Changes in human and animal urine at As?kl? Höyük track the transition from hunting to herding eleven millennia ago.

Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:

$1,500

World Wildlife Fund (Washington)

More than 20 emergency personnel rushed to a park in Queens, New York, to investigate a dead baby that turned out to be a doll.

