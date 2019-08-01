Readings — From the August 2019 issue

From Travelers Leaving for the City, which will be published in March of next year by Copper Canyon Press.

He wants the lamp on.

Night is a kind of work.

He says leave it on

although he is still

in a great way asleep.

I who am still asleep

leave on the envoy

who is always trying

to be turned off.

These murmurs

am even I aware of them?

The distance is

uninteresting

and the commercials

get caught in the webbing

of my eyebrows. Bring me

the head of Ed Skoog

again.

I am at the whale competition.

See me in the highlight reel.

Here is how you draw a face:

draw anything.