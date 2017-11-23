Puzzles and Solutions

The table below pairs all Harper’s Magazine puzzles and solutions from 1976 to the present. The links will bring subscribers who are logged in to the website directly to the corresponding archive pages. Click on the page to get a larger version.

Subscribers can create a password by signing in to Customer Care and selecting Email/Password Information.

2016

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution

 

2015

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution

 

2014

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2013

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2012

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2011

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2010

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2009

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2008

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2007

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2006

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2005

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2004

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2003

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2002

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2001

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


2000

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1999

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1998

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1997

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1996

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1995

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1994

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1993

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1992

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1991

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1990

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1989

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1988

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1987

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1986

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1985

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1984

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1983

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1982

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1981

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1980

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1979

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1978

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1977

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution


1976

January Puzzle | Solution
February Puzzle | Solution
March Puzzle | Solution
April Puzzle | Solution
May Puzzle | Solution
June Puzzle | Solution
July Puzzle | Solution
August Puzzle | Solution
September Puzzle | Solution
October Puzzle | Solution
November Puzzle | Solution
December Puzzle | Solution
  • Cryptic Maniac

    This is a wonderful idea. I download old cryptics constantly. Yea Harpers.

  • Rob Lewis

    There is an error on this page. The solution to March 2013 is nowhere in sight.

  • Vyerachka

    Some of the earlier puzzles (notably, July 1976, among others) are poorly scanned with the edges cut off so parts of the clues are missing. Also, the archive hasn’t been updated since October 2014, so puzzles (and solutions) starting with November 2014 are not here.

  • Vyerachka

    Also, the Chinese Torture puzzle (November 1976) is missing about 2/3 of its clues (N through HH). They were apparently printed on a separate page in the magazine, I assume due to space constraints.

  • applejack1963

    Any chance that links to Thomas Middleton’s acrostic puzzles that ran from January 1983 to March 1999 (followed by an editor’s note in April 1999 and the announcement of the March 1999 winners in May 1999) could be added to this Puzzles page? Unless there’s an exception along the way, no additional links should be needed for the solutions to the acrostic puzzles, as they typically appeared on the same page as the solutions to the cryptic puzzles.

