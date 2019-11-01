Single Page Print Page

From descriptions of behaviors of magistrates at the Virginia Beach Magistrate Office. The accusations were included in a complaint filed this year by a female magistrate against the Office of the Executive Secretary of the Supreme Court of Virginia.

Screaming profanity

Using racial slurs

Throwing objects and kicking trash cans while conducting hearings

Failing to take action when a female magistrate reported that a police officer at her

hearings had taken a photo of her and texted it to fellow officers with the caption “I’d

fuck the shit out of this magistrate”

Praising a female magistrate’s butt

Praising a female magistrate’s calves

Screaming during a training session for new magistrates that a female magistrate in

attendance was tired because she had been having sex with a Navy SEAL all night

Telling a female magistrate during a training session that she could make “more money”

demonstrating the use of dildos

Grabbing a female magistrate by the butt

Telling a female magistrate that a homeless man whose genitals were exposed was her

birthday present

Getting drunk at a magistrate conference, vomiting on a female magistrate, attempting

to kiss her, and then asking her if she wanted to have a threesome

Getting drunk and vomiting in the Supreme Court building

Getting drunk and vomiting on a magistrate’s arm

Showing up drunk at a female magistrate’s house, holding her down, and choking her

Showing up to work with a gun