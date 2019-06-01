ARCHIVE / 2019 / June
From descriptions of products and services provided by businesses that have launched using the Uber model. A list of the on-demand companies was published by The Atlantic in March.

Local produce
Bulk-size packages
Dog walkers
Veterinarians
Psychiatrists
Couches
Beds
Chandeliers
Maids
Kitchen remodelers
Bouquets of flowers
Gardeners
Lawn mowers
Snowplows
Mechanics
Underwear
Stylists
Barbers
Manicurists
Masseuses
Makeup artists
Private jets
V.I.P. bottle service
Security guards
Photographers
Brand ambassadors
Models
Birth control
Weed
Lawyers

