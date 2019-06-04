Weekly Review
A mass-shooting in Virginia Beach; the White House ordered the Navy to cover up the name of the U.S.S. John S. McCain; Exotic Pet Amnesty Day was held at the Central Florida Zoo
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
A mass-shooting in Virginia Beach; the White House ordered the Navy to cover up the name of the U.S.S. John S. McCain; Exotic Pet Amnesty Day was held at the Central Florida Zoo
An engineer employed by the city of Virginia Beach resigned via email and, later in the day, fatally shot 12 people at Building Number 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center; for most of the siege, one survivor, who made eye contact with the shooter twice, believed that it was an elaborately staged mass-shooting drill.1 2 After playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, Donald Trump made an unannounced appearance at the McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia. The president, who removed his white golf hat that read usa as he walked across the church’s stage, did not give an address to the congregation.3 4 Anonymous sources from the Navy and the White House revealed that, during Trump’s recent visit to Japan, the White House had directed the Navy to hide the name of the U.S.S. John S. McCain with a tarp and a barge, and that when sailors who worked on the destroyer attempted to attend the president’s speech, wearing the McCain’s insignia, they were turned away; the president later denied knowledge of this on Twitter, and he also denied that he had called Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, “nasty,” despite the existence of a recording in which Trump says, “I didn’t know that she was nasty. I hope she is OK.”5 6 7 The State Department initiated a new policy that requires U.S. visa applicants to proffer information about any social-media accounts they have used in the past five years; the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general found that an El Paso Border Patrol processing facility, designed for a maximum of 125 migrants, was holding “approximately 750 and 900 detainees” on two separate days in May; and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the United States would continue to “reverse the malign activity” in the Middle East.8 9 10 While promoting an Israel–Palestine peace plan that he had helped design, Jared Kushner, a 38-year-old who holds a B.A. in government, said of the Palestinian people, “The hope is that they, over time, will become capable of governing.”11 12
Israel announced its second election of the year, scheduled for September 17, following Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition government with the far-right Yisrael Beiteinu party.13 Algeria canceled its presidential elections, which were scheduled for July 4, in a concession to protesters.14 Rodrigo Duterte said that a gay person had assured him that Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, a frequent critic of Duterte who has been accused of masterminding a non-U.S. backed plot to remove him from office, was definitely gay.15 16 17 Sixty-nine containers of garbage, part of a shipment of refuse from Canada that had been falsely declared recyclable, departed from Subic Bay in the Philippines and are headed for Vancouver.18 An event at a gas station in Edmonton to celebrate the repeal of Alberta’s consumer carbon tax was canceled in response to heavy smoke from uncontained wildfires elsewhere in the province.19 It was discovered that a nurse who had worked at a hospital in Jonquière, Quebec, had been forging her qualifications for the past 20 years, and the leaders of Walt Disney World’s private government warned that its fire department is understaffed.20 21 A new study argued that the disproportionate use of male mice in medical experiments could result in drugs that are less effective for women.22 Tickets to a pop-up bar in San Francisco that will be overrun by rats were priced at $49.99.23
A high school principal accused of plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher’s speech from the 2013 Teen Choice Awards apologized and said, “I did not get all my ideas from Ashton. Format, yes, thoughts and ideas were from my heart.”24 A lobbyist and former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party was charged with first-degree stalking after repeatedly masturbating in or near the bushes of his estranged wife’s apartment complex, sometimes while wearing a wig; when questioned by the police, the man said he was there to scare a different woman.25 The CEO of Make California Great Again and her husband were arrested after the police raided their mansion and found nearly 140 dogs covered in urine and feces.26 27 Twenty-eight animals were surrendered to the Central Florida Zoo on its annual Exotic Pet Amnesty Day.28 The police in Viersen, Germany, said that “the Holy Ghost” had guided a pigeon who had obscured the face of a man who was photographed by a traffic camera while speeding.29—Violet Lucca
More from Harper’s Magazine:
Weekly Review — May 29, 2019, 12:45 pm
Nigel Farage was hit with a milkshake; Ben Carson asked the House Financial Committee about an Oreo
Podcast — May 23, 2019, 1:34 pm
A discussion about the recent spate of legislation that seems to threaten a woman’s right to choose
Weekly Review — May 21, 2019, 1:39 pm
More states introduced abortion restrictions; Donald Trump gave Bill de Blasio advice; Australia reelected Prime Minister Scott Morrison
In 1989 I published a book about a plutonium-producing nuclear complex in England, on the coast of the Irish Sea. The plant is called Sellafield now. In 1957, when it was the site of the most serious nuclear accident then known to have occurred, the plant was called Windscale. While working on the book, I learned from reports in the British press that in the course of normal functioning it released significant quantities of waste—plutonium and other transuranic elements—into the environment and the adjacent sea. There were reports of high cancer rates. The plant had always been wholly owned by the British government. I believe at some point the government bought it from itself. Privatization was very well thought of at the time, and no buyer could be found for this vast monument to dinosaur modernism.
Back then, I shared the American assumption that such things were dealt with responsibly, or at least rationally, at least in the West outside the United States. Windscale/Sellafield is by no means the anomaly I thought it was then. But the fact that a government entrusted with the well-being of a crowded island would visit this endless, silent disaster on its own people was striking to me, and I spent almost a decade trying to understand it. I learned immediately that the motives were economic. What of all this noxious efflux they did not spill they sold into a global market.
My father decided that he would end his life by throwing himself from the top of the parking garage at the Nashville airport, which he later told me had seemed like the best combination of convenience—that is, he could get there easily and unnoticed—and sufficiency—that is, he was pretty sure it was tall enough to do the job. I never asked him which other venues he considered and rejected before settling on this plan. He probably did not actually use the word “best.” It was Mother’s Day, 2013.
Early in the morning on June 28, 1969, New York police raided the Stonewall Inn at 53 Christopher Street, the city’s most popular gay bar. The police had raided Stonewall frequently since its opening two years before, but the local precinct usually tipped off the management and arrived in the early evening. This time they came unannounced, during peak hours. They swept through the bar, checking I.D.s and arresting anyone wearing attire that was not “appropriate to one’s gender,” carrying out the law of the time. Eyewitness accounts differ on what turned the unruly scene explosive. Whatever the inciting event, patrons and a growing crowd on the street began throwing coins, bottles, and bricks at the police, who were forced to retreat into the bar and call in the riot squad.
The squat warehouse at Miami’s 5th Street Terminal was nearly obscured by merchandise: used car engines; tangles of coat hangers; bicycles bound together with cellophane; stacks of wheelbarrows; cases of Powerade and bottled water; a bag of sprouting onions atop a secondhand Whirlpool refrigerator; and, above all, mattresses—shrink-wrapped and bare, spotless and streaked with dust, heaped in every corner of the lot—twins, queens, kings. All this and more was bound for Port-de-Paix, a remote city in northwestern Haiti.
When I first arrived at the warehouse on a sunny morning last May, a dozen pickup trucks and U-Hauls were waiting outside, piled high with used furniture. Nearby, rows of vehicles awaiting export were crammed together along a dirt strip separating the street from the shipyard, where a stately blue cargo vessel was being loaded with goods.
In Lore Segal’s short story “The Reverse Bug,” a teacher named Ilka Weisz invites her conversational English class to a panel at a Connecticut think tank: “?‘Should there be a statute of limitations on genocide?’ with a wine and cheese reception.” The class is made up of immigrants to the United States. Although Segal doesn’t give a date, we are to understand that most came several decades earlier as a result of World War II: Gerti Gruner, who recently arrived in the United States from Vienna, by way of Montevideo, and can’t stop talking about her lost cousins; the moody Paulino from La Paz, whose father disappeared in the American Consulate; and the mysterious Japanese Matsue, who tells them that he worked in a Munich firm “employed in soundproofing the Dachau ovens so that what went on inside could not be heard on the outside.” He’s since been working at the think tank on a “reverse bug,” a technological device that brings sound from the outside in. The class takes advantage of his poor English to ignore what he is saying.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
A study predicted that the average size of animals will shrink 25 percent in the next century.
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
“Nowadays, most states let just about anybody who wants a concealed-handgun permit have one; in seventeen states, you don’t even have to be a resident. Nobody knows exactly how many Americans carry guns, because not all states release their numbers, and even if they did, not all permit holders carry all the time. But it’s safe to assume that as many as 6 million Americans are walking around with firearms under their clothes.”