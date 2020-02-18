< Newer Post |
Weekly Review — February 18, 2020, 1:40 pm

Weekly Review

American passengers who were evacuated from a quarantined cruise ship later tested positive for COVID-19; Trump complained about Roger Stone’s recommended sentencing; three quarters of Malta’s traffic police were arrested for suspected fraud

By

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus—which was officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization—reached 71,000, and 1,873 people were reported to have died, almost all of them in mainland China, where half the population has been placed under travel restrictions.1 2 A Florida-based pornography company offered free webcam sessions for passengers stuck on the quarantined World Dream and Diamond Princess cruise ships. “We like cruises as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling.”3 Passengers aboard the Diamond Princess were quoted as saying they had made “lifelong friends” during the quarantine and “definitely plan on keeping in touch” with others; more than 300 Americans were evacuated from the ship, and several days later, at least 14 of them tested positive for COVID-19.4 5 A Russian social-media star who faked coronavirus symptoms on the Moscow subway was arrested for hooliganism, two New York City teenagers were referred to the New York City Police Department after boarding a subway in hazmat suits with a vat of red liquid, and an Illinois teenager was arrested after walking into a Walmart wearing a sign that read “I have the coronavirus.”6 7 8 The American televangelist Jim Bakker was promoting a liquid “Silver Solution” that he claimed could eliminate the virus in 12 hours, and the head of a Hindu nationalist group in India advocated eating cow dung and drinking cow urine to combat the disease.9 10 Taiwan debuted several new mascots to promote safety during the outbreak, including Zongchai, a Shiba Inu that provides hygienic advice; a goose that warns about exaggerated reports of consumer-goods shortages; and a pigeon that gives information on travel restrictions.11

As the Iowa Democratic Party continued to review results of its first-in-the-nation caucus, Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic primary.12 13 Footage surfaced of a 2015 Aspen Institute speech by Michael Bloomberg—who won three write-in votes in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, after personally calling most of its five residents and who has paid social-media influencers to post memes that portray him as a “self-aware ironic character”—in which the former New York City mayor claimed that “Ninety-five percent of your murders, murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. . . . They are male, minorities, 16 to 25.”14 15 Other footage of Bloomberg includes comments he made in 2016 that jobs in the information economy require “more gray matter” than jobs in agriculture and remarks he made in 2008 arguing that the end of redlining led to the financial crisis.16 17 Four federal prosecutors withdrew from the case of Roger Stone after the president tweeted that the prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation of seven to nine years—for lying under oath, obstructing a congressional inquiry, and seeking to block witness testimony—was “a horrible and very unfair situation,” and the Justice Department intervened to have that recommendation lowered, which led a group of more than 1,000 former Justice Department officials to demand the resignation of the attorney general, William Barr.18 19 Maesaiah Thabane, the first lady of Lesotho, was charged with murdering the previous first lady; three quarters of Malta’s traffic police were arrested for suspected fraud; and Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy’s Northern League party, faced potential kidnapping charges for failing to allow 131 migrants from exiting a ship docked in Sicily.20 21 22 “Papa” John Schnatter retracted a claim he made last month that he had eaten “40 pizzas in the last 30 days,” admitting that he had been referring to eating “parts of pieces” rather than entire pies.23

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that it would be sending elite, sniper-trained tactical agents to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel in sanctuary cities; the commissioner of CPB admitted that “leadership just got a little overzealous” when detaining hundreds of U.S. citizens of Iranian descent in the wake of Qassem Soleimani’s assassination; and the High Court of Australia ruled that being convicted of a crime was not grounds to deport an aboriginal Australian.24 25 26 A group of Israeli festival organizers sought permits for a Burning Man–inspired event to be held in the Occupied Territories, and it was reported that the Canadian Armed Forces were considering shorter, slimmer uniform skirts to recruit more women.26 27 The Vancouver International Airport issued an apology for encouraging airline passengers to hit on their seatmates on Valentine’s Day, a Utah bill decriminalizing polygamy advanced to the State Senate, and a section of a Florida park was closed because of a mass of copulating snakes.28 29 30 Antarctica set a new record high temperature of 69 degrees Fahrenheit.31Matthew Sherrill

Share
Single Page
Print Page

More from Harper’s Magazine:

Podcast February 12, 2020, 11:12 am

Selective Hearing

Towards a critical understanding of podcasts

Weekly Review February 11, 2020, 4:37 pm

Weekly Review

Donald Trump was impeached but not removed from office; the novel coronavirus death toll in China rose above nine hundred; a hunting convention auctioned off a trip to shoot Sitka black-tailed deer in Alaska with “accomplished conservationist” Donald Trump Jr.

Weekly Review February 5, 2020, 11:31 am

Weekly Review

Alan Dershowitz testified on behalf of Donald Trump; the United Kingdom left the European Union; the Iowa Democratic caucuses remained undecided in part because of an app programming error

Get access to 169 years of
Harper’s for only $23.99

United States Canada

CATEGORIES

[Annotation]
[Appraisal]
[Appreciation]
[Ars Philosopha]
[Art]
[Browsings]
[Caption]
[Cartoon]
[Close Reading]
[Coda]
[Commentary]
[Context]
[Controversy]
[Conversation]
[Declamation]
[Diary]
[Dispatch]
[Editor's Note]
[Essay]
[Excerpt]
[Film]
[From the Magazine]
[From the Vault]
[Harper's Finest]
[Harper's in the News]
[Heart of Empire]
[Honors]
[How-to]
[Index]
[Letter from Washington]
[Links]
[Memento Mori]
[Mentions]
[Miscellany]
[Monday Gallery]
[Mr. Fish]
[New York Revisited]
[No Comment]
[Official Business]
[Online Exclusive]
[Oral History]
[Personal and Otherwise]
[Perspective]
[Photography]
[Podcast]
[Political Asylum]
[Postcard]
[Précis]
[Press Rogue]
[Public Record]
[Publisher's Note]
[Quiz]
[Quotation]
[Reading Journal]
[Readings]
[Response]
[Reviews]
[Satire]
[Sentences]
[Six Questions]
[Sketch]
[Sketch]
[Special Feature]
[Studio Window]
[Suggestion]
[Supplemental Listening]
[Supplemental Reading]
[The Anti-Economist]
[Theory]
[Washington Babylon]
[Weekly Review]

THE CURRENT ISSUE

February 2020

“My Gang Is Jesus”

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Cancer Chair

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Birds

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Skinning Tree

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Interpretation of Dreams

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Dearest Lizzie

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Trumpism After Trump

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

view Table Content

FEATURED ON HARPERS.ORG

Article
Trumpism After Trump·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The city was not beautiful; no one made that claim for it. At the height of summer, people in suits, shellacked by the sun, moved like harassed insects to avoid the concentrated light. There was a civil war–like fracture in America—the president had said so—but little of it showed in the capital. Everyone was polite and smooth in their exchanges. The corridor between Dupont Circle and Georgetown was like the dream of Yugoslav planners: long blocks of uniform earth-toned buildings that made the classical edifices of the Hill seem the residue of ancestors straining for pedigree. Bunting, starched and perfectly ruffled in red-white-and-blue fans, hung everywhere—from air conditioners, from gutters, from statues of dead revolutionaries. Coming from Berlin, where the manual laborers are white, I felt as though I was entering the heart of a caste civilization. Untouchables in hard hats drilled into sidewalks, carried pylons, and ate lunch from metal boxes, while waiters in restaurants complimented old respectable bobbing heads on how well they were progressing with their rib eyes and iceberg wedges.

I had come to Washington to witness either the birth of an ideology or what may turn out to be the passing of a kidney stone through the Republican Party. There was a new movement afoot: National Conservatives, they called themselves, and they were gathering here, at the Ritz-Carlton, at 22nd Street and M. Disparate tribes had posted up for the potlatch: reformacons, blood-and-soilers, curious liberal nationalists, “Austrians,” repentant neocons, evangelical Christians, corporate raiders, cattle ranchers, Silicon Valley dissidents, Buckleyites, Straussians, Orthodox Jews, Catholics, Mormons, Tories, dark-web spiders, tradcons, Lone Conservatives, Fed-Socs, Young Republicans, Reaganites in amber. Most straddled more than one category.

Article
The Cancer Chair·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The second-worst thing about cancer chairs is that they are attached to televisions. Someone somewhere is always at war with silence. It’s impossible to read, so I answer email, or watch some cop drama on my computer, or, if it seems unavoidable, explore the lives of my nurses. A trip to Cozumel with old girlfriends, a costume party with political overtones, an advanced degree on the internet: they’re all the same, these lives, which is to say that the nurses tell me nothing, perhaps because amid the din and pain it’s impossible to say anything of substance, or perhaps because they know that nothing is precisely what we both expect. It’s the very currency of the place. Perhaps they are being excruciatingly candid.

There is a cancer camaraderie I’ve never felt. That I find inimical, in fact. Along with the official optimism that percolates out of pamphlets, the milestone celebrations that seem aimed at children, the lemonade people squeeze out of their tumors. My stoniness has not always served me well. Among the cancer staff, there is special affection for the jocular sufferer, the one who makes light of lousy bowel movements and extols the spiritual tonic of neuropathy. And why not? Spend your waking life in hell, and you too might cherish the soul who’d learned to praise the flames. I can’t do it. I’m not chipper by nature, and just hearing the word cancer makes me feel like I’m wearing a welder’s mask.

Article
“My Gang Is Jesus”·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

When Demétrio Martins was ready to preach, he pushed a joystick that angled the seat of his wheelchair forward, slowly lifting him to a standing position. Restraints held his body upright. His atrophied right arm lay on an armrest, and with his left hand, he put a microphone to his lips. “Proverbs, chapter fourteen, verse twelve,” he said. “ ‘There is a way which seems right to a man, but its end is . . .’ ”

The congregation finished: “ ‘Death.’ ”

The Assembly of God True Grapevine was little more than a fluorescent-lit room wedged between a bar and an empty lot in Jacaré, a poor neighborhood on Rio de Janeiro’s north side. A few dozen people sat in the rows of plastic lawn chairs that served as pews, while shuddering wall fans circulated hot air. The congregation was largely female; of the few men in attendance, most wore collared shirts and old leather shoes. Now and then, Martins veered from Portuguese into celestial tongues. People rose from their seats, thrust their hands into the air, and shouted, “Hallelujah!”

Article
The Birds·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

On December 7, 2016, a drone departed from an Amazon warehouse in the United Kingdom, ascended to an altitude of four hundred feet, and flew to a nearby farm. There it glided down to the front lawn and released from its clutches a small box containing an Amazon streaming device and a bag of popcorn. This was the first successful flight of Prime Air, Amazon’s drone delivery program. If instituted as a regular service, it would slash the costs of “last-mile delivery,” the shortest and most expensive leg of a package’s journey from warehouse to doorstep. Drones don’t get into fender benders, don’t hit rush-hour traffic, and don’t need humans to accompany them, all of which, Amazon says, could enable it to offer thirty-minute delivery for up to 90 percent of domestic shipments while also reducing carbon emissions. After years of testing, Amazon wrote to the Federal Aviation Administration last summer to ask for permission to conduct limited commercial deliveries with its drones, attaching this diagram to show how the system would work. (Amazon insisted that we note that the diagram is not to scale.) Amazon is not the only company working toward such an automated future—­UPS, FedEx, Uber, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, have similar programs—­but its plans offer the most detailed vision of what seems to be an impending reality, one in which parce­l-toting drones are a constant presence in the sky, doing much more than just delivering popcorn.

Article
The Skinning Tree·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Every year in Lusk, Wyoming, during the second week of July, locals gather to reenact a day in 1849 when members of a nearby band of Sioux are said to have skinned a white man alive. None of the actors are Native American. The white participants dress up like Indians and redden their skin with body paint made from iron ore.

The town prepares all year, and the performance, The Legend of Rawhide, has a cast and crew of hundreds, almost all local volunteers, including elementary school children. There are six generations of Rawhide actors in one family; three or four generations seems to be the average. The show is performed twice, on Friday and Saturday night.

The plot is based on an event that, as local legend has it, occurred fifteen miles south of Lusk, in Rawhide Buttes. It goes like this: Clyde Pickett is traveling with a wagon train to California. He tells the other Pioneers: “The only good Injun’s a dead Injun.” Clyde loves Kate Farley, and to impress her, he shoots the first Indian he sees, who happens to be an Indian Princess. The Indians approach the Pioneers and ask that the murderer give himself up. Clyde won’t admit he did it. The Indians attack the wagon train and, eventually, Clyde surrenders. The Indians tie Clyde to the Skinning Tree and flay him alive. Later, Kate retrieves her dead lover’s body and the wagon train continues west.

Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:

$1,500

AUGUST 1988 > SEARCH >

World Wildlife Fund (Washington)

A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.

MAY 2010 > SEARCH >

The commissioner of CPB admitted that “leadership just got a little overzealous” when detaining hundreds of U.S. citizens of Iranian descent in the wake of Qassem Soleimani’s assassination.

SIGN UP > SOURCE > MORE >

Close  X

Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!

HARPER’S FINEST

Report — From the March 2003 issue

Jesus Plus Nothing

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

At Ivanwald, men learn to be leaders by loving their leaders. “They’re so busy loving us,” a brother once explained to me, “but who’s loving them?” We were. The brothers each paid $400 per month for room and board, but we were also the caretakers of The Cedars, cleaning its gutters, mowing its lawns, whacking weeds and blowing leaves and sanding. And we were called to serve on Tuesday mornings, when The Cedars hosted a regular prayer breakfast typically presided over by Ed Meese, the former attorney general. Each week the breakfast brought together a rotating group of ambassadors, businessmen, and American politicians. Three of Ivanwald’s brothers also attended, wearing crisp shirts starched just for the occasion; one would sit at the table while the other two poured coffee. 

Subscribe Today