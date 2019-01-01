< Back to homepage | This month’s Findings >
The European Social Survey found that people are more worried about the cost of energy than about global warming, though most accept that the climate is changing.

Estimated number of times in the Fall of 1990 that George Bush told a joke about his dog asking for a wine list with her Alpo:

10

Migrant children were teargassed; carbon dioxide levels have reached three to five million year high; missionary killed by remote tribe

