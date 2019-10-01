Readings — From the October 2019 issue
From the October 2019 issue
From user reviews on Amazon of Pinot Meow, a non-alcoholic beet-based drink for cats that is marketed as “cat wine.”
My cat loved it
My cats didn’t seem to like it
My cat hated it and I’ve seen him drink two-day-old wine
My cat doesn’t like a lot at once
My cat stuck his paw in it
My cat rubbed her face in it
My cat flopped on the ground and watched the wall
My cat cried
My cat took a nap
My cats drank together and snuggled the whole evening
My cat knocked it over and rolled around on the carpet
My cats ended up drinking it all
My cat got a little violent
My cats vomited
I won’t be buying this again
