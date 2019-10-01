Single Page Print Page

From user reviews on Amazon of Pinot Meow, a non-alcoholic beet-based drink for cats that is marketed as “cat wine.”

My cat loved it

My cats didn’t seem to like it

My cat hated it and I’ve seen him drink two-day-old wine

My cat doesn’t like a lot at once

My cat stuck his paw in it

My cat rubbed her face in it

My cat flopped on the ground and watched the wall

My cat cried

My cat took a nap

My cats drank together and snuggled the whole evening

My cat knocked it over and rolled around on the carpet

My cats ended up drinking it all

My cat got a little violent

My cats vomited

I won’t be buying this again