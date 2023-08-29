Get Access to Print and Digital for $23.99.
Subscribe for Full Access
[Podcast]

Generation X

Adjust
by , ,

In his September cover story for Harper’s, Justin E. H. Smith sets out to define Generation X, that nameless cohort wedged between boomers and millennials whose members, in midlife, now face “an annihilation of almost everything that once oriented us.” Smith argues that Gen X, having come of age before the erosion of fixtures like liberal democracy and rock and roll, failed to protect postwar counterculture from commercialism and corporatization. As debates about art and politics loom large today, Smith affirms the essential link between the two while championing what he identifies as his generation’s core pursuit of artistic autonomy and human liberation. Editor of Harper’s and fellow Gen Xer Christopher Beha sat down with Smith to discuss intergenerational relations, how Smith’s essay evolved over the editorial process, and how art at its best interrogates the arguable and not the obvious.

Subscribe to our podcast through iTunesGoogle PodcastsSubstackSoundCloudStitcherDeezer, or Spotify.

Adjust
More
Close
“An unexpectedly excellent magazine that stands out amid a homogenized media landscape.” —the New York Times
Subscribe now
Close
You’ve read one of your two free articles this month. Subscribe for less than $2 an issue.
Close
You’ve read your last free article this month. Subscribe now for only $21.97 to continue reading.

Debug