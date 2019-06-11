Weekly Review
Donald Trump commemorated D-Day in Normandy with Emmanuel Macron; Senator Kirsten Gillibrand served drinks at The Blazing Saddle, a gay bar in Des Moines, Iowa, to kick off Pride month
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Donald Trump commemorated D-Day in Normandy with Emmanuel Macron; Senator Kirsten Gillibrand served drinks at The Blazing Saddle, a gay bar in Des Moines, Iowa, to kick off Pride month
A heat wave killed at least 17 people in India, where temperatures in the northwest hit 122 degrees and where roads were hosed down to prevent them from melting.1 The Trump Administration blocked the State Department from submitting to the House of Representatives a report that described the consequences of climate change as “potentially catastrophic,” and the White House received a letter written by 17 car manufacturers arguing that the government’s plan to deregulate tailpipe emissions might undercut their industry.2 3 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed the threat of climate change, saying, “Societies reorganize, we move to different places.”4 At the U.S.–Mexico border, migrant children between the ages of 5 and 12 were driven to an adults-only detention center and kept in vans for up to 39 hours before being reunified with their families.5 English classes, recreational programs, and legal aid for unaccompanied minors staying in federal migrant shelters were canceled.6 “If these people follow our verbal commands, we hold them until Border Patrol comes,” said a spokesman for the United Constitutional Patriots, a civilian militia that was shown on video to have detained migrants at gunpoint.7 “En route to The Hague!” tweeted Ivanka Trump, an adviser to and daughter of the president, following a state visit to the United Kingdom; the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that only 75,000 jobs had been added in May.8 9 Donald Trump joined French President Emmanuel Macron in Normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and it was reported that the oak tree the two men had planted in 2018 on the lawn of the White House, to symbolize “ties that bind,” has died.10 11 A swarm of ladybugs in California was so large that it appeared on the National Weather Service’s radar.12
On Tuesday, YouTube declined to “demonetize” the right-wing commentator and comedian Steven Crowder, who was fired from Fox News because, according to a source at the company, “he was never that funny, and, in addition, he crossed the line more than a few times,” after he was accused of habitually harassing a reporter at Vox Media; the following day, YouTube announced it had reversed course and began removing thousands of videos “promoting extremist ideologies.”13 14 15 Super Happy Fun America, a group that “advocates on behalf of the straight community,” announced that it would host a Straight Pride parade in Boston in August, with Milo Yiannopoulos, a gay man who has been banned from Twitter and Facebook for, respectively, leading a harassment campaign and “alt-right” hate-speech, as the event’s grand marshal.16 17 18 The group, which initially used Brad Pitt’s name and image, was asked by Pitt’s lawyers to remove him from the branding; the actor “was not super happy,” said the group’s president, “but, you know, you’re allowed to do satire.” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand served drinks at The Blazing Saddle, a gay bar in Des Moines, Iowa, as part of activities to kick off Pride month.20 A gay couple in London were attacked on a bus after refusing to kiss.21 The police commissioner of New York apologized 50 years after riots at the Stonewall Inn for the actions of the N.Y.P.D.’s officers and the “discriminatory and oppressive” laws of the time, and the city seized 46 ice cream trucks in a sting called “Operation Meltdown.”22 23
Joe Biden changed his mind on the Hyde Amendment; Saskatchewan announced that it would begin providing universal coverage for an abortion pill; and a Missouri judge blocked the revocation of a Planned Parenthood clinic’s abortion license by the state’s Health Department, thereby insuring that abortion is still accessible in all 50 states.24 25 26 The United States and Russia blamed each other after two warships came within 165 feet of colliding.27 The company that owns Princess and Carnival Cruise lines was ordered to pay $20 million after violating the probation terms of a 2016 case in which it was fined $40 million for dumping oil-contaminated waste into the sea.28 The Better Business Bureau reported that 10 time-share exit companies located in Springfield, Missouri, have defrauded customers of more than $2.2 million since January 1, 2017.29 At a museum in Alberta, Canada, a tourist correctly guessed the combination a safe that had been sealed since the late 1970s on his first try.30 Apple announced that iTunes would be broken up into three separate apps for music, podcasts, and television.31 A school in Indiana apologized after a special education teacher awarded an “annoying male” trophy to a boy with autism, and a company in that state sparked outrage by producing an unscented candle it called “Ohio.”32 33 —Cameron French
More from Harper’s Magazine:
Podcast — June 5, 2019, 10:27 am
Who generates value in the modern economy, and who should benefit?
Weekly Review — June 4, 2019, 3:35 pm
A mass-shooting in Virginia Beach; the White House ordered the Navy to cover up the name of the U.S.S. John S. McCain; Exotic Pet Amnesty Day was held at the Central Florida Zoo
Weekly Review — May 29, 2019, 12:45 pm
Nigel Farage was hit with a milkshake; Ben Carson asked the House Financial Committee about an Oreo
In 1989 I published a book about a plutonium-producing nuclear complex in England, on the coast of the Irish Sea. The plant is called Sellafield now. In 1957, when it was the site of the most serious nuclear accident then known to have occurred, the plant was called Windscale. While working on the book, I learned from reports in the British press that in the course of normal functioning it released significant quantities of waste—plutonium and other transuranic elements—into the environment and the adjacent sea. There were reports of high cancer rates. The plant had always been wholly owned by the British government. I believe at some point the government bought it from itself. Privatization was very well thought of at the time, and no buyer could be found for this vast monument to dinosaur modernism.
Back then, I shared the American assumption that such things were dealt with responsibly, or at least rationally, at least in the West outside the United States. Windscale/Sellafield is by no means the anomaly I thought it was then. But the fact that a government entrusted with the well-being of a crowded island would visit this endless, silent disaster on its own people was striking to me, and I spent almost a decade trying to understand it. I learned immediately that the motives were economic. What of all this noxious efflux they did not spill they sold into a global market.
My father decided that he would end his life by throwing himself from the top of the parking garage at the Nashville airport, which he later told me had seemed like the best combination of convenience—that is, he could get there easily and unnoticed—and sufficiency—that is, he was pretty sure it was tall enough to do the job. I never asked him which other venues he considered and rejected before settling on this plan. He probably did not actually use the word “best.” It was Mother’s Day, 2013.
Early in the morning on June 28, 1969, New York police raided the Stonewall Inn at 53 Christopher Street, the city’s most popular gay bar. The police had raided Stonewall frequently since its opening two years before, but the local precinct usually tipped off the management and arrived in the early evening. This time they came unannounced, during peak hours. They swept through the bar, checking I.D.s and arresting anyone wearing attire that was not “appropriate to one’s gender,” carrying out the law of the time. Eyewitness accounts differ on what turned the unruly scene explosive. Whatever the inciting event, patrons and a growing crowd on the street began throwing coins, bottles, and bricks at the police, who were forced to retreat into the bar and call in the riot squad.
The squat warehouse at Miami’s 5th Street Terminal was nearly obscured by merchandise: used car engines; tangles of coat hangers; bicycles bound together with cellophane; stacks of wheelbarrows; cases of Powerade and bottled water; a bag of sprouting onions atop a secondhand Whirlpool refrigerator; and, above all, mattresses—shrink-wrapped and bare, spotless and streaked with dust, heaped in every corner of the lot—twins, queens, kings. All this and more was bound for Port-de-Paix, a remote city in northwestern Haiti.
When I first arrived at the warehouse on a sunny morning last May, a dozen pickup trucks and U-Hauls were waiting outside, piled high with used furniture. Nearby, rows of vehicles awaiting export were crammed together along a dirt strip separating the street from the shipyard, where a stately blue cargo vessel was being loaded with goods.
In Lore Segal’s short story “The Reverse Bug,” a teacher named Ilka Weisz invites her conversational English class to a panel at a Connecticut think tank: “?‘Should there be a statute of limitations on genocide?’ with a wine and cheese reception.” The class is made up of immigrants to the United States. Although Segal doesn’t give a date, we are to understand that most came several decades earlier as a result of World War II: Gerti Gruner, who recently arrived in the United States from Vienna, by way of Montevideo, and can’t stop talking about her lost cousins; the moody Paulino from La Paz, whose father disappeared in the American Consulate; and the mysterious Japanese Matsue, who tells them that he worked in a Munich firm “employed in soundproofing the Dachau ovens so that what went on inside could not be heard on the outside.” He’s since been working at the think tank on a “reverse bug,” a technological device that brings sound from the outside in. The class takes advantage of his poor English to ignore what he is saying.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
A swarm of ladybugs in California was so large that it appeared on the National Weather Service’s radar.
Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!
“Nowadays, most states let just about anybody who wants a concealed-handgun permit have one; in seventeen states, you don’t even have to be a resident. Nobody knows exactly how many Americans carry guns, because not all states release their numbers, and even if they did, not all permit holders carry all the time. But it’s safe to assume that as many as 6 million Americans are walking around with firearms under their clothes.”