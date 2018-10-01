< Back to homepage | This month’s Findings >
Lavender was found to calm dressage horses, and the oldest surviving color in the world, extracted from rocks beneath the Sahara Desert, was found to be bright pink.

Estimated number of D.C. residents who are paid to stand in line for lobbyists hoping to attend congressional hearings:

380

Brett Kavanaugh’s calendars; Stormy Daniels describes sex with Trump; China sponsors content in the Des Moines Register

