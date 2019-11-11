A Fatal Rift
“In her quest for her party’s nomination, has Warren concluded a non-aggression pact with Hillary Clinton?”
Donald Trump exhibits such vileness, such putrescence, that his decay can obscure other, equally harmful instances of rot among those so-called decent people who oppose the president. Although anti-Trump media outlets proclaim their disgust at each new revelation about Trump’s effort to manipulate Ukraine—an affair that likewise makes obvious the corruption in the Republican Party—a violent drama that may prolong the Trumpian nightmare is occurring within the Democratic Party.
This drama is surfacing, oddly, on the left, a segment of the political and ideological spectrum generally ignored in the United States. If you’re on the left in American politics, it’s usually seen as an admission that you’re not serious—that you take positions on principle and not in the hope of actually coming to power. Save for Communist support for the New Deal in the mid-1930s, there has never been a sustained Popular Front in American history, no Léon Blum or Jean Jaurès (as in France), no Ernest Bevin or even a Harold Wilson (as in England). Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt were sometime leftists, but they were leftists of necessity not of philosophy.
However, the breakthrough of two overtly left-wing presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, has ignited a furious conflict in a party that claims to be on the side of workers but, for the past twenty-five years, has been dominated by the interests of Wall Street and large corporations. So far, the Democratic Party barons haven’t dared to confront Sanders directly, for fear of offending his supporters. But behold Hillary Clinton, doyenne of the old regime, who has just declared war on the insurgent faction in her party with an attack against Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic member of the House of Representatives from Hawaii and also a candidate for the presidency. Mrs. Clinton’s accusation, announced on a podcast, seems surprising, not to say absurd. Gabbard, according to Clinton, is a “favorite of the Russians” whom the Republicans “are grooming . . . to be the third-party candidate” in 2020 in order to again destabilize our election and thus hand Trump a second term. Clinton wants people believe that she was beaten in 2016 because of Russian interference rather than for the more obvious reason that blue-collar workers in the Midwest were disappointed in the Democratic Party generally—and in Clintonian neoliberalism especially.
Although Gabbard is a marginal candidate, Clinton’s tactics are, upon consideration, understandable. Gabbard (a major in the Army who served in Iraq, which Clinton voted to invade) is very much opposed to military intervention and supported Sanders’s 2016 candidacy against Clinton and the Democratic oligarchy; Clinton seems to be trying both to settle accounts with Gabbard and to damage Sanders. But the story is still more complicated, for the left isn’t in complete solidarity. Gabbard responded frankly to Clinton’s attack: “Thank you @Hillary Clinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.” For his part, Sanders defended his onetime ally: “It is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset.” On the other hand, Elizabeth Warren, considered by some to be Sanders’s ideological replica, hasn’t said a word about the Clinton–Gabbard quarrel. And it’s here that the seeds of failure in the crusade against Trump have been sown, seeds that could blossom into a full-scale war between Democratic Party apparatchiks and reformers.
In 2015, while the search was on for a progressive candidate to stymie Clinton’s candidacy and to succeed the excessively calm Barack Obama, Warren refused the invitation. When Sanders launched his fairly implausible, audacious candidacy against Clinton, the senator from Massachusetts refrained from taking sides, refusing to support either Sanders or Clinton until Sanders conceded, in June 2016. At the time, it was a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, Lindsay Walters, who commented on the irony of Warren’s offering Clinton her support: “By endorsing Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren has shown herself to be a sellout. Whether it’s the Wall Street speech transcripts she refuses to release, her ties to the fossil fuel industry, or coziness with big banks, Hillary Clinton represents everything Elizabeth Warren supposedly stands against.” Walters was stating what many in the Sanders camp thought but wouldn’t say aloud.
In fact, Elizabeth Warren has always chosen prudence over confrontation in her relations with the Democratic machine. A person who is ultra-respectful of party protocols, she even signed (according to the New York Times) a promise, demanded by the official Democratic committees in each of the fifty states, that she would not create a parallel political organization—would not, that is, do any poaching on the rich terrain of party patronage. The official Democratic Party—sustained by a wealthy sector that is nonetheless “progressive” on questions of morals, race, and gender—detests Sanders in part because he has created a pressure group, Our Revolution, that operates in direct competition with the Democratic National Committee. Sanders obviously wants to overthrow the party aristocracy, which has a clear preference for Joe Biden, or even for Warren, should Biden continue to stumble.
In her quest for her party’s nomination, has Warren concluded a non-aggression pact with Hillary Clinton? NBC News reports that the two women frequently converse by telephone; Warren’s silence on the subject of Tulsi Gabbard indicates at least an entente cordiale. If Warren doesn’t take a clear stand in favor of the militants on the left, her maneuverings will appear to be a betrayal of Sanders and of reform. And as in 2016, the blood will flow, to Trump’s advantage.
“You’re being reborn,” the voice says. “Exiting the womb of your mother. Coming into the earth as a small baby. Everything is new.” It is a Saturday morning in mid-March, and right now I’m lying on a yoga mat in a lodge in Ohio, surrounded by fifty other men who’ve come to the Midwest for a weekend of manhood-confirming adventures. The voice in question belongs to Aaron Blaine, a facilitator for Evryman, the men’s group orchestrating this three-day retreat. All around me, men are shedding tears as Blaine leads us on a guided meditation, a kind of archetypal montage of Norman Rockwell boyhood. “You’re starting to figure things out,” he says, in somniferous baritone. “Snow, for the first time. Sunshine. Start to notice the smells, the tastes, the confusion. The fear. And you’re growing. You’re about ten years old. The world’s huge and scary.”
Even though it’s only the second day of the Evryman retreat, it’s worth noting that I’ve already been the subject of light fraternal teasing. Already I’ve been the recipient of countless unsought hugs. Already I have sat in Large Groups and Small Groups, and watched dozens of middle-aged men weep with shame and contrition. I’ve had a guy in the military tell me he wants to be “a rock for his family.” I’ve heard a guy from Ohio say that his beard “means something.” Twice I’ve hiked through the woods to “reconnect with Mother Nature,” and I have been addressed by numerous men as both “dude” and “brother.” I have performed yoga and yard drills and morning calisthenics. I’ve heard seven different men play acoustic guitar. I’ve heard a man describe his father by saying, “There wasn’t a lot of ball-tossing when I was growing up.” Three times I’ve been queried about how I’m “processing everything,” and at the urinal on Friday night, two men warned me about the upcoming “Anger Ceremony,” which is rumored to be the weekend’s “pièce de résistance.”
The WASP story is personal for me. I arrived at Yale in 1971 from a thoroughly mediocre suburb in New Jersey, the second-generation hybrid of Irish and Italian stock riding the postwar boom. Those sockless people in Top-Siders, whose ancestors’ names and portraits adorned the walls, were entirely new to me. I made friends with some, but I was not free of a corrosive envy of their habitus of ease and entitlement.
I used to visit one of those friends in the Hamptons, in the 1970s, when the area was about wood-paneled Ford station wagons, not Lamborghinis. There was some money in the family, but not gobs, yet they lived two blocks from the beach—prime real estate. Now, down the road from what used to be their house is the residence of Ira Rennert. It’s one of the largest private homes in the United States. The union-busting, pension-fund-looting Rennert, whose wealth comes from, among other things, chemical companies that are some of the worst polluters in the country, made his first money in the 1980s as a cog in Michael Milken’s junk-bond machine. In 2015, a court ordered him to return $215 million he had appropriated from one of his companies to pay for the house. One-hundred-car garages and twenty-one (or maybe twenty-nine) bedrooms don’t come cheap.
I slept for a good seven hours on the overnight flight from Spain to Peru, and while I slept I dreamed that I was leading American visitors around a park in Berlin, looking for birds on a hazy, overcast day. There wasn’t much to see until we noticed a distant commotion in the sky. Large raptors were panicking, driven back and forth by something threatening them from above. The commotion moved closer. The clouds parted, an oval aperture backed with blue. In it two seraphim hovered motionless. “Those are angels,” I told the group.
They were between us and the sun, but an easy I.D. Size aside, no other European bird has two sets of wings. The upper wings cast their faces into shadow. Despite the glare I could make out their striking peaches-and-cream coloration. Ivory white predominates, hair a faint yellow, eyes blue, wings indescribably iridescent. Faces blank and expressionless, as with all birds.
Last May, the families of students at Cypress Academy, an independent charter school in New Orleans, received an email announcing that the school would close when classes ended the following week and that all its students would be transferred to another nearby charter for the upcoming year. Parents would have the option of entering their children in the city’s charter-enrollment lottery, but the lottery’s first round had already taken place, and the most desirable spots for the fall were filled.
Founded in 2015, a decade after New Orleans became the nation’s first city to begin replacing all its public schools with charters, Cypress was something of a rarity. Like about nine in ten of the city’s charter schools, it filled spaces by lottery rather than by selective admission. But while most of the nonselective schools in New Orleans had majority populations of low-income African-American students, Cypress mirrored the city’s demographics, drawing the children of professionals—African-American and white alike—as well as poorer students. Cypress reserved 20 percent of its seats for children with reading difficulties, and it offered a progressive education model, including “learning by doing,” rather than the strict conduct codes that dominated the city’s nonselective schools. In just three years, the school had outperformed many established charters—a particular feat given that one in four Cypress students had a disability, double the New Orleans average. Families flocked to Cypress, especially ones with children who had disabilities.
how high? that high
He had his stick that was used mostly to point at your head if your head wasn’t held up proudly.
I still like that man—Holger! He had been an orphan!
He came up to me once because there was something about how I was moving my feet that wasn’t according to the regulations or his expectations.
The room was a short wide room with a short wide window with plenty of artificial light.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
A new study found that fact-checking is less convincing when “truth scales” are used.
At Ivanwald, men learn to be leaders by loving their leaders. “They’re so busy loving us,” a brother once explained to me, “but who’s loving them?” We were. The brothers each paid $400 per month for room and board, but we were also the caretakers of The Cedars, cleaning its gutters, mowing its lawns, whacking weeds and blowing leaves and sanding. And we were called to serve on Tuesday mornings, when The Cedars hosted a regular prayer breakfast typically presided over by Ed Meese, the former attorney general. Each week the breakfast brought together a rotating group of ambassadors, businessmen, and American politicians. Three of Ivanwald’s brothers also attended, wearing crisp shirts starched just for the occasion; one would sit at the table while the other two poured coffee.