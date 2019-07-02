Weekly Review
Nearly 300 migrant children were moved from a detention center in Clint, Texas; Trump becomes the first U.S. president to visit North Korea; Parisian swimming pools have extended their hours
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Nearly 300 migrant children were moved from a detention center in Clint, Texas; Trump becomes the first U.S. president to visit North Korea; Parisian swimming pools have extended their hours
Nearly 300 migrant children were moved from a detention center in Clint, Texas, after being held for almost a month without soap, clean clothes, or diapers; reports also described children waking up in the night, unable to sleep from hunger.1 2 In response, the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection stepped down and was replaced by Mark Morgan, a former Fox News contributor who once claimed that he could look into the eyes of a child and determine whether they were a future MS-13 member.3 4 “For God’s sake, they’re kids, man,” said Gabriel Acuña, who tried to visit a facility in Texas where people were not allowed to donate supplies.5 The Supreme Court disallowed a question asking about citizenship from being added to the 2020 Census and ruled that federal courts cannot strike down partisan gerrymandering done by state legislatures.6 7 Over the two nights of Democratic presidential debates, Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii corrected Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio after he stated that the Taliban flew planes into the World Trade Center; Marianne Williamson, the author of Healing the Soul of America, said that, on her first day as president, she would call New Zealand’s prime minister to tell her, “Girlfriend, you are so on”; and when discussing the death of Eric Logan, a 54-year-old black man who was shot by a white police officer who has a history of making racist remarks and did not have his body camera turned on during the incident, Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said, “I’m not allowed to take sides until the investigation comes back… It’s a mess.”8 9 10
In Alabama, Marshae Jones was charged with the manslaughter of her fetus after being shot in the stomach; the woman who shot her was not charged.11 A gynecologist who was employed by the University of Southern California’s health center for 27 years and allowed to retire with a payout, despite hundreds of complaints of sexual assault and inappropriate comments, was arrested.12 13 Fatou Jallow, who once won Gambia’s top beauty pageant, publicly accused former President Yahya Jammeh, who presided over a death squad that allegedly gunned down migrants, of rape.14 It was reported that Col Allan, a longtime business partner of Rupert Murdoch, made the New York Post remove stories about E. Jean Carroll’s accusation that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman fitting room in the 1990s, of which Trump said Carroll was “totally lying” because, “I’ll say it with great respect: number one, she’s not my type.”15 16 The Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, called the White House “mentally retarded,” and Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to visit North Korea a few days after jokingly telling President Vladimir Putin and another Russian official, before a roomful of journalists, “Don’t meddle in the election.”17 18 19 “The liberal idea has become obsolete,” said Putin in an interview, and former special counsel Robert Mueller announced that he will testify before Congress on July 17.20 21 In Chicago, an employee of a cocktail bar spit on Eric Trump.22 His sister Ivanka, an unpaid adviser to the president who made at least $12 million in 2017, was one of two female speakers at the Special Event on Women’s Empowerment, a G20 talk that was attended by two female heads of state.22 23 “We believe that women’s inclusion in the economy is not solely a social justice issue, which of course it is. It’s also smart economic and defense policy,” she said. In Hawaii, 1,000 pieces of mail stolen 13 to 15 years ago were discovered in the storage unit of a deceased postal worker, and the state’s largest corruption case, which was precipitated by the attempt of Katherine Kealoha, the former deputy prosecutor, and her husband, Louis, the then chief of police in Honolulu, to frame Kealoha’s uncle for stealing their mailbox in 2013, concluded with convictions for the couple and two other police officers.24 25 26 Kealoha faces two additional federal trials.
Illinois legalized recreational marijuana, the city of San Francisco banned e-cigarettes, and the sale of La Croix became legal in Massachusetts.27 28 29 Parisian swimming pools have extended their hours into the evening to help residents during a continentwide heat wave that has resulted in record-high temperatures in France.30 31 Authorities in Spain arrested a Brazilian military officer traveling on President Jair Bolsonaro’s plane for possessing 86 pounds of cocaine, and in Westchester, California, a rat fell from the ceiling onto a table at a Buffalo Wild Wings.32 33 Boeing parked dozens of its 737 planes, the safety of which are currently under investigation, in the employee lot, and New York announced that there are, officially, 2,373 squirrels in Central Park.34 35 “It’s about who we are inside, isn’t it?” an interviewer asked the Dalai Lama after he said the next Dalai Lama should be “more attractive” if a woman. “Yes,” he replied. “I think both.”36 —Jacob Rosenberg
More from Harper’s Magazine:
Podcast — June 26, 2019, 4:18 pm
Three writers and activists consider the meanings of Pride
Weekly Review — June 25, 2019, 2:37 pm
President Donald Trump vs. “Ayatollah Khomeini”; a U.N. report found that Saudi Arabia had murdered the journalist Jamal Khashoggi; the island of Sommaroy, Norway, planned to abolish time
Weekly Review — June 19, 2019, 12:14 pm
Almost 2 million people marched in Hong Kong; Greenland’s ice sheet lost an estimated 2 billion tons of ice in one day; Texas announced tax breaks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for luxury yacht owners
On February 5, 2019, the president of the United States (a certain Donald Trump) in his State of the Union speech warned of “migrant caravans and accused Mexican cities of busing migrants to the border ‘to bring them up to our country in areas where there is little border protection.’ ”? Wishing to see the border for myself, I decided to visit Arizona, where my ignorance of local conditions might save me from prejudgment.
On a November Saturday in 1990, Pam went over to Joe’s place to listen to records. It was raining in sheets that whipped around the corners of buildings and blowing so hard that women in heels were taking men’s arms to cross the street. Cars were plowing bow waves through puddles of scum.
As Joe was letting Pam into the apartment, a man emerged from the bedroom with a square sheet of black plastic in his hand and said, “Hey, man, you have the Sassy Sonic Youth flexi!”
In the heart of the US Capitol there’s a small men’s room with an uplifting Franklin Delano Roosevelt quotation above the door. Making use of the facilities there after lunch in the nearby House dining room about a year ago, I found myself standing next to Trent Lott. Once a mighty power in the building as Senate Republican leader, he had been forced to resign his post following some imprudently affectionate references to his fellow Republican senator, arch-segregationist Strom Thurmond. Now he was visiting the Capitol as a lucratively employed lobbyist.
Discussed in this essay:
Stalingrad, by Vasily Grossman. Translated by Robert Chandler and Elizabeth Chandler. New York Review Books. 1,088 pages. $27.95.
Vasily Grossman and the Soviet Century, by Alexandra Popoff. Yale University Press. 424 pages. $32.50.
Life and Fate, by Vasily Grossman. Translated by Robert Chandler. New York Review Books. 904 pages. $24.95.
An Armenian Sketchbook, by Vasily Grossman. Translated by Robert Chandler and Elizabeth Chandler. New York Review Books. 160 pages. $14.95.
Discussed in this essay:
Semicolon: The Past, Present, and Future of a Misunderstood Mark, by Cecelia Watson. Ecco. 224 pages. $19.99.
Four Men Shaking: Searching for Sanity with Samuel Beckett, Norman Mailer, and My Perfect Zen Teacher, by Lawrence Shainberg. Shambhala. 144 pages. $16.95.
Japanese Tales of Lafcadio Hearn, edited by Andrei Codrescu. Princeton University Press. 224 pages. $22.95.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
In Chicago, an employee of a cocktail bar spit on Eric Trump.
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
“Nowadays, most states let just about anybody who wants a concealed-handgun permit have one; in seventeen states, you don’t even have to be a resident. Nobody knows exactly how many Americans carry guns, because not all states release their numbers, and even if they did, not all permit holders carry all the time. But it’s safe to assume that as many as 6 million Americans are walking around with firearms under their clothes.”