< Newer Post |
Podcast — July 3, 2019, 12:06 pm

“Just Keep Going North”

Theories on the frontier: the process, politics, and ethics that arise while covering the U.S.-Mexico border

By

Twenty-nineteen has been a banner year for xenophobia. Before news broke of lice-ridden migrant children forced to sleep on frigid cement, before the racist jokes Border Patrol officers traded on private Facebook groups were made public, President Trump sowed fear over “migrant caravans” headed for the land of the free—caravans that might’ve had “Middle Easterners” among their ranks. Such bald-faced lies conspired with long-sublimated national myths to obscure the actual crisis at our border, and to obscure the identities of those suffering the consequences. In the interviews and photographs that compose William T. Vollmann’s cover story for the July issue of Harper’s Magazine, people on both sides of the border—migrants, volunteers for charitable organizations that seek to help them, Trump fans, merchants, and others—come into focus. Their indivisible testimonies—of coyotes and ankle bracelets, of assaults and soup kitchens—build to a humble but unflinching indictment.

In this week’s episode, Vollmann—a National Book Award–winning novelist and journalist—sits down with web editor Violet Lucca to talk about covering the region at this crucial moment.

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our podcast:

Share
Single Page
Print Page

More from Harper’s Magazine:

Weekly Review July 2, 2019, 2:47 pm

Weekly Review

Nearly 300 migrant children were moved from a detention center in Clint, Texas; Trump becomes the first U.S. president to visit North Korea; Parisian swimming pools have extended their hours

Podcast June 26, 2019, 4:18 pm

Stonewall at Fifty

Three writers and activists consider the meanings of Pride

Weekly Review June 25, 2019, 2:37 pm

Weekly Review

President Donald Trump vs. “Ayatollah Khomeini”; a U.N. report found that Saudi Arabia had murdered the journalist Jamal Khashoggi; the island of Sommaroy, Norway, planned to abolish time

Get access to 169 years of
Harper’s for only $23.99

United States Canada

CATEGORIES

[Annotation]
[Appraisal]
[Appreciation]
[Ars Philosopha]
[Art]
[Browsings]
[Caption]
[Close Reading]
[Coda]
[Commentary]
[Context]
[Controversy]
[Conversation]
[Declamation]
[Diary]
[Dispatch]
[Editor's Note]
[Essay]
[Excerpt]
[Film]
[From the Magazine]
[From the Vault]
[Harper's Finest]
[Harper's in the News]
[Heart of Empire]
[Honors]
[How-to]
[Index]
[Letter from Washington]
[Links]
[Memento Mori]
[Mentions]
[Miscellany]
[Monday Gallery]
[Mr. Fish]
[New York Revisited]
[No Comment]
[Official Business]
[Online Exclusive]
[Oral History]
[Oral History]
[Personal and Otherwise]
[Perspective]
[Photography]
[Podcast]
[Political Asylum]
[Postcard]
[Postcard]
[Précis]
[Press Rogue]
[Public Record]
[Publisher's Note]
[Quiz]
[Quotation]
[Reading Journal]
[Readings]
[Response]
[Reviews]
[Satire]
[Sentences]
[Six Questions]
[Sketch]
[Sketch]
[Special Feature]
[Studio Window]
[Suggestion]
[Supplemental Listening]
[Supplemental Reading]
[The Anti-Economist]
[Theory]
[Washington Babylon]
[Weekly Review]

THE CURRENT ISSUE

July 2019

July 2019

Ramblin’ Man

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

“Just Keep Going North”

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

El Corralón

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Marmalade Sky

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

New Books

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Trials of Vasily Grossman

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

view Table Content

FEATURED ON HARPERS.ORG

Article
“Just Keep Going North”·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

On February 5, 2019, the president of the United States (a certain Donald Trump) in his State of the Union speech warned of “migrant caravans and accused Mexican cities of busing migrants to the border ‘to bring them up to our country in areas where there is little border protection.’ ”? Wishing to see the border for myself, I decided to visit Arizona, where my ignorance of local conditions might save me from prejudgment.

Article
Marmalade Sky·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

On a November Saturday in 1990, Pam went over to Joe’s place to listen to records. It was raining in sheets that whipped around the corners of buildings and blowing so hard that women in heels were taking men’s arms to cross the street. Cars were plowing bow waves through puddles of scum.

As Joe was letting Pam into the apartment, a man emerged from the bedroom with a square sheet of black plastic in his hand and said, “Hey, man, you have the Sassy Sonic Youth flexi!”

Article
No Joe!·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

In the heart of the US Capitol there’s a small men’s room with an uplifting Franklin Delano Roo­sevelt quotation above the door. Making use of the facilities there after lunch in the nearby House dining room about a year ago, I found myself standing next to Trent Lott. Once a mighty power in the building as Senate Republican leader, he had been forced to resign his post following some imprudently affectionate references to his fellow Republican senator, arch-segregationist Strom Thurmond. Now he was visiting the Capitol as a lucratively employed lobbyist.

Article
The Trials of Vasily Grossman·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Discussed in this essay:

Stalingrad, by Vasily Grossman. Translated by Robert Chandler and Elizabeth Chandler. New York Review Books. 1,088 pages. $27.95.

Vasily Grossman and the Soviet Century, by Alexandra Popoff. Yale University Press. 424 pages. $32.50.

Life and Fate, by Vasily Grossman. Translated by Robert Chandler. New York Review Books. 904 pages. $24.95.

An Armenian Sketchbook, by Vasily Grossman. Translated by Robert Chandler and Elizabeth Chandler. New York Review Books. 160 pages. $14.95.

Article
New Books·

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Discussed in this essay:

Semicolon: The Past, Present, and Future of a Misunderstood Mark, by Cecelia Watson. Ecco. 224 pages. $19.99.

Four Men Shaking: Searching for Sanity with Samuel Beckett, Norman Mailer, and My Perfect Zen Teacher, by Lawrence Shainberg. Shambhala. 144 pages. $16.95.

Japanese Tales of Lafcadio Hearn, edited by Andrei Codrescu. Princeton University Press. 224 pages. $22.95.

Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:

$1,500

AUGUST 1988 > SEARCH >

World Wildlife Fund (Washington)

A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.

MAY 2010 > SEARCH >

In Chicago, an employee of a cocktail bar spit on Eric Trump.

SIGN UP > SOURCE > MORE >

Close  X

Subscribe to the Weekly Review newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t sell your email address!

HARPER’S FINEST

Article — From the August 2010 issue

Happiness Is a Worn Gun

By

“Nowadays, most states let just about anybody who wants a concealed-handgun permit have one; in seventeen states, you don’t even have to be a resident. Nobody knows exactly how many Americans carry guns, because not all states release their numbers, and even if they did, not all permit holders carry all the time. But it’s safe to assume that as many as 6 million Americans are walking around with firearms under their clothes.”

Subscribe Today