The Forty-Fifth President
Our ongoing coverage of Donald Trump’s presidency
|Editor’s Notebook
MOURNING IN AMERICA
Trump’s election
|James Marcus
|Trump: A Resister’s Guide
THE DREAM OF THE ENEMY
|
Corey Robin
|AMERICAN NIGHTMARE
|Wesley Yang
|TERMS OF ENGAGEMENT
|Tim Barker
|LIBIDINAL POLITICS
|Katrina Forrester
|HYMN TO HARM CITY
|Lawrence Jackson
|TERRORIST AND ALIEN
|Nimmi Gowrinathan and Valeria Luiselli
|LESSONS FROM THE LAST FIGHT
|Sarah Schulman
|DEMOCRACY HOW?
|Celina Su
|IN END TIME
|Simone White
|LETTER TO SILICON VALLEY
|Kate Crawford
|Browsings
CUT AND FOLD
A family detention center playset
|Jason Novak
|THE TRUMPTINI
Drinking in Trump’s America
| Betsy Morais
|TRUMP’S PARTY
Election night at Trump’s victory party
| Joe Kloc
|Public Record
TOWER OF BABBLE
|
"It is an interesting and somewhat macabre parlor game to play at a large gathering of one’s acquaintances: to speculate who in a showdown would go Nazi. By now, I think I know. I have gone through the experience many times—in Germany, in Austria, and in France. I have come to know the types: the born Nazis, the Nazis whom democracy itself has created, the certain-to-be fellow-travelers. And I also know those who never, under any conceivable circumstances, would become Nazis."