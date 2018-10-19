ARCHIVE / 2018 / November
| Next Article >

Readings — From the November 2018 issue

Ow That’s What I Call Music

Download Pdf
Read Online
Single Page
Print Page

From songs selected by US interrogators to be played repeatedly at maximum volume for inmates at detention centers around the world, including at Guantánamo Bay, Abu Ghraib, Bagram, and Mosul. The songs are collected in The Penguin Book of Hell, which was published in September by Penguin Classics.

“Fuck Your God,” by Deicide
“Bodies,” by Drowning Pool
“Dirrty,” by Christina Aguilera
“Somewhat Damaged,” by Nine Inch Nails
“The Beautiful People,” by Marilyn Manson
“  . . . Baby One More Time,” by Britney Spears
“I Love You Song,” by Barney and Friends
“We Are the Champions,” by Queen
The Meow Mix Theme

You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $45.99/year.

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

Download Pdf
Single Page
Print Page
Share

Get access to 168 years of
Harper’s for only $45.99

United States Canada

THE CURRENT ISSUE

November 2018

Rebirth of a Nation

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Tragedy of Ted Cruz

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

view Table Content
Close

Sign up to receive The Weekly Review, Harper’s Magazine’s singular take on the past seven days of madness. It’s free!*

*Click “Unsubscribe” in the Weekly Review to stop receiving emails from Harper’s Magazine.