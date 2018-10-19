Single Page Print Page

From songs selected by US interrogators to be played repeatedly at maximum volume for inmates at detention centers around the world, including at Guantánamo Bay, Abu Ghraib, Bagram, and Mosul. The songs are collected in The Penguin Book of Hell, which was published in September by Penguin Classics.

“Fuck Your God,” by Deicide

“Bodies,” by Drowning Pool

“Dirrty,” by Christina Aguilera

“Somewhat Damaged,” by Nine Inch Nails

“The Beautiful People,” by Marilyn Manson

“ . . . Baby One More Time,” by Britney Spears

“I Love You Song,” by Barney and Friends

“We Are the Champions,” by Queen

The Meow Mix Theme