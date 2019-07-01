< Back to homepage | This month’s Findings >
An Australian study of 400 years of coral records found that El Niños have been getting stronger, a study of 3,000 years of shell deposits at the bottom of Lake Nakaumi revealed a history of monsoon failures, and archaeologists identified the species of shellfish foraged by ancient children on St. Thomas.

Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:

$1,500

World Wildlife Fund (Washington)

More than 20 emergency personnel rushed to a park in Queens, New York, to investigate a dead baby that turned out to be a doll.

