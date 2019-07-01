Readings — From the July 2019 issue
From statements made by Joe Biden, current presidential candidate and former vice president, since he first ran for office in 1969.
I am confident
I run scared
I am a railroad guy
I am a Corvette guy
I am a coal miner
I am a politician
I understand
I have no empathy
I like kids more than pizza
I love ice cream
I am a hot commodity
I am a family man
I am not a womanizer
I am comfortable with women marrying women
I do not support gay marriage
I am quite conservative
I am a Democrat
I have the most progressive record
I like Dick Cheney
I have no intention of running for president
I am running for president
I am a student of history
I am not prognosticating
I see the future
I am a gaffe machine
I am sorry
I am not sorry
I am Joe Biden
Pretend you like me
