Readings — From the December 2019 issue
From Little Hill, which will be published in April by City Lights.
I follow the sunlight around the lawn
With a ridiculous plastic chair
A chair has its task and performs it well
What is mine—listening?
I didn’t make a sound until I was 2½
I have to work harder because I am dumb
With cause to wade into water
I’ll take that shimmering
Over all the gold
Standards made by men
If obsolescence is inherent
Do I soak and savor
Or fear and plan
Knowing it will die
This feeling will die
The arbor is deafening
