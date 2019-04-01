Readings — From the April 2019 issue
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Readings — From the April 2019 issue
From descriptions, published in a music review by Texas senator John Cornyn, of Neil Young’s 1972 album Harvest. The article was printed in February of that year in the Trinitonian, the newspaper of Trinity University, in Texas, where Cornyn was a student.
Is genuine
Is polished
Is multifaceted
Contains simple tunes
Contains surprising orchestrations
Contains lyrics that drive listeners crazy
Reveals Young’s nature
Reveals Young’s previously hidden emotions
Dwells on the futility of Young’s relationships with the opposite sex
Indicates that Young has been shafted by more women than any man alive
You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.
SIGN IN to access Harper’s Magazine
Need to create a login? Want to change your email address or password? Forgot your password?
1. Sign in to Customer Care using your account number or postal address.
2. Select Email/Password Information.
3. Enter your new information and click on Save My Changes.
Subscribers can find additional help here. Not a subscriber? Subscribe today!