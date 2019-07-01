ARCHIVE / 2019 / July
| Next Article >

Readings — From the July 2019 issue

I Contain Platitudes

By

Download Pdf
Read Online
Single Page
Print Page

From statements made by Joe Biden, current presidential candidate and former vice president, since he first ran for office in 1969.

I am confident
I run scared
I am a railroad guy
I am a Corvette guy
I am a coal miner
I am a politician
I understand
I have no empathy
I like kids more than pizza
I love ice cream
I am a hot commodity
I am a family man
I am not a womanizer
I am comfortable with women marrying women
I do not support gay marriage
I am quite conservative
I am a Democrat
I have the most progressive record
I like Dick Cheney
I have no intention of running for president
I am running for president
I am a student of history
I am not prognosticating
I see the future
I am a gaffe machine
I am sorry
I am not sorry
I am Joe Biden
Pretend you like me

You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

Download Pdf
Single Page
Print Page
Share

Get access to 169 years of
Harper’s for only $23.99

United States Canada

THE CURRENT ISSUE

July 2019

July 2019

view Table Content

Close

You’ve read your free article from Harper’s Magazine this month.

*Click “Unsubscribe” in the Weekly Review to stop receiving emails from Harper’s Magazine.