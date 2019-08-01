Readings — From the August 2019 issue
From Travelers Leaving for the City, which will be published in March of next year by Copper Canyon Press.
He wants the lamp on.
Night is a kind of work.
He says leave it on
although he is still
in a great way asleep.
I who am still asleep
leave on the envoy
who is always trying
to be turned off.
These murmurs
am even I aware of them?
The distance is
uninteresting
and the commercials
get caught in the webbing
of my eyebrows. Bring me
the head of Ed Skoog
again.
I am at the whale competition.
See me in the highlight reel.
Here is how you draw a face:
draw anything.
