Special Feature — January 20, 2017, 12:01 pm

The Forty-Fifth President

Our ongoing coverage of Donald Trump’s presidency

By

Photograph (detail) by Philip Montgomery

Editor’s Notebook
MOURNING IN AMERICA
Trump’s election		     James Marcus
Trump: A Resister’s Guide
THE DREAM OF THE ENEMY		    
    Corey Robin
AMERICAN NIGHTMARE     Wesley Yang
TERMS OF ENGAGEMENT     Tim Barker
LIBIDINAL POLITICS     Katrina Forrester
HYMN TO HARM CITY     Lawrence Jackson
TERRORIST AND ALIEN     Nimmi Gowrinathan and Valeria Luiselli
LESSONS FROM THE LAST FIGHT     Sarah Schulman
DEMOCRACY HOW?     Celina Su
IN END TIME     Simone White
LETTER TO SILICON VALLEY     Kate Crawford
Browsings
CUT AND FOLD
A family detention center playset		     Jason Novak
THE TRUMPTINI
Drinking in Trump’s America		     Betsy Morais
 
TRUMP’S PARTY
Election night at Trump’s victory party		     Joe Kloc
 
Public Record
TOWER OF BABBLE		  
   
THE CURRENT ISSUE

Harpers-Magazine-February-2017-2

February 2017

A Grim Fairy Tale

By

Trump: A Resister’s Guide

Little Things

By

The Patient War

By

Remainers

By

JB & FD

By

FEATURED ON HARPERS.ORG

Post
Inside the February Issue
By
Illustration (detail) by Steve Brodner
Article
The Patient War·

By
Photograph (detail) © Andrew Quilty/Oculi/Redux
Article
Little Things·

By
Photograph (detail) of miniatures by Lori DeBacker by Thomas Allen
Article
Blood and Soil·

By
Illustration (detail) by Nate Kitch
Article
JB & FD·

By
Illustration (detail) by Matthew Richardson

Chances that a Soviet woman’s first pregnancy will end in abortion:

9 in 10

APRIL 1989 > SEARCH >

Murray Feshbach, Georgetown University (Washington)

Peaceful fungus-farming ants are sometimes protected against nomadic raider ants by sedentary invader ants.

NOVEMBER 2013 > SEARCH >

In San Antonio, a 150-pound pet tortoise knocked over a lamp, igniting a mattress fire that spread to a neighbor’s home.

SIGN UP > SOURCE > MORE >

HARPER’S FINEST

Article — From the August 1941 issue

Who Goes Nazi?

By

"It is an interesting and somewhat macabre parlor game to play at a large gathering of one’s acquaintances: to speculate who in a showdown would go Nazi. By now, I think I know. I have gone through the experience many times—in Germany, in Austria, and in France. I have come to know the types: the born Nazis, the Nazis whom democracy itself has created, the certain-to-be fellow-travelers. And I also know those who never, under any conceivable circumstances, would become Nazis."

