Weekly Review
Democratic megadonor Bernard Schwartz told Chuck Schumer to pick a candidate; Trump claimed that coronavirus would disappear because of warmer weather; thieves in England left behind a duck at a store they had robbed
The Democratic Party held caucuses in Nevada and a primary election in South Carolina, leaving Vermont senator Bernie Sanders with the most pledged delegates, followed by Joe Biden, who won his first-ever state in his third presidential run.1 2 The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who spent an undisclosed, seven-figure sum on television ads in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states, dropped out of the race, as did Amy Klobuchar, whose campaign spent $4.2 million on ads in Super Tuesday states; both endorsed the former vice president, who mistakenly said at a campaign rally that he was running for a seat in the U.S. Senate and who then told the same crowd that if voters don’t like him they should “vote for the other Biden.”3 4 5 6 7 Michael Bloomberg—a former mayor of New York City worth $65 billion who has referred to Mexican clients as “jumping beans,” called women “horse-faced lesbians,” said an employee was “a real Jap,” and bragged that his daughter was “tall and busty”—vowed to continue his campaign to “unite America,” and then told an audience in Texas that if he did not win the nomination he might not support Sanders.8 9 10 11 12 Tom Steyer, a former fossil-fuel investor worth $1.6 billion who pledged to use his fortune to “stop climate change” and “realize full equality for women,” ended his campaign; the day before, Steyer had stiffly moved his arms as Juvenile performed “Back That Azz Up” at a campaign rally.13 14 15 16 17 At a press conference, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was encouraged by the Democratic megadonor Bernard Schwartz to stop Sanders by announcing support for another candidate, acknowledged that, between 2009 and 2016, his PAC had spent $8,638.85 on Junior’s cheesecakes for donors.18 19
The number of coronavirus infections increased to an estimated 90,000 across six continents, so far killing 3,000 people and prompting the World Health Organization to elevate its danger assessment of the outbreak to the highest threat level; and Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, who has called for an end to programs that feed low-income children, accused the U.S. media of exaggerating the danger of the outbreak in order to hurt Trump’s approval rating by driving down the stock market.20 21 22 23 The president, who claimed that the virus would disappear because of warmer weather, appointed Vice President Mike Pence, who as governor of Indiana failed to prevent an HIV outbreak because he initially refused to authorize a needle-exchange program, to lead the United States’ response to COVID-19.24 25 The Trump Administration expanded its ban on travelers from Iran, citing the coronavirus outbreak in that country.26 “And I say here and now, if we can help the Iranians—we’re doing certain things for them now—and if we can help the Iranians—we have the greatest health-care professionals in the world—and if we can help the Iranians with this problem, we are certainly willing to do so,” Trump said at the CPAC conference. “We would love to be able to help them.”27 Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a dissenting opinion to overturn a decision that he had authored.28
A police officer in Indiana was charged with two felonies after he had handcuffed his 15-year-old son twice in an attempt to scare him straight, and a police officer in Florida who claimed that he had arrested over 6,000 people, including a 7-year-old, was fired after he handcuffed a 6-year-old girl and lifted her into the back of his squad car.29 30 A man in Australia woke up 90 minutes after he had been declared dead, and doctors in Pittsburgh reported the first known case of a person who naturally urinates alcohol.31 32 Police in New Zealand arrested a man in a grocery store for throwing bananas at the store’s owner; police in Maryland arrested a man they believe went to a grocery store and stabbed a woman in the buttocks with a syringe full of semen; an official in Indonesia warned of “a certain kind of sperm that is very strong” that can impregnate women in swimming pools; and a male baboon in Australia escaped captivity during a vasectomy operation and fled the facility in the company of two females.33 34 35 36 Thieves in England left behind a duck at a store they had robbed; it was reported that China planned to send at least 100,000 ducks to Pakistan to combat swarms of crop-attacking locusts; 40,000 Africanized bees living in the eaves of a Howard Johnson’s swarmed the hotel’s patrons, according to a Los Angeles County beekeeper, after they were “set off” by “some activity, noise, vibration”; and studies reported that Mars was vibrating.37 38 39 40 —Joe Kloc
Addressing the graduating cadets at West Point in May 1942, General George C. Marshall, then the Army chief of staff, reduced the nation’s purpose in the global war it had recently joined to a single emphatic sentence. “We are determined,” he remarked, “that before the sun sets on this terrible struggle, our flag will be recognized throughout the world as a symbol of freedom on the one hand and of overwhelming force on the other.”
At the time Marshall spoke, mere months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, U.S. forces had sustained a string of painful setbacks and had yet to win a major battle. Eventual victory over Japan and Germany seemed anything but assured. Yet Marshall was already looking beyond the immediate challenges to define what that victory, when ultimately— and, in his view, inevitably—achieved, was going to signify.
This second world war of the twentieth century, Marshall understood, was going to be immense and immensely destructive. But if vast in scope, it would be limited in duration. The sun would set; the war would end. Today no such expectation exists. Marshall’s successors have come to view armed conflict as an open-ended proposition. The alarming turn in U.S.–Iranian relations is another reminder that war has become normal for the United States.
Last fall, a court filing in the Eastern District of Virginia inadvertently suggested that the Justice Department had indicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and other outlets reported soon after that Assange had likely been secretly indicted for conspiring with his sources to publish classified government material and hacked documents belonging to the Democratic National Committee, among other things.
Harold Jamieson, once chief engineer of New York City’s sanitation department, enjoyed retirement. He knew from his small circle of friends that some didn’t, so he considered himself lucky. He had an acre of garden in Queens that he shared with several like-minded horticulturists, he had discovered Netflix, and he was making inroads in the books he’d always meant to read. He still missed his wife—a victim of breast cancer five years previous—but aside from that persistent ache, his life was quite full. Before rising every morning, he reminded himself to enjoy the day. At sixty-eight, he liked to think he had a fair amount of road left, but there was no denying it had begun to narrow.
The best part of those days—assuming it wasn’t raining, snowing, or too cold—was the nine-block walk to Central Park after breakfast. Although he carried a cell phone and used an electronic tablet (had grown dependent on it, in fact), he still preferred the print version of the Times. In the park, he would settle on his favorite bench and spend an hour with it, reading the sections back to front, telling himself he was progressing from the sublime to the ridiculous.
1. In 2014, Deepti Gurdasani, a genetic epidemiologist at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in England, coauthored a paper in Nature on human genetic variation in Africa, from which this image is taken. A recent study had found that DNA from people of European descent made up 96 percent of genetic samples worldwide, reflecting the historical tendency among scientists and doctors to view the male, European body as a global archetype. “There wasn’t very much data available from Africa at all,” Gurdasani told me. To help rectify the imbalance, her research team collected samples from eighteen African ethnolinguistic groups across the continent—such as the Kalenjin of Uganda and the Oromo of Ethiopia—most of whom had not previously been included in genomic research. They analyzed the data using an admixture algorithm, which visualizes the statistical genetic differences among groups by representing them as color clusters. The top chart shows genetic differences among the sampled African populations, in increasing degrees of granularity from top to bottom, and the bottom chart shows how they compare with ethnic groups in the rest of the world. The areas where the colors mix and overlap imply that groups commingled. The Yoruba, for instance, show remarkable homogeneity—their column is almost entirely green and purple—while the Kalenjin seem to have associated with many populations across the continent.
Ten yards was the nearest we could get to the river. Any closer and the smell was too much to bear. The water was a milky gray color, as if mixed with ashes, and the passage of floating trash was ceaseless. Plastic bags and bottles, coffee lids, yogurt cups, flip-flops, and sodden stuffed animals drifted past, coated in yellow scum. Amid the old tires and mattresses dumped on the riverbank, mounds of rank green weeds gave refuge to birds and grasshoppers, which didn’t seem bothered by the fecal stench.
El Río de los Remedios, or the River of Remedies, runs through the city of Ecatepec, a densely populated satellite of Mexico City. Confined mostly to concrete channels, the river serves as the main drainage line for the vast monochrome barrios that surround the capital. That day, I was standing on a stretch of the canal just north of Ecatepec, with a twenty-three-year-old photographer named Reyna Leynez. Reyna was the one who’d told me about the place and what it represents. This ruined river, this open sewer, is said to be one of the largest mass graves in Mexico.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
An Iraqi man complaining on live television about the country’s health services died on air.
At Ivanwald, men learn to be leaders by loving their leaders. “They’re so busy loving us,” a brother once explained to me, “but who’s loving them?” We were. The brothers each paid $400 per month for room and board, but we were also the caretakers of The Cedars, cleaning its gutters, mowing its lawns, whacking weeds and blowing leaves and sanding. And we were called to serve on Tuesday mornings, when The Cedars hosted a regular prayer breakfast typically presided over by Ed Meese, the former attorney general. Each week the breakfast brought together a rotating group of ambassadors, businessmen, and American politicians. Three of Ivanwald’s brothers also attended, wearing crisp shirts starched just for the occasion; one would sit at the table while the other two poured coffee.