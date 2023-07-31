Get Access to Print and Digital for $23.99.
[Podcast]

Scientism and COVID-19

by , ,

In his August cover story for Harper's Magazine, Jason Blakely argues that an overreliance on scientific authority, or "scientism," only furthered the divide between those who adhered to and those who disobeyed public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of engendering legitimacy through dialogue, Blakely says, policymakers passed down "neutral" doctrines in the name of science and often at the expense of other social values. Blakely sat down with Harper's deputy editor Jon Baskin to discuss his piece and its implications as we've gained hindsight on the pandemic. 

