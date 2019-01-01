SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
The European Social Survey found that people are more worried about the cost of energy than about global warming, though most accept that the climate is changing.
Estimated number of times in the Fall of 1990 that George Bush told a joke about his dog asking for a wine list with her Alpo:
Harper's research