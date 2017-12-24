[Film]
CamperForce

After losing their savings in the stock market crash of 2008, seniors Barb and Chuck find seasonal employment at Amazon fulfillment centers.

By ,
[Forum]
Destroyer of Worlds·

Taking stock of our nuclear present
By , , , , ,
Illustration by Darrel Rees. Source photographs: Kim Jong-un © ITAR-TASS Photo Agency/Alamy Stock Photo; Donald Trump © Yuri Gripas/Reuters/Newscom

[Letter from The Canadian Border]
Crossing Guards·

When private ownership of a bridge gets old
By
Illustration by Richard Mia

[Report]
“I am Here Only for Working”·

Conversations with the petroleum brotherhood in the UAE
By
Photograph from the United Arab Emirates by the author. This page: Ruwais Mall

[Story]
The Year of The Frog·

By
“Horse 1,” by Nine Francois. Courtesy the artist and AgavePrint, Austin, Texas

Minimum square footage of San Francisco apartments allowed under new regulations:

220

Panoramic Interests (Berkeley, Calif.)

A Disney behavioral ecologist announced that elephants’ long-range low-frequency vocal rumblings draw elephant friends together and drive elephant enemies apart.

The judge continued to disallow the public release of Brailsford’s body-cam footage, and the jury spent less than six hours in deliberation before returning a verdict of not guilty. The police then released the video, showing Brailsford pointing his AR-15 assault rifle at Shaver while a sergeant asked him if he understood that there was “a very severe possibility” he would “get shot.”

Editor's Note — December 22, 2017, 1:26 pm

Inside the January Issue

Fenton Johnson, Andrew Cockburn, Mansi Choksi, Rebecca Solnit, Yasmine Seale, and more…

By

Art, Monday Gallery — December 18, 2017, 9:00 am

All at Once, a painting by Alyse Rosner, whose work is on view this week in the exhibition Venus Fly at Flinn Gallery, in Greenwich, Connecticut. Courtesy the artist and Flinn Gallery, Greenwich, Connecticut

Publisher's Note — December 13, 2017, 7:25 pm

McCain’s War

“Although McCain participated in a morally unpardonable war in which the United Sates killed hundreds of thousands of innocent people, one can’t help sympathizing with him in his reduced state.” 

By

Essay — December 13, 2017, 1:32 pm

Allah Knows

“How can a man who left his country, his parents, his siblings, his land full of rich olive and fig trees, who left everything he owned just to come to America, the land of opportunities, to work to support his family—how can that man die?”

By

Public Record — December 12, 2017, 10:32 pm

Moore Problems

Doug Jones is elected to the Senate

By

THE CURRENT ISSUE

January 2018

Strandings

By

The Future of Queer

By

Swap Meet

By

The Newlyweds

By

Body Politic

By

Munich, 1938

By

HARPER’S FINEST

Report — From the June 2013 issue

How to Make Your Own AR-15

By

"Gun owners have long been the hypochondriacs of American politics. Over the past twenty years, the gun-rights movement has won just about every battle it has fought; states have passed at least a hundred laws loosening gun restrictions since President Obama took office. Yet the National Rifle Association has continued to insist that government confiscation of privately owned firearms is nigh. The NRA’s alarmism helped maintain an active membership, but the strategy was risky: sooner or later, gun guys might have realized that they’d been had. Then came the shootings at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, followed swiftly by the nightmare the NRA had been promising for decades: a dedicated push at every level of government for new gun laws. The gun-rights movement was now that most insufferable of species: a hypochondriac taken suddenly, seriously ill."

