Weekly Review
Antigoverment demonstrations continued in Hong Kong; Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell of apparent suicide
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Antigoverment demonstrations continued in Hong Kong; Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell of apparent suicide
Antigovernment demonstrators in Hong Kong, who have used the dating app Tinder to recruit more protesters and the game Pokémon Go to circumvent prohibitions against marches, arranged a general strike that resulted in an estimated 350,000 people staying home from work and caused more than 200 flights to be canceled at Hong Kong International Airport, the eighth busiest in the world.1 2 3 In Moscow, a week after upwards of 1,000 protesters were detained, tens of thousands marched to demand free elections for the city legislature.4 Sudan’s ruling military council and pro-democracy demonstrators signed a constitutional declaration that will allow a transition to civilian rule after the months of civil unrest that have followed the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir.5 Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials with search warrants arrested 680 workers who were believed to be undocumented immigrants at chicken processing plants across Mississippi, which left many of their children stranded at home or school; none of the U.S. citizens who had illegally hired the immigrants were arrested.6 7 A diabetic man—who was born in Greece, had lived in the United States since he was young, and spoke no Arabic—died after being deported to Iraq, perhaps because of an inability to procure insulin in Baghdad.8 A 20-year-old white man wearing body armor and carrying a rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition was arrested at a Walmart in Missouri for causing a panic, an action he says was a test of whether the store would honor the Second Amendment; a 23-year-old white Las Vegas man who allegedly had planned to attack Jews and L.G.B.T.Q. bar patrons was arrested on suspicion of possessing materials to make a bomb; and a white 19-year-old and a white 18-year-old turned themselves in to Tennessee police after they stole an AR-15 rifle and a tactical combat vest from a school in Macon County.9 10 11 Vodka made from contaminated grains and water from the Chernobyl exclusion zone went on sale, and in the worst Russian nuclear accident since Chernobyl, at least seven people died after a reactor exploded during an experimental missile test.12 13
Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and implicated in an international prostitution ring, was found dead in his prison cell of apparent suicide, a day after a tranche of previously sealed legal documents was released detailing that, among other offenses, he had confiscated the passports of underage girls he took to his island and had “lent out” a teenager to have sex with Prince Andrew, who later groped the girl while another girl posed with a puppet of himself from the satirical British TV show Spitting Image.14 15 16 17 President Trump, whose name appeared on the flight logs of Epstein’s private jet and in depositions by girls Epstein allegedly abused, retweeted without comment a conspiracy theory that Epstein had been assassinated by the Clintons; earlier that week, a baby whose parents had been killed in the El Paso mass shooting was brought back to the hospital Trump was visiting for a photograph with the president and his Trump-supporting aunt and uncle.18 19 20 “Trump never necessarily says go hurt somebody, but the message is absolutely clear,” said the lawyer for a Montana man accused of attacking a 13-year-old boy who declined to take his hat off during the national anthem at a rodeo.21 Harvey Weinstein, who is barred from leaving New York and Connecticut while he awaits trial for an accusation of rape, was denied his request to spend 10 days in Italy.22 Attorney General William P. Barr, whose father published a science fiction novel in which alien aristocrats create an intergalactic pedophilia sex-slave ring because they are bored shortly before he hired Epstein to teach math at the Dalton School, said, “It’s satisfying to see justice done,” in response to a question about why Americans are drawn to movies about vigilante justice.23 24 The Hunt, a new film about a secret cabal of ultra-wealthy jet-setters who abduct, isolate, and then hunt down poor white people for sport, was pulled from theaters after the president decried Hollywood and an unnamed movie as “racist”; distributors also voiced concerns about sensitivity following the two mass shootings.25
After not making a public appearance for weeks and being rumored dead, the president of Turkmenistan appeared on state television and drove a rally car around The Gates of Hell, a crater of gas that has been burning since it was discovered in 1971.26 27 An Indian man who was disappointed not to receive a Jaguar for his birthday pushed his BMW into a river.28 The world champion of short-track speed skating was banned from the sport for a year after pantsing a teammate.29 Police in Wales posted a mug shot on social media of a wanted man; after thousands of commenters mocked the man’s receding hairline, the police warned the commenters in turn could be arrested for harassment.30 The attorney general of Ohio directed prosecutors not to charge people in marijuana cases, because lawmakers legalized hemp without realizing that law enforcement officers are not yet equipped to distinguish between the two.31 A bear fell onto a police cruiser, smashing the hood and windshield and causing it to burst into flames; the resulting wildfire was contained to about 2,000 square meters, and both the driver and bear were okay.32 33 Officers at a base for the Delaware National Guard, where a 10- by 30-foot mural of Adam and Eve gazing at a C-97 military cargo plane has stood since the Vietnam War and in which Eve drops the apple instead of eating it, walked back plans to cover the figures’ bare butts.34—Cameron French
More from Harper’s Magazine:
Podcast — August 8, 2019, 12:47 pm
Where the barbarians are: the Hungarian right’s obsession with a false history
Weekly Review — August 6, 2019, 3:18 pm
The mass-shootings in El Paso and Dayton; Ronald Reagan’s racist remark to then-president Richard Nixon was made public
Podcast — July 31, 2019, 12:57 pm
Range life: the not entirely romantic existence of homesteaders in the San Luis Valley
And a man’s foes shall be they of his own household.
—Matthew 10:36
This is how they pray: a dozen clear-eyed, smooth-skinned “brothers” gathered together in a huddle, arms crossing arms over shoulders like the weave of a cable, leaning in on one another and swaying like the long grass up the hill from the house they share. The house is a handsome, gray, two-story colonial that smells of new carpet and Pine-Sol and aftershave; the men who live there call it Ivanwald. At the end of a tree-lined cul-de-sac, quiet but for the buzz of lawn mowers and kids playing foxes-and-hounds in the park across the road, Ivanwald sits as one house among many, clustered together like mushrooms, all devoted, like these men, to the service of Jesus Christ. The men tend every tulip in the cul-de-sac, trim every magnolia, seal every driveway smooth and black as boot leather. And they pray, assembled at the dining table or on their lawn or in the hallway or in the bunk room or on the basketball court, each man’s head bowed in humility and swollen with pride (secretly, he thinks) at being counted among such a fine corps for Christ, among men to whom he will open his heart and whom he will remember when he returns to the world not born-again but remade, no longer an individual but part of the Lord’s revolution, his will transformed into a weapon for what the young men call “spiritual war.”
“Jeff, will you lead us in prayer?”
Surely, brother. It is April 2002, and I have lived with these men for weeks now, not as a Christian—a term they deride as too narrow for the world they are building in Christ’s honor—but as a “believer.” I have shared the brothers’ meals and their work and their games. I have been numbered among them and have been given a part in their ministry. I have wrestled with them and showered with them and listened to their stories: I know which man resents his father’s fortune and which man succumbed to the flesh of a woman not once but twice and which man dances so well he is afraid of being taken for a fag. I know what it means to be a “brother,” which is to say that I know what it means to be a soldier in the army of God.
The Great Kurultáj, an event held annually outside the town of Bugac, Hungary, is billed as both the “Tribal Assembly of the Hun-Turkic Nations” and “Europe’s Largest Equestrian Event.” When I arrived last August, I was fittingly greeted by a variety of riders on horseback: some dressed as Huns, others as Parthian cavalrymen, Scythian archers, Magyar warriors, csikós cowboys, and betyár bandits. In total there were representatives from twenty-seven “tribes,” all members of the “Hun-Turkic” fraternity. The festival’s entrance was marked by a sixty-foot-tall portrait of Attila himself, wielding an immense broadsword and standing in front of what was either a bonfire or a sky illuminated by the baleful glow of war. He sported a goatee in the style of Steven Seagal and, shorn of his war braids and helmet, might have been someone you could find in a Budapest cellar bar. A slight smirk suggested that great mirth and great violence together mingled in his soul.
When I caught up with the Gilets Jaunes on March 2, near the Jardin du Ranelagh, they were moving in such a mass through the streets that all traffic had come to a halt. The residents of Passy, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Paris, stood agape and apart and afraid. Many of the shops and businesses along the route of the march, which that day crossed seven and a half miles of the city, were shuttered for the occasion, the proprietors fearful of the volatile crowd, who mostly hailed from outside Paris and were considered a rabble of invaders.
A Toyota HiAce with piebald paneling, singing suspension, and a reg from the last millennium rolled into the parking lot of the Swinford Gaels football club late on a Friday evening. The HiAce belonged to Rory Hughes, the eldest of the three brothers known as the Alps, and the Alps traveled everywhere together in it. The three stepped out and with a decisive slam of the van’s side door moved off across the moonscape of the parking lot in the order of their conceptions, Rory on point, the middle brother, Eustace, close behind, and the youngest, Bimbo, in dawdling tow.
The San Luis Valley in southern Colorado still looks much as it did one hundred, or even two hundred, years ago. Blanca Peak, at 14,345 feet the fourth-highest summit in the Rockies, overlooks a vast openness. Blanca, named for the snow that covers its summit most of the year, is visible from almost everywhere in the valley and is considered sacred by the Navajo. The range that Blanca presides over, the Sangre de Cristo, forms the valley’s eastern side. Nestled up against the range just north of Blanca is Great Sand Dunes National Park. The park is an amazement: winds from the west and southwest lift grains of sand from the grasses and sagebrush of the valley and deposit the finest ones, creating gigantic dunes. You can climb up these dunes and run back down, as I did as a child on a family road trip and I repeated with my own children fifteen years ago. The valley tapers to a close down in New Mexico, a little north of Taos. It is not hard to picture the indigenous people who carved inscriptions into rocks near the rivers, or the Hispanic people who established Colorado’s oldest town, San Luis, and a still-working system of communal irrigation in the southeastern corner, or a pioneer wagon train. (Feral horses still roam, as do pronghorn antelope and the occasional mountain lion.)
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
The Trump reelection campaign raised $460,000 from selling plastic straws.
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
“Nowadays, most states let just about anybody who wants a concealed-handgun permit have one; in seventeen states, you don’t even have to be a resident. Nobody knows exactly how many Americans carry guns, because not all states release their numbers, and even if they did, not all permit holders carry all the time. But it’s safe to assume that as many as 6 million Americans are walking around with firearms under their clothes.”