In Donald Trump’s view, I belong to an elite that willfully distorts reality and acts like an “enemy of the people.” Supplier of “fake news” that I am, I regularly betray the precepts of truth and integrity cherished by the president and his friends in the real estate business.
Putting aside the curious use of a Communist slogan by a capitalist—and moreover, a capitalist who spews falsehoods at machine-gun speed—I’m not offended by Trump’s insults. I’ve been criticizing my colleagues in the media my entire career, objecting to their unhealthy intimacy with power and their tendency to swallow whole the government’s lies in wartime or in the run-ups to war. Well, in Paris on October 8, I’m going to be in a radio studio, playing the role of an anti-Trump media figure who could be seen as the media’s enemy and not necessarily as an absolute enemy of the idiotic resident of the White House. My “conflict” is easy to understand. Back when I worked as an ordinary reporter for various big-city dailies, I often contradicted the forces of order, as well as my editorial staff, in my coverage of crimes. Bucking the authorities and sometimes my bosses—i.e., biting the hands that fed me—was an instinct developed over the course of my youth because of (among other civic catastrophes) the fake news spread abroad in 1964 by Lyndon Johnson’s government regarding the Gulf of Tonkin incident—that is, the alleged unprovoked attacks on the U.S. Navy by North Vietnamese warships. In fact, the first “attack” was in response to American gunfire, and the second had never taken place. The Communist aggression invented by the National Security Agency was a scam designed to justify the intensification of American military efforts, which, with the overwhelming consent of Congress, quickly followed. It goes without saying that the press at the time—with a few brave exceptions, such as I. F. Stone—was ignobly effective in relaying this monstrous lie.
Unfortunately, Vietnam didn’t really bring about any changes in my colleagues’ behavior. In 1990, Saddam Hussein invaded the sovereign state of Kuwait, and the first President Bush wanted to pass for the reincarnation of Winston Churchill facing down Adolf Hitler. But in order to persuade a more skeptical Congress to carry out an armed intervention, Bush needed some fake news. And with good reason: Iraq had recently been America’s ally against Iran, and Kuwait’s ruling family, the House of Al Sabah, was much less appealing than the democratic government of Czechoslovakia in 1938. In concert with the public-relations consulting firm Hill & Knowlton and its client Kuwait, the Bush Administration achieved a masterstroke of propaganda: the image of Iraqi soldiers murdering dozens of babies by removing them from incubators in Kuwaiti hospitals. The chief “witness” of this “atrocity” was Nayirah, a fifteen-year-old girl. In reality, she was the daughter of the Kuwaiti ambassador to the United States, but her family name (al-Sabah), as well as the utter mendacity of the incubator story, remained hidden until after the war, when I revealed Nayirah’s identity on the opinion page of the New York Times. The journalists of those days (with the exception of the estimable Alexander Cockburn) didn’t shine any more brightly than the news media in 1964.
A decade later, the same New York Times, in collaboration with the Bush-Cheney government, fabricated a supposed atomic bomb in Iraq, along with an enormous inventory of chemical weapons. The disastrous result is well known: launched under a fallacious pretext, the American military invasion of Iraq set off a firestorm in the Middle East that continues to engulf innocents by the hundreds of thousands. It’s evident that Bush the younger learned a lot from his father; what’s clear is that the news media of 2002-2003 learned any lessons at all from their mistakes of 1964 and 1990-1991. The overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi in Libya as punishment for imaginary massacres amplified by the media, which followed the lead of the Sarkozy-Cameron-Obama-Lévy quartet, merely reconfirmed the narrow-minded and naïve mind-set of the Fourth Estate.
So why ask how Trump manages to convince a good part of the electorate that their traditional news sources can’t be trusted? The New York Times’ marketing campaign, which uses “The Truth” in every slogan, is not what’s going to convert the president’s supporters into subscribers. A better approach would be to ask what prevents the media from calling the assertions of propagandists into question.
In my experience, the media’s unquestioning conformity is fostered by the promise of reward—prestige, increased access, career advancement. Being close to Henry Kissinger, listening to his whispers while aboard airplanes bound for glamorous destinations, seduced many a scribe. More pertinent still are Michel Onfray’s words in Théorie de la dictature, a work influenced by George Orwell’s novels 1984 and Animal Farm and Étienne de la Boétie’s Discourse on Voluntary Servitude: “Ever since its existence began, the press has been less an informational tool than an ideological device. It can, of course, inform, but never in a neutral way,” because media corporations are enterprises that respond first of all to the needs of their proprietors, needs that are both financial and political. Not having the resources to “contradict these facts” or to reduce “the great gap between the real and the ideological,” the people remain at the mercy of the news media. Sauve qui peut, save yourself if you can.
August 7, 2019, 3:14 pm
"Nor would I leave to Emmanuel Macron and Mark Zuckerberg, both of them politicians first and foremost, the job of regulating anything that has to do with words or language."
July 12, 2019, 10:47 am
June 10, 2019, 12:05 pm
America’s Constitution was once celebrated as a radical and successful blueprint for democratic governance, a model for fledgling republics across the world. But decades of political gridlock, electoral corruption, and dysfunction in our system of government have forced scholars, activists, and citizens to question the document’s ability to address the thorniest issues of modern political life.
Does the path out of our current era of stalemate, minority rule, and executive abuse require amending the Constitution? Do we need a new constitutional convention to rewrite the document and update it for the twenty-first century? Should we abolish it entirely?
This spring, Harper’s Magazine invited five lawmakers and scholars to New York University’s law school to consider the constitutional crisis of the twenty-first century. The event was moderated by Rosa Brooks, a law professor at Georgetown and the author of How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything: Tales from the Pentagon.
In a Walmart parking lot in Portsmouth, Virginia, in 2015, a white police officer named Stephen Rankin shot and killed an unarmed, eighteen-year-old black man named William Chapman. “This is my second one,” he told a bystander seconds after firing the fatal shots, seemingly in reference to an incident four years earlier, when he had shot and killed another unarmed man, an immigrant from Kazakhstan. Rankin, a Navy veteran, had been arresting Chapman for shoplifting when, he claimed, Chapman charged him in a manner so threatening that he feared for his life, leaving him no option but to shoot to kill—the standard and almost invariably successful defense for officers when called to account for shooting civilians. Rankin had faced no charges for his earlier killing, but this time, something unexpected happened: Rankin was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder by Portsmouth’s newly elected chief prosecutor, thirty-one-year-old Stephanie Morales. Furthermore, she announced that she would try the case herself, the first time she had ever prosecuted a homicide. “No one could remember us having an actual prosecution for the killing of an unarmed person by the police,” Morales told me. “I got a lot of feedback, a lot of people saying, ‘You shouldn’t try this case. If you don’t win, it may affect your reelection. Let someone else do it.’ ”
About fifteen years ago, my roommate and I developed a classification system for TV and movies. Each title was slotted into one of four categories: Good-Good; Bad-Good; Good-Bad; Bad-Bad. The first qualifier was qualitative, while the second represented a high-low binary, the title’s aspiration toward capital-A Art or lack thereof.
Some taxonomies were inarguable. The O.C., a Fox series about California rich kids and their beautiful swimming pools, was delightfully Good-Bad. Paul Haggis’s heavy-handed morality play, Crash, which won the Oscar for Best Picture, was gallingly Bad-Good. The films of Francois Truffaut, Good-Good; the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, Bad-Bad.
How $1.8 billion in aid to Ukraine was funneled to the outposts of the international finance galaxy
In 1973, when Barry Singer was a fifteen-year-old student at New York’s Yeshiva University High School for Boys, the vice principal, Rabbi George Finkelstein, stopped him in a stairwell. Claiming he wanted to check his tzitzit—the strings attached to Singer’s prayer shawl—Finkelstein, Singer says, pushed the boy over the third-floor banister, in full view of his classmates, and reached down his pants. “If he’s not wearing tzitzit,” Finkelstein told the surrounding children, “he’s going over the stairs!”
“He played it as a joke, but I was completely at his mercy,” Singer recalled. For the rest of his time at Yeshiva, Singer would often wear his tzitzit on the outside of his shirt—though this was regarded as rebellious—for fear that Finkelstein might find an excuse to assault him again.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
Researchers suggested that Neolithic babies were fed milk from bottles.
“Nowadays, most states let just about anybody who wants a concealed-handgun permit have one; in seventeen states, you don’t even have to be a resident. Nobody knows exactly how many Americans carry guns, because not all states release their numbers, and even if they did, not all permit holders carry all the time. But it’s safe to assume that as many as 6 million Americans are walking around with firearms under their clothes.”