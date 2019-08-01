ARCHIVE / 2019 / August
| Next Article >

Readings — From the August 2019 issue

Night

By

Download Pdf
Read Online
Single Page
Print Page

From Travelers Leaving for the City, which will be published in March of next year by Copper Canyon Press.

He wants the lamp on.
Night is a kind of work.

He says leave it on
although he is still

in a great way asleep.
I who am still asleep

leave on the envoy
who is always trying

to be turned off.
These murmurs

am even I aware of them?
The distance is

uninteresting
and the commercials

get caught in the webbing
of my eyebrows. Bring me

the head of Ed Skoog
again.

I am at the whale competition.
See me in the highlight reel.

Here is how you draw a face:
draw anything.

You are currently viewing this article as a guest. If you are a subscriber, please sign in. If you aren't, please subscribe below and get access to the entire Harper's archive for only $23.99/year.

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

Download Pdf
Single Page
Print Page
Share

More from Ed Skoog:

Readings From the November 2016 issue

Red Desert (Antonioni, 1964)

Get access to 169 years of
Harper’s for only $23.99

United States Canada

THE CURRENT ISSUE

August 2019

August 2019

A Play with No End

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Call of the Drums

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

Brutal from the Beginning

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By , (Translator)

The Alps

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

The Last Frontier

= Subscribers only.
Sign in here.
Subscribe here.

By

view Table Content

Close

You’ve read your free article from Harper’s Magazine this month.

*Click “Unsubscribe” in the Weekly Review to stop receiving emails from Harper’s Magazine.