its announcements and devotional songs wash over her. By ten-thirty, she had put her head on her pillow and was nodding off.
A noise startled her back to alertness: her iron front door clanging open. Fifteen men stormed in, screaming, brandishing batons and knives. “Akhlaq! You will pay for what you’ve done!” The intruders thundered up the narrow stairs to where Akhlaq and his younger son, Danish, were sleeping. The Muslim family had insulted Hindus, the men shouted, kicking father and son awake. They twisted Danish’s arms, slammed him against the wall. A sewing machine was on the table—Ikraman used it to tailor shirts and blouses for other villagers—and the men picked it up and hit Akhlaq over the head. They dragged the frail man by his ears, by his hair, across the cement floor and down the stairs.
More men were coming in—Shaista, Akhlaq’s daughter, noticed some of her brothers’ friends, old schoolmates, acquaintances, nearly unrecognizable in their fury. A few made for the kitchen, where someone tore open a bag of rice, strewing white grains across the floor. Some went for the fridge, where one man reached inside and pulled out what they had come looking for: “Beef!” he yelled.
Ikraman swore it was not, that it was goat meat, leftovers from the animal that a relative had sacrificed for Eid three days earlier. The men called her a liar. “Some of them pushed me, I felt a hand inside my clothes, they cursed at me,” Ikraman told reporters later. A man slapped Asgari Begum, Akhlaq’s eighty-year-old mother, and another punched her in the eye. The rest of the mob pulled Akhlaq to the courtyard, where more people kicked, hit, stabbed him.
The few white boys in our town could ball. Breakaway layups, nothing-but-the-bottom-of-the-net free throws, buzzer-beater fadeaways. They slept with basketballs in their beds and told us about their dreams. We tried not to stare at the diamond studs in their ears as they talked about winning imaginary games in overtime or seeing blurry scoreboards. It don’t matter if I can see the score anyway, I finna play my hardest regardless, Brent Zalesky said once, squinting his eyes in the sunlight. Brent Zalesky lived in the Crest. He didn’t flinch at the sound of gunshots, he received detentions weekly, and he ganked tapes and CDs from Wherehouse with the clunky security devices still attached. Brent Zalesky knew how to get them off, armed only with pliers and a Bic lighter. This was 1996, and he never got caught. He took music requests and we’d find surprises in our lockers at school. We loved him for this. We loved his buzzed blond hair, his stainless-steel chain necklace, his jawline, his position. Brent Zalesky played point guard. All the boys on the team respected him. They called him Z.
When the boys got their basketball photos from Lifetouch, we collected them like baseball cards and kept them in hole-punched plastic sleeves in our day planners. Each year, Z’s wallet-size basketball pic slid into the front of our collections. Freshman year, he simply signed his name on the back: Peace, Brent. Junior year, he wrote more words on the one he gave Marorie Balancio: Sup Rorie, I think you’re hella fine. Peace, Brent.
Back then there were two movie theaters in town and he took her to the one that didn’t smell like Black & Milds and piss. Marorie said he drove up with a cigarette tucked behind his right ear, but he didn’t light it until after he dropped her off at home. She saw the small spark hanging outside his car window because he had waited until she unlocked the front door. Marorie couldn’t help but look back and wave before she walked inside. Earlier, during the movie, Brent Zalesky had fed her popcorn. She said it was like he knew exactly how much she needed and when she needed more in her mouth. We could only imagine what it felt like, to have his fingers so close to our open lips.
Amount the Defense Department has paid U.S. sports franchises for advertising and marketing since 2012:
In reporting a coin flip, 3.4 percent of Britons were dishonest, compared with 70 percent of Chinese.
“Nowadays, most states let just about anybody who wants a concealed-handgun permit have one; in seventeen states, you don’t even have to be a resident. Nobody knows exactly how many Americans carry guns, because not all states release their numbers, and even if they did, not all permit holders carry all the time. But it’s safe to assume that as many as 6 million Americans are walking around with firearms under their clothes.”