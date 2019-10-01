ARCHIVE / 2019 / October
| Next Article >

Readings — From the October 2019 issue

Meow Mixer

Download Pdf
Read Online
Single Page
Print Page

From user reviews on Amazon of Pinot Meow, a non-alcoholic beet-based drink for cats that is marketed as “cat wine.”

My cat loved it
My cats didn’t seem to like it
My cat hated it and I’ve seen him drink two-day-old wine
My cat doesn’t like a lot at once
My cat stuck his paw in it
My cat rubbed her face in it
My cat flopped on the ground and watched the wall
My cat cried
My cat took a nap
My cats drank together and snuggled the whole evening
My cat knocked it over and rolled around on the carpet
My cats ended up drinking it all
My cat got a little violent
My cats vomited
I won’t be buying this again

You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

Download Pdf
Single Page
Print Page
Share

Get access to 169 years of
Harper’s for only $23.99

United States Canada

THE CURRENT ISSUE

October 2019

October 2019

view Table Content

Close

You’ve read your free article from Harper’s Magazine this month.

*Click “Unsubscribe” in the Weekly Review to stop receiving emails from Harper’s Magazine.