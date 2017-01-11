Weekly Review
A man kills five people at an airport in Florida, McDonald’s opens a restaurant in the Vatican, and Michigan bans banning plastic bags
Twenty-six-year-old Esteban Santiago, who last year told the FBI that the CIA was forcing him to join the Islamic State and that voices in his head had ordered him to commit acts of violence, flew from Alaska to Florida’s Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, walked into the baggage-claim area, and allegedly opened fire on travelers, killing five people before running out of ammunition for his semiautomatic handgun, which he had transported legally in his luggage, and which police in Alaska had two months earlier confiscated and then returned to him after finding no evidence he was mentally ill.[1][2][3] Dylann Storm Roof, a South Carolinian white supremacist who last year shot and killed nine people at Charleston’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church with a handgun he was able to purchase because of errors in the FBI’s background-check system, told his trial judge that there was “nothing wrong” with him “psychologically”; and the owner of the Daily Stormer, an anti-Semitic and white-supremacist website Roof was known to visit, announced that he would hold an armed march in opposition to the Jewish community in Whitefish, Montana, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.[4][5][6][7] A Brazilian priest was stabbed in the back of the neck by a man he was trying to embrace during a televised mass; a 48-year-old Catholic priest was accused of advertising 15 of his lovers on a wife-swapping site, organizing orgies in his home, and concealing pornographic home videos in cases labeled with the names of popes; and, in Vatican City, cardinals protested the opening of a McDonald’s. “It’s,” said a cardinal, “perverse.”[8][9][10]
The U.S. National Intelligence Council warned of increasing risk of conflicts around the world.[11] The Taliban claimed responsibility for two bombings near the Afghan parliament building in Kabul that killed at least 30 people, and the Council on Foreign Relations found that in 2016 the United States dropped a cumulative 26,171 bombs on Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Syria, and Yemen, a rate of about three per hour.[12][13] In Colombia, U.N. delegates sent to serve as impartial observers of the peace process aimed at ending the half-century-long war between the FARC and the Colombian government were chastised after they were filmed dancing and getting drunk with FARC fighters at a New Year’s Eve party, and a bridge near the city of Villavicencio collapsed because of increased holiday foot traffic.[14][15] Newly elected Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo delivered his inauguration speech, in which he plagiarized the inauguration speeches of former U.S. presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.[16] Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, announced that he would execute any mayor involved in the drug trade if they didn’t resign immediately. “I might go down in history,” he said, “as ‘the butcher.’”[17]
A Dutch clinic reportedly opened an investigation into whether 26 women had been fertilized with the wrong man’s sperm, and a man in Ohio was arrested for using a syringe to squirt at least 12 women with his semen.[18][19] It was reported that Michigan lawmakers banned local governments from banning plastic bags, and one of the United Kingdom’s largest landlords published guidelines banning “battered wives” and plumbers, among others, from renting his more than 1,000 properties. “It’s just economics,” he said.[20][21] A flight simulator in Germany malfunctioned and set Frankfurt Airport on fire.[22] The electronics manufacturer Samsung, whose smartphones were recently recalled for catching on fire, announced that it would begin making water-resistant phones.[23] In Florida, a man was arrested after multiple security cameras filmed him breaking into a store that specialized in selling surveillance equipment, and a man in Orange County who was arrested for public intoxication choked himself, screamed “Fuck Donald Trump,” and then urinated on a police officer.[24][25] Google reported that the word Floridians most frequently didn’t know how to spell was “tomorrow.”[26]
Ashley arrived for her prenatal appointment at Black Hills Obstetrics and Gynecology, in Rapid City, South Dakota, wearing a black zip-up hoodie and Converse sneakers.1 To explain her absence from work that morning — a Tuesday in April 2015 — she had told a co-worker that she was having “female issues.” She was twenty-five years old and eight weeks pregnant. She had been separated from her husband, with whom she had a five-year-old son, for the better part of a year. The guy who’d gotten her pregnant was someone she’d met at the gym, and he’d made it abundantly clear that he wanted nothing more to do with her. Ashley found herself hoping that the doctor would discover some kind of fetal defect, so that her decision would be easier. She glanced across the waiting room at a television playing a birth-control ad and laughed darkly. “Jesus, Lord, it would be so nice if someone just pushed me down a flight of stairs.”
In the exam room, she perched on the table with her feet crossed at the ankles, her blond hair brushing the back of her pink hospital gown. “I don’t know what’s available for me here,” she told her doctor, Katherine Degen, who sat facing her on a stool. “I figured nothing.”
Some names and identifying details have been changed.
“Big, fat zero, unfortunately,” Degen said, making a 0 with her fingers. The last doctor who provided abortions in Rapid City retired in 1986, three years before Ashley was born.
The baby was due in November, when Ashley, who was a nurse, hoped to be enrolled in a graduate program to become a nurse practitioner. Getting pregnant as a teenager had forced her to put that dream on hold, but she had thought that she was finally ready; she had even submitted her application shortly before the March 15 deadline. For the first time in her adult life, Ashley felt as if her plans were coming together. Then she missed her period.
It would be too difficult to attend school as a single mother of two, Ashley knew. She had made an appointment for three weeks from now at the nearest abortion clinic, in Billings, Montana, 318 miles away. But just a week and a half ago, her husband had said he wanted to get back together and offered to raise the child as his own. Was it a sign that she was meant to continue the pregnancy? As a rule, Ashley approached her problems with resolve. She was capable and tough; she liked shooting guns and lifting weights. She kept track of her stats and checked off her goals as she achieved them one by one. Yet the dilemma before her had shaken her confidence. She leaned back and turned to watch the ultrasound screen. The black-and-white image danced. A sharp, fast thumping emerged from the machine. As Degen removed the wand, Ashley wiped the corner of her eye.
Chance that an American who does not believe Barack Obama was U.S.-born also approves of his job as president:
Public Policy Polling (Raleigh, N.C.)
Dick Cheney revealed countermeasures he has taken to prevent the hacking of his heart.
Peru launched its first nightly news broadcast in Quechua, the language of the Inca empire, and a judge in New Jersey ordered a newspaper not to cover a criminal case involving a five-year-old boy who brought drugs to school.
"It is an interesting and somewhat macabre parlor game to play at a large gathering of one’s acquaintances: to speculate who in a showdown would go Nazi. By now, I think I know. I have gone through the experience many times—in Germany, in Austria, and in France. I have come to know the types: the born Nazis, the Nazis whom democracy itself has created, the certain-to-be fellow-travelers. And I also know those who never, under any conceivable circumstances, would become Nazis."