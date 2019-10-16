Weekly Review
Trump abandoned Kurdish forces in Syria; a police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, shot Atatiana Jefferson; limited edition sneakers that have holy water from the Jordan River in their soles sold out in minutes
After a phone call with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to whom President Trump apologized after 15 Turkish officers were indicted for attacking protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington, Trump ordered the withdrawal of 1,000 troops from areas in northern Syria, abandoning Kurdish forces who have been key U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State but are considered terrorists by Turkey.1 2 3 4 Rather than confront the Turkish military, Kurdish leaders ceded control of two cities, Manbij and Kobani, to Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian forces.5 6 Despite the plan to retreat, U.S. forces were shelled by the Turks; after, the Russian military began patrolling the Syrian-Turkish border.7 8 When asked to justify his widely condemned decision to withdraw, Trump said of the Kurds, “They didn’t help us in the Second World War. They didn’t help us with Normandy.”9 Senator Lindsey Graham, who this week exhorted his followers to “pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration,” admitted that he had delayed voting on a bill in August in order to take a call from Russian pranksters, who were posing as the Turkish minister of defense.10 11 In the call, Graham described Kurds as a “threat” and suggested an unofficial, “quiet” phone call between Trump and Erdogan.12 An Irish author believed he had won the Nobel Prize for Literature after receiving a hoax call from a Swedish phone number.13 A man in Schererville, Pennsylvania, called the police after being cornered in his garage by wild turkeys, and groundhogs in Belleville, Illinois, bit two people, took over a historic district, and climbed trees.14 15 It was reported that Jair Bolsonaro told Trump “I love you” at U.N. headquarters.16
A gunman in Halle, Germany, tried to livestream an attack on a synagogue during Yom Kippur, failed to get through the locked front door, and killed two people outside the building; a 12-year-old girl was arrested in Overland Park, Kansas, after making a gun shape with her fingers and pointing them at classmates; and Dick’s Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles.17 18 19 After a neighbor placed a nonemergency call, a police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, shot Atatiana Jefferson through her bedroom window, killing her as she was playing video games with her nephew, whom earlier she had entertained by placing a fruit sticker on her forehead.20 21 Organizers at a conference at the Trump National Doral Miami, which was attended by Donald Trump Jr. and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, showed a clip from the film Kingsman: The Secret Service in which Donald Trump’s head was superimposed onto the actor Colin Firth’s as he massacred people whose heads were replaced with news-organization logos, the text “Black Lives Matter,” and the faces of political opponents such as Maxine Waters; the video was exhibited as part of a meme exhibit.22 Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer sent a letter to Congress, written in Comic Sans, that stated they would not furnish documents relating to two associates who were arrested for their role investigating Joe Biden’s actions in Ukraine.23 China, which has previously banned Winnie the Pooh because the bear too closely resembles Communist Party head Xi Jinping, rescinded a partnership with the Houston Rockets after the team’s general manager tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, and the N.B.A ejected fans at preseason games in Philadelphia and Washington who were holding signs with pro–Hong Kong messages.24 25 26 The limited edition Nike Air Max 97s, white sneakers that have holy water from the Jordan River in their soles and have frankincense-scented insoles, sold out in minutes.27
A Utah woman was charged for lewdness after her children saw her topless in her garage. “I should be able to wear exactly what my husband wears,” she told the kids at the time.28 A 71-year-old man in Germany made a five-day-long closing statement at his trial for bank robbery; he was previously convicted of a series of bank robberies in the Seventies and Eighties, and in 1990 led a five-day riot in Hamburg’s Fuhlsbüttel prison.29 A new chapter of The Tale of Genji, often acknowledged as the world’s first novel, was discovered inside a Japanese home, and a student at Mie University received top marks for her paper about a visit to a ninja museum that was written in invisible soybean ink.30 31 Hundreds of Germans lost their driver’s licenses after driving e-scooters while drunk during Oktoberfest, and in Billings, Montana, a team of sled dogs escaped from a training session and led police on a low-speed chase.32 33 A driver in Florida who struck another man with his car was accused of offering the victim food from Chili’s if he agreed not to call the police, and an Oklahoma woman was nonfatally shot in a pickup truck when her dog stepped on her gun; in a recording of the 9-1-1 call, the driver could be heard telling the Labrador retriever, “Oh, Molly, you’re the one that pulled the trigger. Don’t give me no shit.”34 35 —Cameron French
America’s Constitution was once celebrated as a radical and successful blueprint for democratic governance, a model for fledgling republics across the world. But decades of political gridlock, electoral corruption, and dysfunction in our system of government have forced scholars, activists, and citizens to question the document’s ability to address the thorniest issues of modern political life.
Does the path out of our current era of stalemate, minority rule, and executive abuse require amending the Constitution? Do we need a new constitutional convention to rewrite the document and update it for the twenty-first century? Should we abolish it entirely?
This spring, Harper’s Magazine invited five lawmakers and scholars to New York University’s law school to consider the constitutional crisis of the twenty-first century. The event was moderated by Rosa Brooks, a law professor at Georgetown and the author of How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything: Tales from the Pentagon.
For time ylost, this know ye,
By no way may recovered be.
—Chaucer
I spent thirty-eight years in prison and have been a free man for just under two. After killing a man named Thomas Allen Fellowes in a drunken, drugged-up fistfight in 1980, when I was nineteen years old, I was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Former California governor Jerry Brown commuted my sentence and I was released in 2017, five days before Christmas. The law in California, like in most states, grants the governor the right to alter sentences. After many years of advocating for the reformation of the prison system into one that encourages rehabilitation, I had my life restored to me.
In a Walmart parking lot in Portsmouth, Virginia, in 2015, a white police officer named Stephen Rankin shot and killed an unarmed, eighteen-year-old black man named William Chapman. “This is my second one,” he told a bystander seconds after firing the fatal shots, seemingly in reference to an incident four years earlier, when he had shot and killed another unarmed man, an immigrant from Kazakhstan. Rankin, a Navy veteran, had been arresting Chapman for shoplifting when, he claimed, Chapman charged him in a manner so threatening that he feared for his life, leaving him no option but to shoot to kill—the standard and almost invariably successful defense for officers when called to account for shooting civilians. Rankin had faced no charges for his earlier killing, but this time, something unexpected happened: Rankin was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder by Portsmouth’s newly elected chief prosecutor, thirty-one-year-old Stephanie Morales. Furthermore, she announced that she would try the case herself, the first time she had ever prosecuted a homicide. “No one could remember us having an actual prosecution for the killing of an unarmed person by the police,” Morales told me. “I got a lot of feedback, a lot of people saying, ‘You shouldn’t try this case. If you don’t win, it may affect your reelection. Let someone else do it.’ ”
In 1973, when Barry Singer was a fifteen-year-old student at New York’s Yeshiva University High School for Boys, the vice principal, Rabbi George Finkelstein, stopped him in a stairwell. Claiming he wanted to check his tzitzit—the strings attached to Singer’s prayer shawl—Finkelstein, Singer says, pushed the boy over the third-floor banister, in full view of his classmates, and reached down his pants. “If he’s not wearing tzitzit,” Finkelstein told the surrounding children, “he’s going over the stairs!”
“He played it as a joke, but I was completely at his mercy,” Singer recalled. For the rest of his time at Yeshiva, Singer would often wear his tzitzit on the outside of his shirt—though this was regarded as rebellious—for fear that Finkelstein might find an excuse to assault him again.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
A federal judge authored a 69-page ruling preventing New York City from enforcing zoning laws pertaining to adult bookstores and strip clubs.
“Nowadays, most states let just about anybody who wants a concealed-handgun permit have one; in seventeen states, you don’t even have to be a resident. Nobody knows exactly how many Americans carry guns, because not all states release their numbers, and even if they did, not all permit holders carry all the time. But it’s safe to assume that as many as 6 million Americans are walking around with firearms under their clothes.”