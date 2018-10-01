SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Peruvian fishing nets illuminated with LEDs were entangling fewer cormorants, migratory bird populations along the East Coast were declining because of the biomedical industry’s overharvesting of horseshoe crab blood, and surface-sediment oxygen levels off Fiji were falling because of the culinary industry’s overharvesting of sea cucumbers.
Estimated number of D.C. residents who are paid to stand in line for lobbyists hoping to attend congressional hearings:
Harper's research