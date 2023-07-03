Get Access to Print and Digital for $23.99.
[Podcast]

The Doomsday Machine

It’s not morning in America: on the persistent threat of nuclear winter
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Doomsday Clock has never been closer to midnight, yet the nuclear panic of the 1960s feels like history. Jackson Lears, who served as a naval officer on a nuclear-armed ship during the Cold War, discusses how we have embraced the myth of technological prowess to detach ourselves from the horrors of war. “War is the most unpredictable, least controllable enterprise that human beings are capable of, and yet it’s the one to which we pay the most technological homage,” he writes.

https://soundcloud.com/harpersmagazine/the-doomsday-machine

Tags

Nuclear warfare

