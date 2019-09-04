Weekly Review
Hurricane Dorian strengthened; Donald Trump golfed; Mike and Karen Pence stayed at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland
An Oklahoma judge ordered the drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for its role in the opioid crisis—which, between 2015 and 2018, was fueled by 18 million opioid prescriptions in a state with a population of approximately 3.9 million people—ruling that the company breached a “public nuisance” law by overstating the benefits and downplaying the risks associated with this class of painkiller; the settlement, the first such case concluded against an opioid manufacturer, is significantly less than the $17 billion sought by the state to redress the public-health crisis.1 After the ruling, Johnson & Johnson’s stock price rose by 4 percent, and the Sacklers, who are the 19th richest family in America and own Purdue Pharma, which produces OxyContin, tentatively offered to relinquish control of the company and pay $3 billion of their own money to settle the more than 2,000 lawsuits they’re facing around the nation.2 3 Near the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa, a gunman, whom officers had attempted to pull over for failing to use a turn indicator, killed 7 people and injured at least 21 others while driving a stolen vehicle and firing an assault-style weapon at bystanders. The mother of a 17-month-old girl who was shot in her front teeth and underwent surgery to remove shrapnel from her chest told Texas governor Greg Abbott, “Toddlers are funny because they can get shot but still want to run around and play.”4 5 6 Nine hours after the killing spree, eight new Texas gun laws, which loosened weapon restrictions, went into effect.7 “More to follow,” tweeted President Trump after being briefed on the killings, and a Texas state representative tweeted that “the evil acts of a handful of people” were not a good enough reason to restrict gun access but that he would be “praying that God would transform the hearts of people with evil intent.”8 9 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints banned guns from houses of worship, and in the Vatican, Pope Francis was trapped in an elevator for 25 minutes before being rescued by firefighters.10 11
The Department of Homeland Security announced it would reallocate $155 million from FEMA’s disaster relief fund toward border security.12 Hurricane Dorian strengthened into a Category 5 storm and hit the Bahamas—the fifth such storm in the past four years, and the one with the second-highest sustained wind speeds among all Atlantic hurricanes—and continued toward the American South.13 14 Trump canceled a state visit to Poland in order to monitor the storm and “ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the arriving storm,” traveled by Marine One helicopter from Camp David to one of his properties in Virginia, golfed twice, and tweeted, “A Category 5 is something that I don’t know that I’ve even heard the term.”15 16 17 During their official state visit, Mike and Karen Pence stayed at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland; following criticism, an aide explained that the vice president’s family was originally from Doonbeg, and that the couple chose to stay at the hotel at the president’s “suggestion.”18 The Trump Administration announced that children of some service members living overseas would no longer automatically qualify as American citizens, and it was reported that Citizenship and Immigration Services now permits its officers to use fake social media profiles to screen people applying to enter the country.19 20 India finalized a list effectively stripping 1.9 million people of citizenship in Assam, the state with the second-highest population of Muslims, in an ongoing campaign against what it says is a decades-long tide of illegal immigration from Bangladesh.21 The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced that it would honor Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a program that promotes a cleaner India.22
One hundred and twenty coffins were discovered beneath a housing complex in Tampa, Florida.23 It was reported that Jerry Falwell Jr.—one of the first evangelical leaders to announce support for Trump and who had previously lent $1.8 million to a pool boy he met in Miami Beach—approved a real estate deal that transferred a $2 million property from his nonprofit Christian university to his and his wife’s then-23-year-old fitness trainer.24 25 The French town Bourg-en-Bresse was fined 90,000 euros for flouting gender-parity rules by appointing too many women to management positions.26 In Insjön, Sweden, two people wearing rubber pig masks and shirts that said “King” and “Queen” pointed lasers at children who were playing Pokémon Go and had sex by the town’s waterwheel, which caused a traffic jam.27 Following permission from Queen Elizabeth II, U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson prorogued Parliament, drastically reducing the amount of time lawmakers would have to prepare for Brexit.28 After surrounding a house in West Jordan, Utah, in an hours-long standoff, police officers ascertained that the suspect was not at home; the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department fired an officer after determining that he had faked being attacked by a sniper.29 30 A security guard at a gas station in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was attacked by a man brandishing a didgeridoo.31 A new species of bloodsucking leech was identified near Washington, D.C.32—Cameron French
Thirty miles from the coast, on a desert plateau in the Judaean Mountains without natural resources or protection, Jerusalem is not a promising site for one of the world's great cities, which partly explains why it has been burned to the ground twice and besieged or attacked more than seventy times. Much of the Old City that draws millions of tourists and Holy Land pilgrims dates back two thousand years, but the area likely served as the seat of the Judaean monarchy a full millennium before that. According to the Bible, King David conquered the Canaanite city and established it as his capital, but over centuries of destruction and rebuilding all traces of that period were lost. In 1867, a British military officer named Charles Warren set out to find the remnants of David's kingdom. He expected to search below the famed Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Haram al-Sharif, but the Ottoman authorities denied his request to excavate there. Warren decided to dig instead on a slope outside the Old City walls, observing that the Psalms describe Jerusalem as lying in a valley surrounded by hills, not on top of one.
On a Monday morning earlier this year, I walked from the Old City’s Muslim Quarter to the archaeological site that Warren unearthed, the ancient core of Jerusalem now known as the City of David. In the alleys of the Old City, stone insulated the air and awnings blocked the sun, so the streets were cold and dark and the mood was somber. Only the pilgrims were up this early. American church groups filed along the Via Dolorosa, holding thin wooden crosses and singing a hymn based on a line from the Gospel of Luke: “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” Narrow shops sold gardenia, musk, and amber incense alongside sweatshirts promoting the Israel Defense Forces.
I passed through the Western Wall Plaza to the Dung Gate, popularly believed to mark the ancient route along which red heifers were led to the Temple for sacrifice. Outside the Old City walls, in the open air, I found light and heat and noise. Tour buses lined up like train cars along the ridge. Monday is the day when bar and bat mitzvahs are held in Israel, and drumbeats from distant celebrations mixed with the pounding of jackhammers from construction sites nearby. When I arrived at the City of David, workmen were refinishing the wooden deck at the site’s entrance and laying down a marble mosaic by the ticket window.
Portraits by Hamell on Trial
A documentary about climate change, domain names, and capital
Eleven years ago, on a bitter January night, dozens of young men, dressed in a uniform of black berets, white T-shirts, and black pants, gathered on a hill overlooking the Nigerian city of Jos, shouting, dancing, and shooting guns into the black sky. A drummer pounded a rhythmic beat. Amid the roiling crowd, five men crawled toward a candlelit dais, where a white-robed priest stood holding an axe. Leading them was John, a sophomore at the local college, powerfully built and baby-faced. Over the past six hours, he had been beaten and burned, trampled and taunted. He was exhausted. John looked out at the landscape beyond the priest. It was the harmattan season, when Saharan sand blots out the sky, and the city lights in the distance blurred in John's eyes as if he were underwater.
John had been raised by a single mother in Kaduna, a hardscrabble city in Nigeria’s arid north. She’d worked all hours as a construction supplier, but the family still struggled to get by. Her three boys were left alone for long stretches, and they killed time hunting at a nearby lake while listening to American rap. At seventeen, John had enrolled at the University of Jos to study business. Four hours southeast of his native Kaduna, Jos was another world, temperate and green. John’s mother sent him an allowance, and he made cash on the side rearing guard dogs for sale in Port Harcourt, the perilous capital of Nigeria’s oil industry. But it wasn’t much. John’s older brother, also studying in Jos, hung around with a group of Axemen—members of the Black Axe fraternity—who partied hard and bought drugs and cars. Local media reported a flood of crimes that Axemen had allegedly committed, but his brother’s friends promised John that, were he to join the group, he wouldn’t be forced into anything illegal. He could just come to the parties, help out at the odd charity drive, and enjoy himself. It was up to him.
John knew that the Black Axe was into some “risky” stuff. But he thought it was worth it. Axemen were treated with respect and had connections to important people. Without a network, John’s chances of getting a good job post-degree were almost nil. In his second year, he decided to join, or “bam.” On the day of the initiation, John was given a shopping list: candles, bug spray, a kola nut (a caffeinated nut native to West Africa), razor blades, and 10,000 Nigerian naira (around thirty dollars)—his bamming fee. He carried it all to the top of the hill. Once night fell, Axemen made John and the other four initiates lie on their stomachs in the dirt, pressed together shoulder to shoulder, and hurled insults at them. They reeked like goats, some Axemen screamed. Others lashed them with sticks. Each Axeman walked over their backs four times. Somebody lit the bug spray on fire, and ran the flames across them, “burning that goat stink from us,” John recalled.
I couldn’t leave. I couldn’t get up—just couldn’t get up, couldn’t get up or leave. All day lying in that median, unable. Was this misery or joy?
It’s happened to you, too, hasn’t it? A habit or phase, a marriage, a disease, children or drugs, money or debt—something you believed inescapable, something that had been going on for so long that you’d forgotten any and every step taken to lead your life here. What did you do? How did this happen? When you try to solve the crossword, someone keeps adding clues.
It’s happened to us all. The impossible knowledge is the one we all want—the big why, the big how. Who among us won’t buy that lotto ticket? This is where stories come from and, believe me, there are only two kinds: one, naked lies, and two, pot holders, gas masks, condoms—something you must carefully place between yourself and a truth too dangerous to touch.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
In Insjön, Sweden, two people wearing rubber pig masks and shirts that said “King” and “Queen” pointed lasers at children who were playing Pokémon Go and had sex by the town’s waterwheel, which caused a traffic jam.
“Nowadays, most states let just about anybody who wants a concealed-handgun permit have one; in seventeen states, you don’t even have to be a resident. Nobody knows exactly how many Americans carry guns, because not all states release their numbers, and even if they did, not all permit holders carry all the time. But it’s safe to assume that as many as 6 million Americans are walking around with firearms under their clothes.”