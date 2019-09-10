Weekly Review
The president displayed an alternative map of Hurricane Dorian’s path; the British government was reportedly stockpiling body bags in case of higher mortality rates following a no-deal Brexit
At least 44 people were killed and 70,000 left homeless after the Category 5 Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas for several days.1 The storm caused an oil spill on the island of Grand Bahama and destroyed most of the structures on Great Abacos, where residents reported seeing corpses a full week after Dorian made landfall.2 3 On Sunday, more than 100 Bahamians who had survived the storm and boarded a ferry headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were forced to disembark because they did not possess U.S. visas.4 As Dorian approached the United States, Donald Trump promoted inaccurate forecasts on Twitter claiming that Alabama was at serious risk from the storm, a claim that was subsequently denied by the National Weather Service office in Birmingham; later, the president appeared in the Oval Office with a doctored weather map that he asserted proved him right.5 Hours after the commerce secretary threatened to fire officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the organization rebuked the Weather Service for how it had contradicted Trump, who on Sunday tweeted a video of a cat looking at a laser pointer and standing in front of a weather map while “Yakety Sax” played.6 7 8 9 Trump abandoned a plan to bring Taliban leaders to negotiate at Camp David, and accused model Chrissy Teigen of having a “filthy mouth”; she responded by calling him a “pussy ass bitch.”10 11 In Scranton, Pennsylvania, little green army women went into production.12
At a men’s soccer match between France and Albania, organizers played the national anthem for Andorra and then apologized to Armenia.13 Glacial melting atop the mountain of Kebnekaise in Sweden caused one of its peaks to be downgraded to the second tallest in the country, and a Swedish behavioral scientist proposed cannibalism as a means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.14 15 A fifth person died of vaping-related illness in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control warned Americans of the health risks involved with kissing and snuggling chickens.16 17 In the United Kingdom, where Parliament was suspended and the speaker of the House of Commons announced his resignation, the British government was reportedly stockpiling body bags in case of higher mortality rates following a no-deal Brexit, and a section of the M6 motorway was closed in Cheshire after 32,000 liters of gin were spilled onto the road.18 19 20 21 Republican congressman Steve King drank toilet water at a migrant detention facility near the Mexican border to demonstrate its safety. “Actually pretty good!” the congressman remarked.22 An avowed neo-Nazi was unanimously elected mayor of Waldsiedlung, Germany, and Romano-Lukas Hitler, a man claiming to be Adolf Hitler’s last living relative, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.23 24 The director of M.I.T.’s Media Lab resigned after it was reported that he had accepted donations from the now-deceased aspiring eugenicist Jeffrey Epstein, after he had been convicted of pedophilia, and concealed the monies by telling staff members who handled donations to “make sure this gets accounted for as anonymous.”25 26
The professional wrestler Chris Jericho’s championship belt was stolen during a dinner at a LongHorn Steakhouse, and was later discovered on the side of the road by a man on his way home from a scalloping trip.27 “I think I said something like, ‘Whoa, it’s a huge wrestling belt, check this thing out!’” said the man. A new study found that a Texas hospital’s efforts to discourage the gathering of birds in nearby trees by installing netting gave rise to a surge in the population of the most venomous caterpillar in North America, the puss moth, and a fruit-bearing Australian bush known as “dog’s balls” was determined to be its own species and was named Grewia savannicola.28 29 It was reported that crabs mistaking oil chemicals for sex hormones were being attracted to the Deepwater Horizon site, where they were becoming ill, their shells were turning black, and they were losing claws.30 Scientists discovered a new severe mass-extinction event that occurred 260 million years ago.31 A group of researchers studying the Loch Ness Monster did not rule out the possibility of its existence, but speculated that it is possibly a giant eel, and China announced that it had discovered a gel-like substance of “unusual color” on the far side of the moon.32 33 The local government of Bielefeld, Germany, was offering a one-million-euro prize to anyone capable of disproving the city’s existence.34
Thirty miles from the coast, on a desert plateau in the Judaean Mountains without natural resources or protection, Jerusalem is not a promising site for one of the world’s great cities, which partly explains why it has been burned to the ground twice and besieged or attacked more than seventy times. Much of the Old City that draws millions of tourists and Holy Land pilgrims dates back two thousand years, but the area likely served as the seat of the Judaean monarchy a full millennium before that. According to the Bible, King David conquered the Canaanite city and established it as his capital, but over centuries of destruction and rebuilding all traces of that period were lost. In 1867, a British military officer named Charles Warren set out to find the remnants of David’s kingdom. He expected to search below the famed Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Haram al-Sharif, but the Ottoman authorities denied his request to excavate there. Warren decided to dig instead on a slope outside the Old City walls, observing that the Psalms describe Jerusalem as lying in a valley surrounded by hills, not on top of one.
On a Monday morning earlier this year, I walked from the Old City’s Muslim Quarter to the archaeological site that Warren unearthed, the ancient core of Jerusalem now known as the City of David. In the alleys of the Old City, stone insulated the air and awnings blocked the sun, so the streets were cold and dark and the mood was somber. Only the pilgrims were up this early. American church groups filed along the Via Dolorosa, holding thin wooden crosses and singing a hymn based on a line from the Gospel of Luke: “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” Narrow shops sold gardenia, musk, and amber incense alongside sweatshirts promoting the Israel Defense Forces.
I passed through the Western Wall Plaza to the Dung Gate, popularly believed to mark the ancient route along which red heifers were led to the Temple for sacrifice. Outside the Old City walls, in the open air, I found light and heat and noise. Tour buses lined up like train cars along the ridge. Monday is the day when bar and bat mitzvahs are held in Israel, and drumbeats from distant celebrations mixed with the pounding of jackhammers from construction sites nearby. When I arrived at the City of David, workmen were refinishing the wooden deck at the site’s entrance and laying down a marble mosaic by the ticket window.
Portraits by Hamell on Trial
A documentary about climate change, domain names, and capital
Eleven years ago, on a bitter January night, dozens of young men, dressed in a uniform of black berets, white T-shirts, and black pants, gathered on a hill overlooking the Nigerian city of Jos, shouting, dancing, and shooting guns into the black sky. A drummer pounded a rhythmic beat. Amid the roiling crowd, five men crawled toward a candlelit dais, where a white-robed priest stood holding an axe. Leading them was John, a sophomore at the local college, powerfully built and baby-faced. Over the past six hours, he had been beaten and burned, trampled and taunted. He was exhausted. John looked out at the landscape beyond the priest. It was the harmattan season, when Saharan sand blots out the sky, and the city lights in the distance blurred in John’s eyes as if he were underwater.
John had been raised by a single mother in Kaduna, a hardscrabble city in Nigeria’s arid north. She’d worked all hours as a construction supplier, but the family still struggled to get by. Her three boys were left alone for long stretches, and they killed time hunting at a nearby lake while listening to American rap. At seventeen, John had enrolled at the University of Jos to study business. Four hours southeast of his native Kaduna, Jos was another world, temperate and green. John’s mother sent him an allowance, and he made cash on the side rearing guard dogs for sale in Port Harcourt, the perilous capital of Nigeria’s oil industry. But it wasn’t much. John’s older brother, also studying in Jos, hung around with a group of Axemen—members of the Black Axe fraternity—who partied hard and bought drugs and cars. Local media reported a flood of crimes that Axemen had allegedly committed, but his brother’s friends promised John that, were he to join the group, he wouldn’t be forced into anything illegal. He could just come to the parties, help out at the odd charity drive, and enjoy himself. It was up to him.
John knew that the Black Axe was into some “risky” stuff. But he thought it was worth it. Axemen were treated with respect and had connections to important people. Without a network, John’s chances of getting a good job post-degree were almost nil. In his second year, he decided to join, or “bam.” On the day of the initiation, John was given a shopping list: candles, bug spray, a kola nut (a caffeinated nut native to West Africa), razor blades, and 10,000 Nigerian naira (around thirty dollars)—his bamming fee. He carried it all to the top of the hill. Once night fell, Axemen made John and the other four initiates lie on their stomachs in the dirt, pressed together shoulder to shoulder, and hurled insults at them. They reeked like goats, some Axemen screamed. Others lashed them with sticks. Each Axeman walked over their backs four times. Somebody lit the bug spray on fire, and ran the flames across them, “burning that goat stink from us,” John recalled.
I couldn’t leave. I couldn’t get up—just couldn’t get up, couldn’t get up or leave. All day lying in that median, unable. Was this misery or joy?
It’s happened to you, too, hasn’t it? A habit or phase, a marriage, a disease, children or drugs, money or debt—something you believed inescapable, something that had been going on for so long that you’d forgotten any and every step taken to lead your life here. What did you do? How did this happen? When you try to solve the crossword, someone keeps adding clues.
It’s happened to us all. The impossible knowledge is the one we all want—the big why, the big how. Who among us won’t buy that lotto ticket? This is where stories come from and, believe me, there are only two kinds: one, naked lies, and two, pot holders, gas masks, condoms—something you must carefully place between yourself and a truth too dangerous to touch.
Cost of renting a giant panda from the Chinese government, per day:
World Wildlife Fund (Washington)
A recent earthquake in Chile was found to have shifted the city of Concepción ten feet to the west, shortened Earth’s days by 1.26 microseconds, and shifted the planet’s axis by nearly three inches.
A group of researchers studying the Loch Ness Monster did not rule out the possibility of its existence, but speculated that it is possibly a giant eel.
