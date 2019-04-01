Single Page Print Page

From descriptions, published in a music review by Texas senator John Cornyn, of Neil Young’s 1972 album Harvest. The article was printed in February of that year in the Trinitonian, the newspaper of Trinity University, in Texas, where Cornyn was a student.

Is genuine

Is polished

Is multifaceted

Contains simple tunes

Contains surprising orchestrations

Contains lyrics that drive listeners crazy

Reveals Young’s nature

Reveals Young’s previously hidden emotions

Dwells on the futility of Young’s relationships with the opposite sex

Indicates that Young has been shafted by more women than any man alive