Harper’s Index

Single Page Print Page

Percentage of Indian M.P.s elected in 2019 who are facing criminal charges : 43

Percentage of those M.P.s who are being charged with murder or attempted murder : 18

Amount a Danish parliamentary candidate paid to run an election campaign ad on a pornography website in May : $500

Percentage fewer votes he received in that election compared with his previous run : 75

Number of proposals in the Ontario premier’s 2019 budget that focus on making

alcohol cheaper : 3

Number of times that “beer,” “wine,” or “alcohol” is mentioned in the budget : 52

That “climate change” is : 17

Factor by which more migrants with criminal records are apprehended at the Canadian rather than the Mexican border : 3

Estimated percentage of Mexican immigrants to the United States who are undocumented : 45

Of U.S. immigrants to Mexico : 95

Rank of Texan among U.S. accents that Americans find sexiest : 1

Of “general American” : 32

Portion of white Americans who lived in an almost exclusively white neighborhood

in 1980 : 1/3

Who do so today : 1/20

Percentage of Americans who say that ethnic and racial diversity is good

for the country : 57

Who say they wish their own communities were more diverse : 24

Percentage of white U.S. men who say it’s a dangerous time for men in this country : 37

Who say it’s a dangerous time for women : 32

Percentage chance that a U.S. woman who is denied an abortion will be in poverty six months later : 61

That a U.S. woman who receives an abortion will be : 45

Minimum percentage by which doctors are less likely to order cancer screenings if the appointment is in the afternoon : 10

Percentage change in median CEO compensation for S&P 500 companies last year : +6.6

In median shareholder returns : –5.8

Percentage of U.K. financial sector employees who have a parent who has worked in finance : 41

Estimated annual cost to U.S. consumers and businesses for every job saved by the Trump Administration’s steel tariffs : $900,000

Minimum amount the R.N.C. and the Trump campaign have spent on legal fees since the 2016 election : $16,246,687

Minimum amount the Trump Administration has spent on golfing trips : $106,000,000

Percentage of Americans who say they are dissatisfied with “the way things are going in the United States” : 63

Rank of Americans among nationalities most likely to say their country is the

best in the world : 1

Factor by which more Americans died in school shootings than in combat last year : 3

Number of service members whose names were accidentally etched into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial more than once : 13

Number of Vietnam War survivors whose names were accidentally etched into it : 31

Percentage decline in annual visitors to major Civil War battlefields since 1970 : 42

Average percentage by which U.S. military spouses earn less than their professional counterparts married to civilians : 27

Percentage change in women’s math test scores in a room that is between 80° and 90° F rather than 60° and 70° F : +27

In men’s math test scores : –7

Percentage of U.K. residents who say they don’t leave home as often as they’d like to because of a lack of public toilets : 20

Who say they have deliberately dehydrated themselves for this same reason : 56

Number of the top-ten requested funeral songs in the United Kingdom that are traditional hymns : 0

Portion of U.K. adults who say they want the music at their funeral to make people laugh : 1/4

August Index Sources

1, 2 Association for Democratic Reforms (New Delhi)

3 Office of Joachim B. Olsen (Copenhagen, Denmark)

4 Statistics Denmark (Copenhagen)

5–7 Ontario Ministry of Finance (Toronto)/Harper’s research

8 U.S. Customs and Border Protection

9 Pew Research Center (Washington)

10 U.S. Department of State/National Institute of Migration (Mexico City)

11, 12 Big Seven Media (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

13, 14 New York Times

15, 16 Pew Research Center

17, 18 YouGov (NYC)

19, 20 Diana Greene Foster, University of California, San Francisco

21 Mitesh Patel, University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

22, 23 MyLogIQ (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

24 KPMG (London)

25 Peterson Institute for International Economics (Washington)

26 Center for Responsive Politics (Washington)

27 Huffington Post (Washington)

28 Gallup (Atlanta)

29 YouGov

30 Center for Homeland Defense and Security, Naval Postgraduate School (Monterey, Calif.)/U.S. Department of Defense

31, 32 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (Crystal City, Va.)

33 U.S. National Park Service

34 U.S. Council of Economic Advisers

35, 36 Agne Kajackaite, WZB Berlin Social Science Center

37, 38 Royal Society for Public Health (London)

39, 40 Co-op Funeralcare (Manchester, England)