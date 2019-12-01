Single Page Print Page

Past behaviors, described and reported online, that individuals successfully lobbied Google to remove from its search results under the European Union’s “right to be forgotten” law.

Publishing a poem on a Hungarian National Library webpage

Implementing a controversial policy on a university campus

Bringing a private injury claim against the security staff of a nightclub

Escaping from a mental hospital

Being stabbed at a protest

Committing fraud, falsifying documents, and evading taxes

Stealing money from elderly people

Sexually harassing a teenage girl

Secretly recording female tenants in the shower

Possessing child pornography

Attempting to have sex with a child

Committing rape

Running over and killing a person

Killing an abusive husband and then attempting suicide

Being accused of uxoricide

Murdering a close family member

Hijacking an East German airplane

Publishing a news article about Google’s decision to delist a news article