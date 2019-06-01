Single Page Print Page

From Be Recorder, which will be published in August by Graywolf Press.

I wept with my grandmother when Reagan

was shot because that’s what she wanted.

At night, she’d tell me about a city built

by Evita for children in Buenos Aires, the city

of her first exile. Children went about

municipal duties in the small post office

and city hall to learn to be good citizens.

In Argentina she sold bread pudding

and gave French and En­glish lessons from her

home for money to buy shoes. She promised

we’d go someday, but we never did. She’d say

Peruvians were gossipy, Argentineans snobbish, but

Chileans were above reproach. A little bit migrant,

a little bit food insecurity, she was the brass bust

of JFK on her altar, the holy card of Saint Anthony

on her TV. She was her green card and the ebony cross

above her bed. The lilted yes when she answered

the phone, and the song she liked to hum about bells

and God that ended tirin-tin-tin-tirin-tin-tan: miles

and ages away from her story, she sang it.