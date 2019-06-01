Readings — From the June 2019 issue You Get Served Download Pdf Read Online

Single Page Print Page From descriptions of products and services provided by businesses that have launched using the Uber model. A list of the on-demand companies was published by The Atlantic in March. Local produce

Bulk-size packages

Dog walkers

Veterinarians

Psychiatrists

Couches

Beds

Chandeliers

Maids

Kitchen remodelers

Bouquets of flowers

Gardeners

Lawn mowers

Snowplows

Mechanics

Underwear

Stylists

Barbers

Manicurists

Masseuses

Makeup artists

Private jets

V.I.P. bottle service

Security guards

Photographers

Brand ambassadors

Models

Birth control

Weed

Lawyers

