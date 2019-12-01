ARCHIVE / 2019 / December
Readings — From the December 2019 issue

Clear History

Past behaviors, described and reported online, that individuals successfully lobbied Google to remove from its search results under the European Union’s “right to be forgotten” law.

Publishing a poem on a Hungarian National Library webpage
Implementing a controversial policy on a university campus
Bringing a private injury claim against the security staff of a nightclub
Escaping from a mental hospital
Being stabbed at a protest
Committing fraud, falsifying documents, and evading taxes
Stealing money from elderly people
Sexually harassing a teenage girl
Secretly recording female tenants in the shower
Possessing child pornography
Attempting to have sex with a child
Committing rape
Running over and killing a person
Killing an abusive husband and then attempting suicide
Being accused of uxoricide
Murdering a close family member
Hijacking an East German airplane
Publishing a news article about Google’s decision to delist a news article

