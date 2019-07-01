SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
An Australian study of 400 years of coral records found that El Niños have been getting stronger, a study of 3,000 years of shell deposits at the bottom of Lake Nakaumi revealed a history of monsoon failures, and archaeologists identified the species of shellfish foraged by ancient children on St. Thomas.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)