The use of cryptocurrencies alone will contribute enough carbon dioxide to raise atmospheric temperatures by 2 degrees Celsius by 2034.

Estimated number of times in the Fall of 1990 that George Bush told a joke about his dog asking for a wine list with her Alpo:

10

