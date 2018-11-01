< Back to homepage | This month’s Findings >
The most efficient and effective rat-tickling dosage lasts fifteen seconds per session over three days.

Percentage of Republican voters who favor a constitutional amendment ending birthright citizenship:

53

Pew Research Center (Washington)

