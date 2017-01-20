Cabinet of Curiosities
A numerical investigation of Donald Trump’s appointees
Number of years education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos spent on the board of the right-wing Acton Institute think tank : 10
Date on which the Acton Institute published a blog post titled “Bring Back Child Labor” : 11/3/2016
Number of years for which DeVos’s former school-choice advocacy group has owed election fines : 8
Amount they currently owe : $5,300,000
Value of a donation that presidential adviser Jared Kushner’s father pledged to Harvard, where Kushner later received a B.A. : $2,500,000
Of a donation pledged to New York University, where Kushner later received a J.D. and an M.B.A. : $3,000,000
Estimated value of the retirement package given to Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson from ExxonMobil : $180,000,000
Amount of a payment error for which Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnunchin’s bank once moved to foreclose on a home : $0.27
Age of the homeowner : 90
Estimated portion of the bank’s California foreclosures that occurred in primarily non-white communities : 7/10
Number of times that Mnunchin’s official Republican Party biography mentions Goldman Sachs, where he worked for 17 years : 0
Distance in miles between the home of Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary nominee, and Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort : 1.2
Number of cabinet-level appointees who are billionaires : 3
Who are millionaires : 12
Who are former generals : 2
Date on which defense secretary nominee James “Mad Dog” Mattis publicly proclaimed it is “fun to shoot some people” : 2/1/2005
Number of Americans who homeland security nominee John Kelly said died from “narcoterrorism” between 2001 and 2014 : 500,000
Who actually died from all forms of terrorism during that period : 3,084
Estimated attendance at a 2007 prayer vigil for drought relief convened by Sonny Perdue, the agriculture secretary nominee : 250
Number of times that proposed EPA administrator Scott Pruitt sued the EPA as attorney general of Oklahoma : 14
Percentage score that the League of Conservation Voters gives Ryan Zinke, the nominee for secretary of the interior : 3
That Planned Parenthood gives Tom Price, the nominee for secretary of health and human services : 0
That the American Civil Liberties Union gives Jeff Sessions, the nominee for attorney general : 0
Date on which Jeff Sessions promised to “vigorously” prosecute adult obscenity laws : 1/10/16
Number of pornographic films in which Donald Trump has appeared : 2
Number of weeks that energy secretary nominee Rick Perry spent on Dancing With the Stars before being eliminated : 3
Percentage of the Energy Department’s budget that goes towards nuclear security : 65
Date of a presidential primary debate at which Perry expressed his desire to eliminate the Energy Department : 11/9/2011
Portion of cabinet nominees who have no public-sector experience : 3/8
Who have expressed a fondness for the novels of Ayn Rand : 1/8
Number of cabinet-level nominees Trump personally attacked during the presidential campaign : 3
Percentage of critical government positions requiring Senate confirmation for which Trump has announced nominees : 4
Length in hours of a concert performed by Bruce Springsteen for Obama’s departing staffers : 2
Date on which the B Street Band, a Springsteen tribute group, announced that they would no longer be performing at an inaugural ball : 1/16/2017
Time on Inauguration Day at which Donald Trump was officially sworn in as president of the United States : 12:00
At which the head of the D.C. National Guard was forced to resign : 12:01
Number of inauguration parades at which Charlie Brotman served as announcer before being dismissed by the Trump campaign : 16
Minimum number of U.S. representatives who boycotted the inauguration : 67
Number of buses that applied for parking permits for the Inauguration Day ceremony : 447
For the Women’s March on Washington : 2,066
Number of protests taking place worldwide in solidarity with the Women’s March : 616
