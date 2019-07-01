Single Page Print Page

From statements made by Joe Biden, current presidential candidate and former vice president, since he first ran for office in 1969.

I am confident

I run scared

I am a railroad guy

I am a Corvette guy

I am a coal miner

I am a politician

I understand

I have no empathy

I like kids more than pizza

I love ice cream

I am a hot commodity

I am a family man

I am not a womanizer

I am comfortable with women marrying women

I do not support gay marriage

I am quite conservative

I am a Democrat

I have the most progressive record

I like Dick Cheney

I have no intention of running for president

I am running for president

I am a student of history

I am not prognosticating

I see the future

I am a gaffe machine

I am sorry

I am not sorry

I am Joe Biden

Pretend you like me