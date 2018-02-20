Weekly Review
Infrastructure week
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Infrastructure week
In Parkland, Florida, a city ranked by the National Council for Home Safety and Security as the safest in the state, a 19-year-old man took an Uber to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, set off the fire alarm, and opened fire on students and faculty members, killing 17 people.[1][2] The shooter discarded his AR-15 semiautomatic weapon, the model used in six of America’s ten deadliest mass shootings and referred to by the NRA as “America’s rifle,” and then fled to a nearby Walmart, where customers can buy rifles and ammunition but cannot purchase music with lyrics that contain the word “fuck.”[3][4][5] US president Donald Trump, who revoked a regulation that was created after a previous school shooting to strengthen restrictions on firearm purchases, tweeted that the FBI had “missed” warning signs about the shooter because it was “spending too much time” investigating his presidential campaign; and a video was published of the gunman firing a weapon while wearing boxers and a hat bearing Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”[6][7][8][9] First responders brought children wounded in the shooting to a hospital in Parkland, which Trump visited before traveling to his private club in Palm Beach to attend a disco party; and the families of several slain children held funerals an hour south of West Palm Beach, where Trump played golf.[10][11][12] A freshman who survived the attack said that she lost two of the “closest people” to her “because of guns,” a junior called for “stricter laws” restricting gun sales, a sophomore said she wanted to ask Trump “why” someone was able to come into her school “and shoot 17 people,” and Trump’s son liked a tweet suggesting that a student who spoke out against gun violence was “running cover” for the Miami field office of the FBI.[13][14][15] Trump tweeted that “classmates” should have reported “signs” that the shooter was “mentally disturbed,” and then tweeted that Russians were “laughing their asses off” at America, that Americans should “remember” a “dirty dossier” alleging that he paid prostitutes to urinate on one another, that he hoped Oprah Winfrey would be “defeated,” and that allegations that he forcibly kissed a woman for two minutes in Trump Tower were false. “Who would do this in a public space?” wrote Trump, who during his campaign said he wouldn’t “lose voters” if he stood “in the middle of Fifth Avenue” and shot someone.[16][17][18][19][20][21]
Sign up and get the Weekly Review delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to Harper’s Magazine today!
More from Joe Kloc:
Weekly Review — February 13, 2018, 5:32 pm
Men of true integrity
Weekly Review — January 24, 2018, 5:36 pm
The Pence rule
Weekly Review — January 9, 2018, 8:30 am
Executive time
No one would talk to me for this piece. Or rather, more than twenty women talked to me, sometimes for hours at a time, but only after I promised to leave out their names, and give them what I began to call deep anonymity. This was strange, because what they were saying did not always seem that extreme. Yet here in my living room, at coffee shops, in my inbox and on my voicemail, were otherwise outspoken female novelists, editors, writers, real estate agents, professors, and journalists of various ages so afraid of appearing politically insensitive that they wouldn’t put their names to their thoughts, and I couldn’t blame them.
Of course, the prepublication frenzy of Twitter fantasy and fury about this essay, which exploded in early January, is Exhibit A for why nobody wants to speak openly. Before the piece was even finished, let alone published, people were calling me “pro-rape,” “human scum,” a “harridan,” a “monster out of Stephen King’s ‘IT,’?” a “ghoul,” a “bitch,” and a “garbage person”—all because of a rumor that I was planning to name the creator of the so-called Shitty Media Men list. The Twitter feminist Jessica Valenti called this prospect “profoundly shitty” and “incredibly dangerous” without having read a single word of my piece. Other tweets were more direct: “man if katie roiphe actually publishes that article she can consider her career over.” “Katie Roiphe can suck my dick.” With this level of thought policing, who in their right mind would try to say anything even mildly provocative or original?
In the early Eighties, Andy King, the coach of the Seawolves, a swim club in Danville, California, instructed Debra Denithorne, aged twelve, to do doubles — to practice in the morning and the afternoon. King told Denithorne’s parents that he saw in her the potential to receive a college scholarship, and even to compete in the Olympics. Tall swimmers have an advantage in the water, and by the time Denithorne turned thirteen, she was five foot eight. She dropped soccer and a religious group to spend more time at the pool.
Percentage of U.S. gun retailers who believe that “it is too easy for criminals to get guns in this country”:
Alcohol increases straight men’s homophobia toward gay men but not lesbians.
US president Donald Trump, who once said it “doesn’t matter” what journalists write about him if he has a “piece of ass” that is “young,” blamed the press coverage of the abuse allegations on the White House communications director, whom Trump has reportedly called a “piece of tail” and asked to steam a pair of pants he was wearing.
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
"Gun owners have long been the hypochondriacs of American politics. Over the past twenty years, the gun-rights movement has won just about every battle it has fought; states have passed at least a hundred laws loosening gun restrictions since President Obama took office. Yet the National Rifle Association has continued to insist that government confiscation of privately owned firearms is nigh. The NRA’s alarmism helped maintain an active membership, but the strategy was risky: sooner or later, gun guys might have realized that they’d been had. Then came the shootings at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, followed swiftly by the nightmare the NRA had been promising for decades: a dedicated push at every level of government for new gun laws. The gun-rights movement was now that most insufferable of species: a hypochondriac taken suddenly, seriously ill."