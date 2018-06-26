|
Art, Monday Gallery — June 25, 2018, 1:47 pm

Bathers

By

Bathers by Justine Kurland

“Bathers” (1998), a photograph by Justine Kurland, whose exhibition Girl Pictures, 1997–2002, is on view this week at Mitchell-Innes & Nash, in New York City.

Share
Single Page
Print Page

Get access to 167 years of
Harper’s for only $45.99

United States Canada

CATEGORIES

[Annotation]
[Appraisal]
[Appreciation]
[Ars Philosopha]
[Art]
[Browsings]
[Caption]
[Close Reading]
[Coda]
[Commentary]
[Context]
[Controversy]
[Conversation]
[Declamation]
[Diary]
[Dispatch]
[Editor's Note]
[Essay]
[Excerpt]
[Film]
[From the Magazine]
[From the Vault]
[Harper's Finest]
[Harper's in the News]
[Heart of Empire]
[Honors]
[How-to]
[Index]
[Letter from Washington]
[Links]
[Memento Mori]
[Mentions]
[Miscellany]
[Monday Gallery]
[Mr. Fish]
[New York Revisited]
[No Comment]
[Official Business]
[Online Exclusive]
[Oral History]
[Oral History]
[Personal and Otherwise]
[Perspective]
[Photography]
[Political Asylum]
[Postcard]
[Postcard]
[Précis]
[Public Record]
[Publisher's Note]
[Quiz]
[Quotation]
[Reading Journal]
[Readings]
[Response]
[Reviews]
[Satire]
[Sentences]
[Six Questions]
[Sketch]
[Sketch]
[Special Feature]
[Studio Window]
[Suggestion]
[Supplemental Listening]
[Supplemental Reading]
[The Anti-Economist]
[Theory]
[Washington Babylon]
[Weekly Review]

THE CURRENT ISSUE

july 2018 harper's cover

July 2018

No Exit

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Unmusical Chairs

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Death of a Once Great City

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

As Goes the South, so Goes the Nation

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

view Table Content

FEATURED ON HARPERS.ORG

Article
The Death of a Once Great City·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By
Photographs by Elizabeth Bick
Article
As Goes the South, so Goes the Nation·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By
Photo (detail) by Cynthia Woodfin-Kellum
Article
No Exit·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By
Photo (detail) by Adam Ferguson
Article
Destroyer of Worlds·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By , , , , ,
Illustration by Darrel Rees. Source photographs: Kim Jong-un © ITAR-TASS Photo Agency/Alamy Stock Photo; Donald Trump © Yuri Gripas/Reuters/Newscom

Cost of fifty pork-coated 9mm rounds designed by an Idaho company as a “natural deterrent” to radical Islam:

> SEARCH >

Children raised in religious families are less altruistic and more punitive.

JANUARY 2016 > SEARCH >

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is asked to leave a farm-to-table restaurant in Virginia, North Carolina's bathroom bill returns, and Rodrigo Duterte calls god "stupid"

SIGN UP > SOURCE > MORE >

Close  X

Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!

HARPER’S FINEST

Report — From the June 2013 issue

How to Make Your Own AR-15

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

"Gun owners have long been the hypochondriacs of American politics. Over the past twenty years, the gun-rights movement has won just about every battle it has fought; states have passed at least a hundred laws loosening gun restrictions since President Obama took office. Yet the National Rifle Association has continued to insist that government confiscation of privately owned firearms is nigh. The NRA’s alarmism helped maintain an active membership, but the strategy was risky: sooner or later, gun guys might have realized that they’d been had. Then came the shootings at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, followed swiftly by the nightmare the NRA had been promising for decades: a dedicated push at every level of government for new gun laws. The gun-rights movement was now that most insufferable of species: a hypochondriac taken suddenly, seriously ill."

Subscribe Today