Peruvian fishing nets illuminated with LEDs were entangling fewer cormorants, migratory bird populations along the East Coast were declining because of the biomedical industry’s overharvesting of horseshoe crab blood, and surface-sediment oxygen levels off Fiji were falling because of the culinary industry’s overharvesting of sea cucumbers.

Estimated number of D.C. residents who are paid to stand in line for lobbyists hoping to attend congressional hearings:

380

Brett Kavanaugh's calendars; Stormy Daniels describes sex with Trump; China sponsors content in the Des Moines Register

