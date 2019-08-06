Weekly Review
The mass-shootings in El Paso and Dayton; Ronald Reagan’s racist remark to then-president Richard Nixon was made public
A white gunman drove approximately 660 miles from his home in Allen, Texas, to a Walmart in El Paso and fatally shot 22 shoppers, including a 24-year-old mother and 23-year-old father, who were shielding their two-month-old son; at least 26 more were injured, including a four-month-old baby, a two-year-old, and a nine-year-old.1 2 Less than a day later, a white gunman opened fire outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, and, in the 30 seconds before police arrived and shot him dead, killed nine people, including his sister; it was the third mass shooting of the week and the 251st of the year.3 4 The FBI’s Domestic Terrorism-Hate Crimes Fusion Cell and the Allen Police Department said that they would investigate the provenance of a manifesto said to be written by the El Paso shooter that was published, minutes before the attack, on 8chan, the same internet forum on which gunmen in the Christchurch, New Zealand, and the Poway synagogue shootings posted their manifestos; all three manifestos espouse the “great replacement” theory, which argues that nonwhite immigrants are being paid by Jews and other elites to replace white Western citizens.5 6 7 When asked what could be done to prevent mass shootings, Texas governor Greg Abbott, who has signed all 10 N.R.A.-supported bills passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019, and Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick, who spoke at the Texas State Rifle Association luncheon last year, argued, respectively, that mental health resources be improved and that the federal government should take action against the video game industry.8 9 10 11 12 Shouts of “Do something!” drowned out Ohio governor Mike DeWine, who was endorsed by the N.R.A. last year, as he spoke at a vigil for the Dayton victims.13 14 In an address at the White House, Donald Trump, who once said that Nigerian U.S.-visa recipients would never “go back to their huts” after seeing the United States, decried hate, racism, bigotry, mental illness, and violent video games, announced that he would direct the Department of Justice to give mass shooters the death penalty, and misidentified Dayton as Toledo; earlier that morning, the president had suggested combining legislation that would enhance background checks on guns “with desperately needed immigration reform.”15 16 17
The Trump reelection campaign raised $460,000 from selling plastic straws.18 Tapes of a phone call between then-President Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan were made public; in the conversation, Reagan said, “To see those, those monkeys from those African countries—damn them, they’re still uncomfortable wearing shoes!”19 Representatives from 54 African nations met to discuss a pan-continental free trade zone; Ethiopia set a new record by planting 350 million trees in one day; and Malawi reinstated a ban on plastic bags.20 21 22 Eleven billion tons of Greenland’s ice sheet melted in one day, and the ice-cream company Ben & Jerry’s released “Bernie’s Back,” a limited-edition flavor dedicated to Bernie Sanders, the second flavor named for the candidate.23 24 It was reported that Jeffrey Epstein, who is in prison awaiting trial for the sex trafficking of minors, wanted his head and penis to be cryogenically frozen, perhaps as part of his plan to seed the human race with his DNA, and the National Academy of Sciences published a study that found CEOs and CFOs who use the extramarital-affair website Ashley Madison are more than twice as likely to engage in corporate misconduct.25 26 Wells Fargo said that financial regulations had required the company to spend more on technology contractors this year, and asked those contractors to voluntarily return some of the money.27 “You will be disappointed with the amount you receive,” wrote the credit-monitoring agency Equifax in a letter to people whose information had been stolen in a 2017 data breach, after Equifax underestimated how many people would sign up to receive cash compensation.28
A black teenage girl was sentenced to three years in prison for manslaughter when an undercover police officer shot and killed her boyfriend while the pair were attempting a robbery.29 In Australia, documents revealed that police have been instructed to film suspects when they are being strip-searched, and three of the Labor Party’s most senior officials argued against creating a new anti-corruption agency because, one said, it would “make it very hard to govern.”30 31 After experiencing jaw discomfort since the age of three, a seven-year-old boy in India had 526 teeth removed.32 A Michigan man was convicted of poisoning his wife’s coffee after she filed for divorce and was sentenced to spend weekends in prison for 60 days.33 An Austrian triathlete was kidnapped and then released after she complimented her kidnapper’s orchids.34 A bee that was suspected of having been inadvertently transported to Britain from Turkey escaped the house it was first seen in, was sentenced to death by the U.K. government, defended by a Turkish newspaper, and then was spared when Britain’s Natural History Museum declared that its nests were “too untidy” to be foreign.35 Astronomers announced that they had discovered a potentially habitable “super-Earth” just 31 light-years away.36—Cameron French
When I caught up with the Gilets Jaunes on March 2, near the Jardin du Ranelagh, they were moving in such a mass through the streets that all traffic had come to a halt. The residents of Passy, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Paris, stood agape and apart and afraid. Many of the shops and businesses along the route of the march, which that day crossed seven and a half miles of the city, were shuttered for the occasion, the proprietors fearful of the volatile crowd, who mostly hailed from outside Paris and were considered a rabble of invaders.
The Great Kurultáj, an event held annually outside the town of Bugac, Hungary, is billed as both the “Tribal Assembly of the Hun-Turkic Nations” and “Europe’s Largest Equestrian Event.” When I arrived last August, I was fittingly greeted by a variety of riders on horseback: some dressed as Huns, others as Parthian cavalrymen, Scythian archers, Magyar warriors, csikós cowboys, and betyár bandits. In total there were representatives from twenty-seven “tribes,” all members of the “Hun-Turkic” fraternity. The festival’s entrance was marked by a sixty-foot-tall portrait of Attila himself, wielding an immense broadsword and standing in front of what was either a bonfire or a sky illuminated by the baleful glow of war. He sported a goatee in the style of Steven Seagal and, shorn of his war braids and helmet, might have been someone you could find in a Budapest cellar bar. A slight smirk suggested that great mirth and great violence together mingled in his soul.
In 1929, the Belgian novelist Georges Simenon (1903–89), at the time living in Paris and making good money producing, at a rate of three or four per month, semipornographic romances and pulp thrillers under a variety of pseudonyms, decided he wanted to be a serious novelist, a great novelist. The way he would go about this was to first become “half-literary,” as he put it, and so he invented a policeman, a commissaire of the Paris Police Judiciaire, by the name of Jules Maigret, around whom the author could shape novels he was willing to put his own name on. Maigret would end up becoming one of the most popular literary detectives in the history of the crime genre. Simenon wrote eighteen of these novels in the first three years of the character’s existence. He then took nearly a decade off in favor of his earliest attempts at what he deemed fully serious novels, before reviving the Maigret character in 1942. Thereafter, he would generally produce one or two Maigret novels per year, along with a similar number of his other books, which he came to call his “romans durs,” or “hard novels.” When he quit writing fiction, four and a half decades later, he had published 76 Maigret titles (along with a robust bouquet of short stories), and 116 romans durs, a number of which go well beyond being “literary” and rank with the best French novels of the twentieth century, among them Pedigree, The Train, The Mahé Circle, The Blue Room.
A Toyota HiAce with piebald paneling, singing suspension, and a reg from the last millennium rolled into the parking lot of the Swinford Gaels football club late on a Friday evening. The HiAce belonged to Rory Hughes, the eldest of the three brothers known as the Alps, and the Alps traveled everywhere together in it. The three stepped out and with a decisive slam of the van’s side door moved off across the moonscape of the parking lot in the order of their conceptions, Rory on point, the middle brother, Eustace, close behind, and the youngest, Bimbo, in dawdling tow.
The San Luis Valley in southern Colorado still looks much as it did one hundred, or even two hundred, years ago. Blanca Peak, at 14,345 feet the fourth-highest summit in the Rockies, overlooks a vast openness. Blanca, named for the snow that covers its summit most of the year, is visible from almost everywhere in the valley and is considered sacred by the Navajo. The range that Blanca presides over, the Sangre de Cristo, forms the valley’s eastern side. Nestled up against the range just north of Blanca is Great Sand Dunes National Park. The park is an amazement: winds from the west and southwest lift grains of sand from the grasses and sagebrush of the valley and deposit the finest ones, creating gigantic dunes. You can climb up these dunes and run back down, as I did as a child on a family road trip and I repeated with my own children fifteen years ago. The valley tapers to a close down in New Mexico, a little north of Taos. It is not hard to picture the indigenous people who carved inscriptions into rocks near the rivers, or the Hispanic people who established Colorado’s oldest town, San Luis, and a still-working system of communal irrigation in the southeastern corner, or a pioneer wagon train. (Feral horses still roam, as do pronghorn antelope and the occasional mountain lion.)
