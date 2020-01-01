Weekly Review
Turkey considered joining the fight in Libya; at least 19 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh; Sydney decided to use fireworks despite a total fire ban
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Turkey considered joining the fight in Libya; at least 19 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh; Sydney decided to use fireworks despite a total fire ban
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he would seek approval from Turkey’s parliament to send fighters to aid Libya’s Government of National Accord, which was established by the United Nations, in its fight against forces led by Khalifa Hifter, a warlord and former resident of Langley, Virginia.1 2 Turkey, which has outstanding contracts in Libya worth almost $18 billion, has already sent weapons and, reportedly, 300 Syrian soldiers to support the anti-Hifter forces, which include Islamist militias and Russian mercenaries.3 4 5 In Istanbul, hundreds demonstrated outside of the Russian consulate in protest of intensified attacks by Syrian and Russian forces, which have forced tens of thousands of civilians out of Idlib, caused traffic jams on the road to Turkey, and overwhelmed aid workers, and a Liberian cargo ship ran aground near an Ottoman fortress, closing the Bosporus Strait; no one was hurt.6 7 8 President Erdogan, who had unveiled prototypes of a line of domestically produced electric automobiles in Gebze, repeated that his plan for a $12.6 billion, 28-mile wide canal project which, among other environmental repercussions, would destroy a third of the city’s freshwater supply, would avoid future shipping accidents.9 10 A police officer in Herington, Kansas, resigned after it was revealed that he was the one who wrote “fucking pig” on a coffee he had purchased from McDonald’s.11
Police in Nagina, a city in western Uttar Pradesh, have been accused of torturing children as part of a larger clampdown on protests against India’s Citizenship Amendment Act, which actively discriminates against Muslims.12 13 “They coerced us to drink water and urinate—during which they’d thrash us,” said one 17-year-old who was detained for three days. Public gatherings across the state were banned by law enforcement following the interfaith demonstrations, and its government issued at least 230 notices for repayment of damages during the protests under threat of repossession of property, primarily to Muslim residents.14 15 At least 19 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh, including an eight-year-old boy and a Muslim man who was smoking outside of his house, since the protests began.16 17 Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who has at least 140 nuclear warheads at his disposal, has condemned the destruction of property and other political parties for “telling lies and spreading misinformation.”18 19 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who green-lit the development of one nuclear-powered submarine at the start of his term, removed disciplinary detention for military police and firefighters.20 21 Joe Biden, formerly the vice president of a country with at least 6,185 nuclear warheads, reasserted that he would not testify in the Senate impeachment hearings of Donald Trump; later that day, at a campaign stop in Fairfield, Iowa, Biden said that he “would obey any subpoena that was sent to me.”22 23
A candidate for Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party cosplayed as a character from the anime Neon Genesis Evangelion at the Taiwan Grand Triumph concert, and a board of education member in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and his wife were arrested after the couple dressed up as a police officers and attempted to kidnap a man at gunpoint.24 25 The chocolate manufacturer Hershey’s announced that the company would retire its Kissmobile.26 “It has become increasingly difficult to safely maintain the Kissmobiles due to their aging condition and the increasing difficulty sourcing suitable replacement parts for these custom vehicles,” a spokesman said. A Massachusetts woman crashed her car into a Stop & Shop, and an investigation revealed that an Amazon executive was killed when she collided with a van that was delivering Amazon packages.27 28 President Trump, who jokingly accused Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau of cutting his cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York for a recent CBC rebroadcast of the 1992 film, accused Iran of backing an attack on the U.S. embassy that left one American contractor dead.29 30 The city of Sydney announced that, despite a total fire ban and temperatures ranging between 95 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit, its New Year’s Eve fireworks display would go on as planned.31 Police departments around the United States requested that guns not be fired at the stroke of midnight.32—Violet Lucca
More from Harper’s Magazine:
Weekly Review — December 24, 2019, 11:32 am
The House voted on two articles of impeachment; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologized for going on vacation; two Carnival Cruise ships collided
Weekly Review — December 17, 2019, 11:12 am
The Labour Party suffered its largest electoral defeat since 1935; the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment; a professional golfer was arrested in a prostitution sting called Operation Santa’s Naughty List
Weekly Review — December 3, 2019, 11:52 am
Iraq’s prime minister resigned; Jair Bolsonaro blamed Leonardo DiCaprio for fires in the Amazon; a Maine man died of injuries sustained at his home after a handgun that was booby-trapped to fire upon intruders went off
On a sunny July day in 2018, Alexis Stern was sitting behind the wheel of the red Ford Fusion her parents had given her the previous year when she’d learned to drive. Robbie Olsen, the boy she’d recently started dating, was in the passenger seat. They were in the kind of high spirits unique to teenagers on summer vacation with nothing much to do and nowhere in particular to go. They were about to take a drive, maybe get some food, when Stern’s phone buzzed. It was the police. An officer with the local department told her to come down to the station immediately. She had no idea what the cops might want with her. “I was like, am I going to get arrested?” she said.
Stern had graduated from high school the month before, in Big Lake, Minnesota, a former resort town turned exurb, forty miles northwest of the Twin Cities. So far she had spent the summer visiting family, hanging out with her new boyfriend, and writing what she describes as “action-packed and brutal sci-fi fantasy fiction.” At sixteen, she’d self-published her first novel, Inner Monster, about a secret agent named Justin Redfield whose mind has been invaded by a malevolent alter ego that puts the lives of his loved ones at risk. “It isn’t until his inner demon returns that he realizes how much trouble he really is in,” the synopsis reads. “Facing issues with his girlfriend and attempting to gain control of his dark side, the tension intensifies. Being the best agent comes at a price, a price of kidnapping, torture and even death.”
I had been in Domoni—an ancient, ramshackle trading town on the volcanic island of Anjouan—for only a few summer days in 2018 when Onzardine Attoumane, a local English teacher, offered to show me around the medina. Already I had gotten lost several times trying to navigate the dozens of narrow, seemingly indistinguishable alleyways that zigzagged around the old town’s crumbling, lava-rock homes. But Onzardine had grown up in Domoni and was intimately familiar with its contours.
Stocky in build, with small, deep-set eyes and neatly trimmed stubble, Onzardine led me through the backstreets, our route flanked by ferns and weeds sprouting from cracks in the walls and marked by occasional piles of rubble. After a few minutes, we emerged onto a sunlit cliff offering views of the mustard-colored hills that surround the town, dotted with mango, palm, and breadfruit trees. We clambered down a trail, past scrawny goats foraging through piles of discarded plastic bottles, broken flip-flops, and corroded aluminum cans, toward a ledge where a dozen young men were waiting for the fishing boats to return to shore, gazing blankly out across the sea.
This is what I feared, that she would speak about the news . . . about how her father always said that the news exists so it can disappear, this is the point of news, whatever story, wherever it is happening. We depend on the news to disappear . . .
—Don DeLillo, “Hammer and Sickle”
What a story. What a fucking story.
—Dean Baquet, on the election of Donald Trump
a circular conversation
What is the news? That which is new. But everything is new: a flower blooms; a man hugs his daughter, not for the first time, but for the first time this time . . . That which is important and new. Important in what sense? In being consequential. And this has been measured? What? The relationship between what is covered in the news and what is consequential. Not measured. Why? Its consequence is ensured. Ensured. . . ? It’s in the news. But then who makes it news? Editors. Editors dictate consequence? Not entirely. Not entirely? It matters what people read and watch—you can’t bore them. Then boredom decides? Boredom and a sense of what’s important. But what is important? What’s in the news.
On the evening of May 8, just after eight o’clock, Kate Valk stepped onstage and faced the audience. The little playhouse was packed with hardcore fans, theater people and artists, but Kate was performing, most of all, for one person, hidden among them, a small, fine-boned, black-clad woman, her blond-gray hair up in a clip, who smiled, laughed, and nodded along with every word, swaying to the music and mirroring the emotions of the performers while whispering into the ear of the tall, bearded fellow who sat beside her madly scribbling notes. The woman was Elizabeth LeCompte—known to all as Liz—the director of the Wooster Group, watching the first open performance of the company’s new piece, Since I Can Remember.
It had been a tense day, full of opening-night drama. Gareth Hobbs, who would be playing a leading role, had been sick in bed for days with a 103-degree fever, and he’d only arrived at the theater, still shaky, at three-thirty that afternoon. During the final closed rehearsal, performer Suzzy Roche fell on her elbow, then felt faint and had to lie prone while her colleagues fanned her and fetched ice. At one point, Erin Mullin, the stage manager as well as a performer, shouted: “We have one hour left, and we’re on page eight of fifty!” Not to mention that the piece still had no ending.
As promised in the email she’d received, the shuttle was waiting at the curb outside baggage claim. It was just a minivan, it turned out, not the wheeled and finned amphibious contraption she’d been vaguely expecting from its mysterious name, SeaTac–Whidbey Island Shuttle. The shuttle’s doors were open; a driver was checking names off a clipboard. A frowsy older couple in matching rain jackets; a likely student plugged into her earbuds; and a very tall man, who was busily befriending the others with an eye, he told them cheerfully, to getting the seat with the most legroom. This turned out to be in the first row, while Leila wound up in the second, but the tall man, who had begun talking to Leila the instant his eyes lit on her, continued once they were seated, twisting his long torso to half-face her over his shoulder. “Coming home?” he asked, and his abrupt address paired with his singular physical presence surprised her into something like alacrity, a state she’d been so far exiled from for so long she hadn’t even remembered its name. “No,” she replied. “Are you?” And when he said yes, in fact he’d lived on the island at one point for more than ten years, the conversation went from there, simply bloomed and sent tendrils all over the minivan’s grimy interior as if there weren’t ultimately nine people crammed inside, including themselves and the driver. They’d had to interrupt themselves to listen with impatient politeness when the driver gave his spiel about schedule and safety.
Perhaps she hadn’t quite reclaimed alacrity. Information tumbled from the tall man, place names and business concerns and waterways; at one point he broke eye contact with her to look down at his phone, but before she could seize the opportunity to muster her focus he handed the phone to her, its screen displaying a three-masted boat. How beautiful, she said automatically.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
An Amazon executive was killed when she collided with a van that was delivering Amazon packages.
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
At Ivanwald, men learn to be leaders by loving their leaders. “They’re so busy loving us,” a brother once explained to me, “but who’s loving them?” We were. The brothers each paid $400 per month for room and board, but we were also the caretakers of The Cedars, cleaning its gutters, mowing its lawns, whacking weeds and blowing leaves and sanding. And we were called to serve on Tuesday mornings, when The Cedars hosted a regular prayer breakfast typically presided over by Ed Meese, the former attorney general. Each week the breakfast brought together a rotating group of ambassadors, businessmen, and American politicians. Three of Ivanwald’s brothers also attended, wearing crisp shirts starched just for the occasion; one would sit at the table while the other two poured coffee.