< Back to homepage | This month’s Index >
POPULAR INDICES: [United States][Dogs][Economy][Jobs][China]
HARPER'S RECOMMENDS: [China][censorship][jobs][elections]

Portion of first-year US college students who experienced “clinical distress” as a result of the 2016 presidential election : 1/4

  • SOURCE >

Share

French researchers reported that 52 percent of young women exposed to Francis Cabrel’s ballad “Je l’aime à mourir” gave their phone numbers to an average-looking young man who hit on them, whereas only 28 percent of those exposed to Vincent Delerm’s “L’heure du thé” did so.

AUGUST 2010 > SEARCH >

Migrant children were teargassed; carbon dioxide levels have reached three to five million year high; missionary killed by remote tribe

SIGN UP > SOURCE > MORE >

Close  X

Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!

Get access to 168 years of
Harper’s for only $45.99

United States Canada