Another Way of Life
“It appeared that everyone wanted to talk to a journalist from the United States with no visible axe to grind.”
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
“It appeared that everyone wanted to talk to a journalist from the United States with no visible axe to grind.”
When my cab dropped me off near the Place de l’Étoile in Paris on March 2, I was expecting the worst. I had already irritated my driver by asking him to take me to where the gilets jaunes, the “Yellow Vests,” were protesting, because he wanted to avoid the demonstrations and the police checkpoints at all costs. Moreover, there was always a possibility of violence during this sixteenth manifestation of public anger against French President Emanuel Macron and government policies the protestors say favor the rich at the expense of the lower middle class and the poor. Hooligans could well set some cars on fire again, and the CRS (Compagnies Républicaines de Sécurité), the riot police, might attack the hooligans, not pausing to differentiate between the actual demonstrators and journalists like me.
But at that moment—11:30 AM or so—all was calm around the Arc de Triomphe and in the vicinity of Avenue Kléber. I even saw some tourists strolling about as though nothing were going on. And in reality there was no reason for panic. When I eventually found myself in the midst of the gathering, just in front of the Rond-Point on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, I was struck by the prevailing good humor. Basically, the gilets jaunes were behaving just like the tourists; they seemed delighted by the capital and happy to rediscover their comrades.
And it appeared that everyone wanted to talk to a journalist from the United States with no visible axe to grind. The first Yellow Vest I met was Dany Lemaire, a gray-haired security contractor from Val-d’Oise: “Coming down to Paris was obligatory,” he told me. He’d been fulfilling that duty ever since the beginning of the demonstrations, when he’d received an invitation to participate in them on Facebook. Together with his co-demonstrator “Guillaume,” who was wearing a yellow wig, he was calling for “fiscal justice,” including a “VAT reduction.” The government’s abolishment of the tax increase on fuel was a good thing, he thought, but it wasn’t enough to improve the lives of ordinary people. “Me and my wife together, we make only 6,000 euros a month,” Dany Lemaire pointed out.
None of this made Lemaire a revolutionary. That seemed an obvious conclusion to draw regarding a fifty-something man like him, and what Lemaire said next confirmed it: “In any case, we don’t want to overthrow the government. Macron’s our president.”
So what did they really want? Guillaume—who preferred not to reveal his name because he “works for a high-profile, blue-chip French cosmetics firm”—insisted on saying that they were “apolitical,” and that to speak of their demands in crude political terms was to miss the Yellow Vests’ essential goal: “We have to have another way of life.” This concept was enthusiastically supported by Natalie Bouekama, a civil servant in the Paris city hall, whose lack of specificity could explain why the attempt to develop a “Gilets Jaunes” ticket for the European elections—in other words, to engage in conventional politics— is fervently contested by many members of the movement.
I noticed something of the same attitude in one Jonathan Becker, a bearded thirty-one-year-old from Picardy who was brandishing a huge sign covered with some nevertheless quite specific demands (zero homeless, citizens’ initiative referendum, wealth tax; minimum pension 1500 euros/month, after taxes; stop fraud and tax evasion; renationalize the electricity, gas, and railroad companies) and with some others that were more philosophical and general (let the big pay big—let the small pay small; ban the sale of the property and patrimony of france). Nothing truly radical. In his other hand, Becker carried his region’s pretty flag, which was adorned with fleurs-de-lis and lions—a distinct contrast with other nearby flags, which were red and bore images of Che Guevara. The solemn and silent riot police, who were blocking the demonstrators from entering Rue Arsène Houssaye, may well have wondered whether they were dealing with royalist counter-revolutionaries or Bolsheviks. Becker, in any event, wanted a government that “listens to us and doesn’t just put on a PR show.”
He and others were wearing goggles for protection against tear gas though, as far as I could tell, the mood was not inclined to destruction or bloody violence. And, luckily, a bearded, amiable cop not wearing a riot helmet was going along the front line of demonstrators saying, “No use putting on your glasses, there won’t be any gas.” In fact, the march ended peacefully several hours later near the Barbès-Rochechouart métro station without any incidents or significant confrontations. The Yellow Vests’ refrain, “Paris, on your feet, rise up!” had announced a reunion of friends rather than a mass gathering of people blinded by hostility.
And that was when I got an idea about their fundamental motivation. When I had asked Dany, Guillaume, and Natalie if I could take their picture, they’d immediately invited other friends to pose with them—and the result was a sort of family portrait. Without minimizing the economic suffering of the Yellow Vests, I wondered if their weekly meetings weren’t also motivated by a feeling of isolation, and if they weren’t demanding not just equality but also human warmth and fraternity, a fraternity lost in the modern chaos of the Internet, vast superstores, and part-time work. The historian Jules Michelet described a similar consciousness before the 1848 revolution, an analysis that Évelyne Pieiller summarizes in the March issue of Le Monde diplomatique: “According to Michelet, the people recognize one another . . . far from the elites that imagine themselves cosmopolitan and detached from their homeland. . . . But this is not a question of ethnic patriotism.” In the historian’s words, “France is ‘more than one nation, it’s a living fraternity,’ and what makes ‘the life of this world’ is ‘the latent heat of its Revolution.’”
More from John R. MacArthur:
Publisher's Note — March 8, 2019, 5:00 pm
Publisher's Note — February 6, 2019, 1:05 pm
“I can see nothing but a missed opportunity to inform the broader public about economic realities in our increasingly stratified country.”
Publisher's Note — December 20, 2018, 5:05 pm
The crisis in France is gnawing away at what’s left of the lower classes’ pride and possessions
Five years ago, Jean-Sebastien Hertsens Zune went looking for his parents. He already had one set, a Belgian church organist and his wife, who adopted him as a baby from Guatemala and later moved the family to France. But he wanted to find his birth mother and father. When Zune was a teenager, his Belgian parents gave him his adoption file, holding back only receipts showing how much the process had cost. Most people pay little attention to their birth certificates, but for adoptees, these documents, along with notes about their relinquishment, tell an often patchy origin story.
Once, in an exuberant state, feeling filled with the muse, I told another writer: When I write, I know everything. Everything about the characters? she asked. No, I said, everything about the world, the universe. Every. Fucking. Thing. I was being preposterous, of course, but I was also trying to explain the feeling I got, deep inside writing a first draft, that I was listening and receiving, listening some more and receiving, from a place that was far enough away from my daily life, from all of my reading, from everything.
Olive farmers confront climate change in the West Bank
Alex and Wendy love culture. It’s how they spend their free time. It’s what they talk about at dinner parties. When they go jogging or to the gym, they listen to podcasts on their phones. On Sunday nights they watch their favorite new shows. They go to the movies sometimes, but they were bummed out when MoviePass went south, so now they mostly stream things. They belong to book clubs that meet every couple of weeks. Alex and Wendy work hard at their jobs, but they always have a bit of time to check their feeds at work. What’s in their feeds? Their feeds tell them about culture. Their feeds are a form of comfort. Their feeds explain things to them that they already understand. Their feeds tell them that everyone else is watching, reading, listening to the same things. Their feeds tell them about the people who make their culture, people who aren’t so different from them, just maybe a bit more glistening. Alex and Wendy’s feeds assure them that they aren’t lonely. Their feeds give them permission to like what they already like. Their feeds let them know that their culture is winning.
All his life he lived on hatred.
He was a solitary man who hoarded gloom. At night a thick smell filled his bachelor’s room on the edge of the kibbutz. His sunken, severe eyes saw shapes in the dark. The hater and his hatred fed on each other. So it has ever been. A solitary, huddled man, if he does not shed tears or play the violin, if he does not fasten his claws in other people, experiences over the years a constantly mounting pressure, until he faces a choice between lunacy and suicide. And those who live around him breathe a sigh of relief.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
Japan’s government announced that the new imperial era will be called “Reiwa,” but have not specified its meaning.
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
“Nowadays, most states let just about anybody who wants a concealed-handgun permit have one; in seventeen states, you don’t even have to be a resident. Nobody knows exactly how many Americans carry guns, because not all states release their numbers, and even if they did, not all permit holders carry all the time. But it’s safe to assume that as many as 6 million Americans are walking around with firearms under their clothes.”