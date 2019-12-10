To Know the Disease
Wendell Potter, a former health care executive, reveals the unified corporate effort against Medicare for All—and how those talking points are echoed by candidates and debate moderators
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Wendell Potter, a former health care executive, reveals the unified corporate effort against Medicare for All—and how those talking points are echoed by candidates and debate moderators
For the third time in thirty years, we are in the midst of a debate over the American health care system, this time against the backdrop of the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination race. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders stand alone among the candidates in pledging to introduce Medicare for All while abolishing private health insurance, whereas other leading candidates, notably Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, vehemently attack that plan.
Given the well-attested fact that we pay more than any other developed nation for a system that offers poor care and bankruptcy for millions of Americans, it may seem surprising that arguments against reform find fertile ground, including among ambitious politicians. So it must be understood that the attacks on reform are part of a carefully crafted campaign deployed by an immensely wealthy corporate coalition determined to preserve its profit flow. Key to this campaign are the public relations professionals, skilled at manipulating opinion on behalf of their clients in ways few outsiders perceive or understand. Wendell Potter was one of them. Rising to head of corporate communications for the $70 billion health insurance giant Cigna, he was a field commander in the battle to protect industry profits, including the crushing of Hillary Clinton’s reform initiative. But there came a day when, as he wrote in his best-selling memoir, Deadly Spin, “it finally dawned on me that, in my own quest for money and prestige, I had sold my soul,” leading him to walk away from his powerful and lucrative position. As a rare high-level defector, he provides illuminating, vital insights into the ways of his former employers and their amen chorus in the current political arena.
Do you find the themes in the current debate over Medicare for All familiar from previous battles over health care reform?
I absolutely find them familiar. I see the hand of my old employer, my old industry, trying to shape the way people think about health care reform, and to shape the debate. They’re using largely the same themes, the same talking points, and the same general strategy. They have new tools, or at least new ways of communicating. One thing that’s a bit different this time is how they’re using social media, which in years past wasn’t available. They’re using Facebook and other platforms to try to persuade people that Medicare for All is not good policy. That’s really the only difference here.
When I say “they,” I’m talking about the insurance industry, but also other major players in health care, big pharmaceutical companies and hospitals in particular. They often publicly point the finger of blame at one another for rising health care costs, the rising number of the uninsured, and so on, but behind the scenes they work collaboratively to protect what is, for them, a very profitable status quo.
What does their general strategy look like?
They’re following what they’ve done in the past. The industry works with at least one large PR firm—this time it’s Forbes Tate—to help set up and run an organization they refer to as the coalition. The name of the current coalition is the Partnership for America’s Health Care Future. I call it a front group. They’ve had different organizations in the past that have served as their hub for pushing back against policy change. The first one I was involved in when I was with the industry was during the Clinton era, when Hillary Clinton was leading the effort to reform the health care system. The hub then was the Healthcare Leadership Council. They’ve used different organizations, different vehicles over the years, but a central part of the strategy is to have one place where they can throw money at it, and wage a propaganda campaign against reform, whatever form that might take.
The campaigns to defeat health care reform in the Nineties were straight out of the tobacco wars. The PR firm APCO Worldwide was hired by Philip Morris decades ago to discourage lawsuits against the tobacco industry, and they set up front groups, or CALAs for short, for Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, to make people think that lawsuits were completely out of control. We hired them during the campaign against the Clinton health plan to reactivate those groups. In the late Nineties, there were class-action lawsuits brought against the big insurance companies on behalf of doctors, and there was another wave of lawsuits on behalf of patients. We used the CALAs to try to persuade judges, and the public, that the real problem was this litigious country of ours, that people were filing frivolous lawsuits. God, how many times did I use that term? I haven’t seen it in the headlines in this debate much yet, but just stay tuned.
As a professional, how would you assess their performance so far in the current campaign?
I would assess it as pretty formidable, because they’ve got almost unlimited resources. The campaign strategy is multifaceted. One central technique that they’re using once again is to instill fear of change. There’s an acronym, FUD, which stands for fear, uncertainty, and doubt. All of the campaign messaging will be FUD-based. The intent is to persuade people that what’s being proposed is not in their best interest, to get them to fear change, and to get them to think that the current structure, while not ideal, can be tweaked, that we can build on the existing framework to get where we need to be.
How much of the industry’s strategy do you see reflected in positions and messages of various Democratic candidates?
I’m absolutely seeing the influence of the industry. What candidates aside from Sanders and Warren are proposing would be less disruptive, allowing the status quo largely to be maintained with a few notable changes. They’re trying to moderate their positions with a message that we can get where we need to be by either adding a public option, or by doing this or that to advance the ball toward victory. I think they’re doing this largely because some of their advisers had connections to the industry in the past.
It may be unfair to single him out, but Pete Buttigieg certainly had a lot of people from the industry, particularly from the pharma side, holding fund-raisers for him. Do you see the turns of phrase he uses, or any of the candidates use, as echoes of what the coordinating group would be crafting?
Absolutely, I do see influence on his messaging, what he’s saying, using it as talking points, and essentially saying what they say—“they” being the industry. They would say, or they would try to get us to believe, that the current system is the best in the world. We just need to have a tweak here and there, institute a public option, for example, to give people more choice. That is also a part of the industry messaging. They often will use the word “choice,” because they know that term is one Americans react positively toward, that we see ourselves as a country built on capitalism and choice and competition are part of our DNA. So the industry, the insurance industry in particular, wants to make people think that what Americans desire is choice of health insurers, and that’s something that needs to be protected, and that our employer-based system is sacred and needs to be protected. Regrettably, you’re seeing Buttigieg and other Democrats, including Kamala Harris, buy into that. What Buttigieg is proposing would allow the employer-based system to largely continue, and leave the system of multiple insurance companies in place, just adding one more element, which would be a public option that would be government financed, as was part of the debate ten years ago.
So what’s wrong with going with a public option?
At the time of the debate over Obamacare, I thought, “Well, that would be the best we do. It might be helpful to people if they had a public option.” I’ve since come to the conclusion that it would just add to the complexity and confusion. People often make mistakes when they choose a health plan, and that complexity and confusion benefits the industry. I don’t believe that a public option would really be helpful in the long term, but Buttigieg seems to have bought into that.
The industry isn’t supportive of a public option, but they certainly see that Buttigieg’s candidacy is trying to throw shade on Medicare for All, and that’s helpful to them. They have to be overjoyed that Buttigieg and Harris are saying the things they’re saying.
Buttigieg, and a lot of others, like to repeat the phrase “kicking one hundred and fifty million Americans off their health plan.” That sounded to me like something that must have been the product of an industry-sponsored focus group.
It is, absolutely it is. It’s clearly a focus-group-tested phrase, and like I said before, it’s playing on people’s fear of change. It also obscures reality, and shuts down—or the attempt is to shut down—debate on how to really change our system in ways that everyone would benefit from, everyone except maybe the entrenched special interests. That absolutely is a phrase that comes straight out of the insurance industry. It’s designed to scare people, and Buttigieg, by design or unwittingly, is using the same talking points that the industry wants people to hear. One way or another, he’s really carrying water for the insurance industry, as are others. Certainly Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar.
Apart from Buttigieg, Harris, and others, we also have Congressman John Delaney, a former health executive, in the running.
Anyone who has been an executive and made money in the health care system, I’m skeptical of their point of view.
What about the panelists in the debates? Do you see the hand of your old employers in their questions?
I sure do, and it’s not a bit surprising to me. In my old industry job, much of my time was spent figuring out how to influence reporters and others in the media. One way was to develop relationships with them, to get them to see me as a good, trustworthy guy. That enabled me to shape the stories they would write in subtle and sometimes not so subtle ways. One of the subtle ways was to get them to adopt the language, the framing we used. And when our language, our framing, is repeated over and over again, it becomes the language the media and politicians and the public use. Debate moderators have been, maybe unwittingly, using the language the industry prefers, asking questions the industry wants to have asked. They’ve also avoided asking certain questions. The moderators are largely letting the industry off the hook.
Meanwhile, Sanders and Warren have been under fierce attack for their positions on health care. How would you assess the way they’ve defended themselves?
I don’t think they have made the economic case well enough to the public about why this is the way to go, why the current system is unsustainable and why some of the ideas espoused by Harris, Buttigieg, Biden, and Klobuchar would just be applying yet another Band-Aid to a system that’s fundamentally broken. So I think they’ve got more work to do.
They need to explain to the public how, over the course of the past several years, people have been paying more for coverage that is less and less valuable and more and more restrictive. The industry would prefer that you think that what people really want is more choice of insurance company options, but that’s not the case when you look at the polling. What people want is to make sure that they have freer access, and unlimited access to the health care providers of their choice—meaning doctors, hospitals, and other facilities. I think that Warren and others need to help the public understand that competition absolutely does not work in health insurance—or health care period. But let’s stick with health insurance. The more health insurance companies you have supposedly competing in a given market, the less ability any of those companies have to really negotiate with large hospital systems, for example, or drug companies.
What other themes are the industry pushing?
A deliberate misdirection is that they would like for us to believe that the ultimate goal is universal coverage. We need to have everyone covered, but you simultaneously have to have a system that controls health care costs. We made some advances under the Affordable Care Act to get more people covered, but the downside is that, increasingly, people are in plans that leave them underinsured. That is certainly true of people who buy their coverage through the Obamacare exchanges. According to research by the Commonwealth Fund, about 30 percent of people who get their coverage through those exchanges are underinsured. They are enrolling in plans with high deductibles, and most Americans don’t have enough money in the bank to cover the deductible, so they’re underinsured.
There are so many different ways that insurance companies can devalue your insurance plan. I don’t think Buttigieg, Harris, or the other candidates are fully aware of the tactics the insurance companies use to avoid paying for care.
So someone, or some committee, said, “Let’s push the debate in this direction.”
They want us to focus exclusively on the quest for universal coverage. During the debate on what became the Affordable Care Act, there was this almost single-minded focus on getting people covered without any thought about how good their coverage would be. And we’re finding that, increasingly, it’s not very good. I was doing some research the other day, because I’ve talked and written recently about the roles that I’ve played in helping to defeat the Clinton health care plan in the Nineties. Back then I saw a report that was in Health Affairs, I think, that the average cost of a family plan through the workplace was less than five hundred dollars. It’s now more than twenty thousand five hundred dollars.
Wow.
When you’ve got health care premiums going up that much, even premiums from the workplace, from employers, that should be all the empirical evidence you need that private insurance companies cannot control health care costs. We’ve been sold a bill of goods by this industry for decades, and I think employers are beginning to wake up. They cannot rely on the private insurance industry to make it possible, to make it sustainable, for many of them to continue offering coverage.
That’s why I lead this organization called Business for Medicare for All. More and more employers are throwing in the towel. One hundred and sixty-four million Americans get their coverage through their workplace. That number is large, but when you look at it as a percentage of the population, there’s been an overall decline in working-age Americans who get their coverage through the workplace since the late Nineties. It’s diminishing because the companies they work for are increasingly unable to offer coverage. Yes, the largest ones still do, and the midsize ones are still mostly offering coverage, too, but they’re struggling. They’re all struggling because of these unrelenting rate increases they’re getting hit with.
You say that the insurance industry cannot control costs, but are they actually interested in controlling costs?
No, they’re not, and that’s something that’s also been obscured by this debate and by the industry’s propaganda campaign. They don’t want to in any meaningful way, because as costs go up on the provider side—whether it’s higher bills from hospitals, drug companies, or physicians—they’re able to raise premiums to cover whatever medical inflation there is. They have developed tactics to avoid paying for our care by raising deductibles, or requiring prior authorization, or creating limited networks. That’s the game that’s going on, and that’s the game I hate.
Going back to when you worked on the anti-Hillary campaign, was there any particular successful initiative you came up with or worked on?
I was involved with a trade group at the time called the Health Insurance Association of America, and it was this organization that financed a series of TV commercials featuring a fictional married couple named Harry and Louise. Talk about FUD campaigns! You had this couple sitting around their kitchen table, fretting about what they heard was being proposed by the Clintons. Much of it was just completely made up to scare people, and it was successful. You can easily make people fearful of change, and the industry knows that, particularly if you’ve got lots of money to spend on a clever campaign based on false assumptions. And if you repeat it often enough, you get people to believe it.
You’d jumped ship by the time the Obama debate came around, but were the same sort of tactics, stratagems, and techniques deployed?
Absolutely. There were multiple reasons why I left my job. I knew that if I stayed, I was going to have to continue to do the same kind of work, the same propaganda work, the same work to equip our lobbyists with messaging to push back against reform, and I just didn’t have the stomach to do that anymore. I knew that if I stayed, I was going to have to continue to be a cheerleader for the status quo. That was one of the reasons that I left, but yes, I saw taking shape the exact same thing that happened during the debate over the Clinton plan, and we’re seeing it again right now. The strategy is identical. It’s for these big, entrenched special interests, whether we’re talking about insurers or providers, to pool their resources, because they’re making money, and a lot of money.
Clinton’s health care effort went down to defeat; Obama’s was a draw. How do you see Medicare for All turning out?
I see this turning out differently. I’m an optimist. I wouldn’t be doing this if I weren’t, and if I didn’t believe Medicare for All was achievable and the right policy. I often say it’s a matter of when, not if. That’s because the current system is not sustainable for any of us, and that includes our businesses. Warren Buffet has said that our health care system is the tapeworm that’s destroying American competitiveness. He’s absolutely right. As more and more business leaders join the effort to ditch the current system, we will see more and more policymakers begin to embrace Medicare for All. It will happen.
More from Andrew Cockburn:
From the October 2019 issue
From the June 2019 issue
From the March 2019 issue
I.
That year, the year of the Ghost Ship fire, I lived in a shack. I’d found the place just as September’s Indian summer was giving way to a wet October. There was no plumbing or running water to wash my hands or brush my teeth before sleep. Electricity came from an extension cord that snaked through a yard of coyote mint and monkey flower and up into a hole I’d drilled in my floorboards. The structure was smaller than a cell at San Quentin—a tiny house or a huge coffin, depending on how you looked at it—four by eight and ten feet tall, so cramped it fit little but a mattress, my suit jackets and ties, a space heater, some novels, and the mason jar I peed in.
The exterior of my hermitage was washed the color of runny egg yolk. Two redwood French doors with plexiglass windows hung cockeyed from creaky hinges at the entrance, and a combination lock provided meager security against intruders. White beadboard capped the roof, its brim shading a front porch set on cinder blocks.
After living on the East Coast for eight years, I’d recently left New York City to take a job at an investigative reporting magazine in San Francisco. If it seems odd that I was a fully employed editor who lived in a thirty-two-square-foot shack, that’s precisely the point: my situation was evidence of how distorted the Bay Area housing market had become, the brutality inflicted upon the poor now trickling up to everyone but the super-rich. The problem was nationwide, although, as Californians tend to do, they’d taken this trend to an extreme. Across the state, a quarter of all apartment dwellers spent half of their incomes on rent. Nearly half of the country’s unsheltered homeless population lived in California, even while the state had the highest concentration of billionaires in the nation. In the Bay Area, including West Oakland, where my shack was located, the crisis was most acute. Tent cities had sprung up along the sidewalks, swarming with capitalism’s refugees. Telegraph, Mission, Market, Grant: every bridge and overpass had become someone’s roof.
Climate disaster at Wounded Knee
I am eight years old, sitting in my childhood kitchen, ready to watch one of the home videos my father has made. The videotape still exists somewhere, so somewhere she still is, that girl on the screen: hair that tangles, freckles across her nose that in time will spread across one side of her forehead. A body that can throw a baseball the way her father has shown her. A body in which bones and hormones lie in wait, ready to bloom into the wide hips her mother has given her. A body that has scars: the scars over her lungs and heart from the scalpel that saved her when she was a baby, the invisible scars left by a man who touched her when she was young. A body is a record or a body is freedom or a body is a battleground. Already, at eight, she knows it to be all three.
But somebody has slipped. The school is putting on the musical South Pacific, and there are not enough roles for the girls, and she is as tall as or taller than the boys, and so they have done what is unthinkable in this striving 1980s town, in this place where the men do the driving and the women make their mouths into perfect Os to apply lipstick in the rearview. For the musical, they have made her a boy.
No, she thinks. They have allowed her to be a boy.
The writer and filmmaker Virginie Despentes lives in a nondescript modern building in the Belleville neighborhood of Paris. I know it well: it has a Bricorama—like a French Home Depot—on the ground floor, where we sometimes had cause to shop back when we lived in the neighborhood. The people who work there seemed to hate their jobs more than most; they were often absent from the sales floor. In the elevator to Despentes’s apartment, I marvel that while I was trying to get someone to help me find bathroom grout she was right upstairs, with her partner, Tania, a Spanish tattoo artist who goes by the name La Rata, like someone out of one of Despentes’s novels.
In an email before our meeting, Despentes asked that we not do a photo shoot. “There are so many images available already,” she explained. Much had been written about her, too. A Google search yielded page after page: profiles, interviews, reviews, bits and bobs—she read from Pasolini at a concert with Béatrice Dalle; someone accused her of plagiarizing a translation; a teacher in Switzerland was fired for teaching her work. The week I met her, she appeared in the culture magazine Les Inrockuptibles in conversation with the rapper-turned-actor JoeyStarr. The woman is simply always in the news.
That night at the window, looking out at the street full of snow, big flakes falling through the streetlight, I listened to what Anna was saying. She was speaking of a man named Karl. We both knew him as a casual acquaintance—thin and lanky like Ichabod Crane, with long hair—operating a restaurant down in the village whimsically called the Gist Mill, with wood paneling, a large painting of an old gristmill on a river on one wall, tin ceilings, and a row of teller cages from its previous life as a bank. Karl used to run along the river, starting at his apartment in town and turning back about two miles down the path. He had been going through the divorce—this was a couple of years ago, of course, Anna said—and was trying to run through his pain.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
An eight-foot minke whale washed ashore on the Thames, the third beaching of a dead whale on the river in two months.
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
At Ivanwald, men learn to be leaders by loving their leaders. “They’re so busy loving us,” a brother once explained to me, “but who’s loving them?” We were. The brothers each paid $400 per month for room and board, but we were also the caretakers of The Cedars, cleaning its gutters, mowing its lawns, whacking weeds and blowing leaves and sanding. And we were called to serve on Tuesday mornings, when The Cedars hosted a regular prayer breakfast typically presided over by Ed Meese, the former attorney general. Each week the breakfast brought together a rotating group of ambassadors, businessmen, and American politicians. Three of Ivanwald’s brothers also attended, wearing crisp shirts starched just for the occasion; one would sit at the table while the other two poured coffee.