Weekly Review
Jair Bolsonaro eliminated Brazil’s Labor Ministry; a coup failed in Gabon; “yellow vest” protesters walled up a member of Parliament’s garage
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Jair Bolsonaro eliminated Brazil’s Labor Ministry; a coup failed in Gabon; “yellow vest” protesters walled up a member of Parliament’s garage
Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who has criticized his country’s military dictatorship for “only torturing but not killing,” remarked that “a policeman who doesn’t kill isn’t a policeman,” and threatened to shoot Workers’ Party members, was inaugurated as Brazil’s 38th president in a ceremony attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Bolivian President Evo Morales, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.1 2 3 4 After being sworn in, Bolsonaro hugged Netanyahu, who has praised the ultranationalist Orbán as “a true friend of Israel,” before anyone else.5 6 “We have an opportunity to work alongside each other against authoritarian regimes,” Pompeo said.7 The new Brazilian president, who ran on an anti-corruption platform, signed a decree that grants the Agriculture Ministry responsibility for “identification, delimitation, demarcation, and registration of lands traditionally occupied by indigenous people”; put all forests under the control of the Agriculture Ministry; eliminated the Labor Ministry; and stated on television that he would welcome a US Army base in the country.8 9 Saudi Arabia passed a law requiring women to be notified by text message if their husbands file for divorce, and the kingdom’s state prosecutor, who exonerated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stated that the trial for the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi had begun, but has refused to name the 11 defendants.10 11 12 An 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled to Thailand to escape her family has been granted asylum there, and Cambodia, which has convicted only three members of the Khmer Rouge in a 10-year-long United Nations–backed tribunal, celebrated “Victory Over Genocide Day.”13 14 15 The Pope denounced “the resurgence of nationalistic tendencies.”16
Legal abortions began in Ireland.17 In Perunad, India, two women entered the Sabarimala shrine under heavy police protection after it had been opened to women of “menstruating age,” which sparked a spate of right-wing violence and prompted women to link arms to form a 385-mile “women’s wall” in support of gender equality across the state of Kerala.18 19 Coal use in 2018 dropped 4 percent from the year before in the United States, where 27 tons of trash has been left in Yosemite National Park since the government shutdown.20 21 In Germany, where hackers have been releasing politicians’ private data on Twitter using the display name G0d, renewable energy sources created 40 percent of all electricity in 2018.22 23 Five army officers who declared they had successfully toppled Gabon’s government on state radio and television were arrested, the British Army unveiled a new recruitment campaign which includes the slogan me me me millennials: your army needs you and your self-belief, and the US Strategic Command apologized for a tweet that read, “#TimesSquare tradition rings in the #NewYear by dropping the big ball . . . if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger. . . .”24 25 26 “Yellow vest” protesters erected a wall in front of a member of Parliament’s garage in Talmont-Saint-Hilaire.27 “My home is walled up by fools!” the legislator wrote on Facebook. A report showed a decline in migrants dying while attempting to reach Europe last year, but the fatality rates among the reduced number making the journey have risen.28
The king of Malaysia abdicated after returning from medical leave, and a man in Portland, Oregon, is suing Burger King for $9,000 for reneging on its agreement to give him free food for life in compensation for being trapped in one of the chain’s bathrooms. 29 30 A 14-year-old boy in Houston was arrested after he threw eggs at a passing car and, after the other driver flashed a handgun, hit a pickup truck as he attempted to flee.31 In Philadelphia, a man at a dog park was fatally struck when he asked another man to keep his pet on a leash.32 The police in Wanneroo, Australia, were called when neighbors overheard a toddler crying and a man screaming “Why don’t you die?” at a spider he was trying to kill.33 During an interview with Anderson Cooper, the great-great-great-grandson of Cornelius Vanderbilt, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested that a “Green New Deal” could be funded with a top marginal income-tax rate between 60 and 70 percent.34 “What you are talking about, just big picture, is a radical agenda,” responded Cooper.—Violet Lucca
More from Harper’s Magazine:
Weekly Review — January 1, 2019, 1:20 pm
Debate over Trump’s wall that maybe isn’t a wall continued; Ukraine ended martial law; fireworks banned on the Galapagos Islands because they cause animals to tremble
Weekly Review — December 26, 2018, 2:17 pm
“Mad Dog” Mattis resigned; Trump’s spiked slats forced a government shutdown; Canadian boy bit by coyote upset he hasn’t turned into a werewolf
Podcast — December 20, 2018, 5:32 pm
Unknown knowns: the limits of racial discourse in a system almost exclusively controlled by white people
“The Goliath of totalitarianism will be brought down by the David of the microchip,” Ronald Reagan said in 1989. He was speaking to a thousand British notables in London’s historic Guildhall, several months before the fall of the Berlin Wall. Reagan proclaimed that the world was on the precipice of “a new era in human history,” one that would bring “peace and freedom for all.” Communism was crumbling, just as fascism had before it. Liberal democracies would soon encircle the globe, thanks to the innovations of Silicon Valley. “I believe,” he said, “that more than armies, more than diplomacy, more than the best intentions of democratic nations, the communications revolution will be the greatest force for the advancement of human freedom the world has ever seen.”
At the time, most everyone thought Reagan was right. The twentieth century had been dominated by media that delivered the same material to millions of people at the same time—radio and newspapers, movies and television. These were the kinds of one-to-many, top-down mass media that Orwell’s Big Brother had used to stay in power. Now, however, Americans were catching sight of the internet. They believed that it would do what earlier media could not: it would allow people to speak for themselves, directly to one another, around the world. “True personalization is now upon us,” wrote MIT professor Nicholas Negroponte in his 1995 bestseller Being Digital. Corporations, industries, and even whole nations would soon be transformed as centralized authorities were demolished. Hierarchies would dissolve and peer-to-peer collaborations would take their place. “Like a force of nature,” wrote Negroponte, “the digital age cannot be denied or stopped.”
Ihave had many names, but as a sniper I went by Azad, which means “free” or “freedom” in Kurdish. I had been fighting for sixteen months in Kurdish territory in northern Syria when in April 2015 I was asked to leave my position on the eastern front, close to the Turkish border, and join an advance on our southwestern one. Eight months earlier, we had been down to our last few hundred yards, and, outnumbered five to one, had made a last stand in Kobanî. In January, after more than four months of fighting street-to-street and room-by-room, we recaptured the town and reversed what was, until then, an unstoppable jihadi tide. In the battles since, we had pushed ISIS far enough in every direction that crossing our territory was no longer a short dash through the streets but a five-hour drive across open country. As we set out to the north, I could make out the snowy peaks in southern Turkey where they say Noah once beached his ark. Below them, rolling toward us, were the wide, grassy valleys and pine forests of Mesopotamia, the land between the Euphrates and the Tigris where our people have lived for twelve thousand years.
The story of my people is filled with bitter ironies. The Kurds are one of the world’s oldest peoples and, as pioneers of agriculture, were once among its most advanced. Though the rest of the world now largely overlooks that it was Kurds who were among the first to create a civilization, the evidence is there. In 1995, German archaeologists began excavating a temple at Göbekli Tepe in northern Kurdistan. They found a structure flanked by stone pillars carved with bulls, foxes, and cranes, which they dated to around 10,000 bce. At the end of the last Ice Age, and seven thousand years before the erection of Stonehenge or the pyramids at Giza, my ancestors were living together as shamans, artists, farmers, and engineers.
To get oriented here is difficult. The light is flat because the sky is overcast. The sun’s weak rays create only a few anemic shadows by which to judge scale and distance. Far-off objects like mountain peaks have crisp edges because the atmosphere itself is as transparent as first-water diamonds, but the mountains are not nearly as close as they seem. It’s about negative-twelve degrees Fahrenheit, but the wind is relatively calm, moving over the snow distractedly, like an animal scampering.
[caption id="attachment_271890" align="aligncenter" width="690"] True-color satellite image of Earth centered on the South Pole during winter solstice © Planet Observer/Universal Images Group/Getty Images.[/caption]
Four of the six people living here are in their tents now, next to their cookstoves, two by two, warming up and preparing their suppers. I’m the fifth of the group, almost motionless at the moment, a hundred yards south of the tent cluster, kneeling on a patch of bluish ice in the midst of a great expanse of white. I’m trying to discern a small object entombed there a few inches below the surface. Against the porcelain whites of this gently sloping landscape, I must appear starkly apparent in my cobalt blue parka and wind pants. I shift slowly right and left, lean slightly forward, then settle back, trying to get the fluxless sunlight to reveal more of the shape and texture of the object.
In all sincerity, I like Americans a lot; I’ve met many lovely people in the United States, and I empathize with the shame many Americans (and not only “New York intellectuals”) feel at having such an appalling clown for a leader.
However, I have to ask—and I know what I’m requesting isn’t easy for you—that you consider things for a moment from a non-American point of view. I don’t mean “from a French point of view,” which would be asking too much; let’s say, “from the point of view of the rest of the world.”On the numerous occasions when I’ve been questioned about Donald Trump’s election, I’ve replied that I don’t give a shit. France isn’t Wyoming or Arkansas. France is an independent country, more or less, and will become totally independent once again when the European Union is dissolved (the sooner, the better).
The prepositions you’re most likely to encounter after the title of a poem are “for” or “to” and sometimes “after”—“for my daughter”; “to Bobby”; “after Pound”; etc. They signify dedication, address, homage, imitation. In the recent poems of Fred Moten, we encounter “with,” a preposition that denotes accompaniment. The little difference makes a big difference, emphasizing collaboration over the economy of the gift, suggesting that the poet and his company are fellow travelers, in the same time zone, alongside each other in the present tense of composition. (Given Moten’s acclaimed critical work on jazz, the “with” is immediately evocative of musical performance, e.g., “Miles Davis with Sonny Rollins.”) Not all “withs” are the same—there is a different intimacy in the poem “fifty little springs,” which is “with aviva,” Moten’s wife’s Hebrew name (which means springtime), than there is in “resistances,” which is “with” a critic and an artist, interlocutors of Moten’s. (The poem “13. southern pear trees” has no preposition after the title, but is excerpted from another responding to the work of Zoe Leonard, and so is still a work of fellowship.) The scale of that “with” can be small (“with aviva, as if we were all alone”) or vast (“with everybody we don’t know”), but either way the poem becomes an instance of alongsidedness instead of belatedness; the poems request, with that subtle prepositional shift, that we think of ourselves as participants in the production of meaning and not mere recipients of someone else’s eloquence.
Factor by which the brightness of a recent supernova exceeded that of all the stars in the Milky Way:
After studying the fall of 64,000 individual raindrops, scientists found that some small raindrops fall faster than they ought to.
Nancy Grace Rowan, the first chief of astronomy and woman to hold an executive position at NASA, died at 93
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
“Nowadays, most states let just about anybody who wants a concealed-handgun permit have one; in seventeen states, you don’t even have to be a resident. Nobody knows exactly how many Americans carry guns, because not all states release their numbers, and even if they did, not all permit holders carry all the time. But it’s safe to assume that as many as 6 million Americans are walking around with firearms under their clothes.”