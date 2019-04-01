ARCHIVE / 2019 / April
From descriptions, published in a music review by Texas senator John Cornyn, of Neil Young’s 1972 album Harvest. The article was printed in February of that year in the Trinitonian, the newspaper of Trinity University, in Texas, where Cornyn was a student.

Is genuine
Is polished
Is multifaceted
Contains simple tunes
Contains surprising orchestrations
Contains lyrics that drive listeners crazy
Reveals Young’s nature
Reveals Young’s previously hidden emotions
Dwells on the futility of Young’s relationships with the opposite sex
Indicates that Young has been shafted by more women than any man alive

